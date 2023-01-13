Bills' Matt Milano makes AP All-Pro first team, Stefon Diggs named to second team

Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team, among the 16 first-time honorees by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was named to the second team and had 13 first-team votes.

This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth three points, second-team votes are worth one.

Milano was third in the voting among linebackers behind San Francisco's Fred Warner (42 first-team votes) and Baltimore's Roquan Smith (27 first-team votes). Milano received 25 first-team votes.

Quarterback Josh Allen received 15 points and was tied for third among quarterbacks with Cincinnati's Joe Burrow.

Nyheim Hines was third among kick returners and had five first-team votes.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer was sixth in voting at his position and received five first-team votes.

Kicker Tuler Bass was sixth at his position and garnered one first-place vote.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds received two second team votes.

Milano has 99 tackles with a 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and one touchdown in 15 games.

Travis Kelce and Justin Jefferson are unanimous choices, and Sauce Gardner is the first rookie cornerback selected in 41 years.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes. The Chiefs and Niners led the way with four players each on the first team.

Kelce’s older brother, Jason, also earned first-team honors for the fifth time in his career to stay one ahead of his pass-catching brother. Jason Kelce’s fellow Philadelphia Eagles linemate, right tackle Lane Johnson, joins him on the squad.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is also among the 16 first-time All-Pros. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, scored 12 touchdowns rushing and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The Raiders had three first-team picks despite finishing 6-11.

Jefferson, who had a league-best 128 catches and 1,809 yards receiving, is the other newcomer on offense. Miami’s Tyreek Hill made it for the fourth time, third as a receiver. Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven TDs in his first season with the Dolphins. Raiders wideout Davante Adams got the nod for a third time. Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 TDs in his first season in Las Vegas.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is a six-time All-Pro, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and Browns left guard Joel Bitonio made it for the second straight season.

Mahomes also was an All-Pro in 2018 when he was the NFL MVP. He led the league with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs, helping the Chiefs go 14-3 to capture their seventh straight AFC West title. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts got one first-team vote, preventing Mahomes from being a unanimous choice.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only returning All-Pros on defense. It’s a third time for Fitzpatrick. Parsons, who had 13½ sacks, made it as a linebacker his rookie season last year.

Bosa, Jones, Milano Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Niners safety Talanoa Hufanga all earned their first All-Pro selection.

Bosa led the NFL with 18½ sacks. Williams had 11.

“I tell my wife my goals every day so she can keep me accountable and make sure I do the right thing and it was how I became a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro,” Williams told the AP. “To get this news, all the work I put in has paid off and I gotta continue to do the same thing.”

All six special-teams players are first-timers, too.

They are: Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend, Packers kick returner Keisean Nixon, Patriots punt returner Marcus Jones, Commanders special teamer Jeremy Reaves and Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola.