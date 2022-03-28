Bills match Bears' offer for Ryan Bates, keeping him in Buffalo; re-sign Ike Boettger

The Buffalo Bills are working to solidify their offensive line and took two steps in that direction on Monday.
General Manager Brandon Beane announced the team will bring back guard Ryan Bates, and the team resigned guard Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.
Bates will receive a four-year contract, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that the deal is for $17 million, and the first two years are fully guaranteed.
Bates was a restricted free agent and signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears on Thursday, giving the Bills five days to either match the offer or allow him to leave with no compensation.
“Bates, we’ve kind of pondered that and worked through it. And obviously we’re tight on the cap, but we are going to bring Ryan back,” Beane said Monday.
Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was straight to the point when he told Chicago media in Palm Beach how he felt about the Bills matching the offer sheet for Bates.
“It stinks,” Poles said. Beane emphasized the importance of building up both the offensive and defensive lines. With the former, he said that familiarity with the offense and quarterback Josh Allen are always big advantages when it comes to bringing players like Bates back. For Bates in particular, it also came down to the flexibility he brings.
“Ryan’s a versatile player,” Beane said. “He can actually play all five spots, but most importantly, he’s been a center, guard, he’s filled in and we thought when he had his opportunity this year, he did a heck of a job starting the last four regular season and then the two postseason games. It didn’t seem too big for him.”
As Bates started those games the final stretch of the season, the Bills offensive line seemed especially cohesive. Bates entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Over the last stretch this month as a restricted free agent, he had visits with the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.
Boettger, 27, suffered a torn Achilles in December when the Bills played in New England. After the season ended, coach Sean McDermott said Boettger was “on schedule” in his recovery, though without a set return date.
Ahead of that, he started 10 of the 15 games he played for the Bills last season, his fourth year with Buffalo. The 10 starts were a career high, and all at right guard. He started nine consecutive games before his injury.
“Yeah, glad to get Ike back,” Beane said. “Obviously he had a tough injury with the Achilles last year. He’s rehabbing that. Came in today (Monday) and got a good exam on his physical. Obviously, he’s still going to have to rehab and we’ll see where he’s at as camp starts.”