Bills' Matt Milano, Dion Dawkins listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and fullback Reggie Gilliam have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said.

Phillips has not practiced this week because of a shoulder injury suffered against the Patriots as he attempted to sack Mac Jones.

Gilliam suffered an ankle injury against the Patriots and has not practiced.

As for linebacker Matt Milano, McDermott said, "We'll see." Milano injured a knee early against New England, but still played the entire game. He has not practiced this week but was on the field Friday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

He was listed as limited Friday and is questionable against the Jets.

On the offensive line, left tackle Dion Dawkins and his replacement, David Quessenberry, are both dealing with ankle issues and have been limited in practice.

McDermott indicated that he is not overly concerned with Dawkins' status and noted he is in a "good spot" this week. Dawkins was listed as questionable.

The coach noted that he expects Quessenberry will also be able to play. He was a full participant Friday and does not have an injury designation.

The final injury report will be issued later Friday.