Bills match Bears' offer for Ryan Bates, keeping him in Buffalo; re-sign Ike Boettger

“Ryan’s a versatile player,” Beane said. “He can actually play all five spots, but most importantly, he’s been a center, guard, he’s filled in and we thought when he had his opportunity this year, he did a heck of a job starting the last four regular season and then the two postseason games. It didn’t seem too big for him.”

As Bates started those games the final stretch of the season, the Bills offensive line seemed especially cohesive. Bates entered the league as an undrafted free agent. Over the last stretch this month as a restricted free agent, he had visits with the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

Boettger, 27, suffered a torn Achilles in December when the Bills played in New England. After the season ended, coach Sean McDermott said Boettger was “on schedule” in his recovery, though without a set return date.

Ahead of that, he started 10 of the 15 games he played for the Bills last season, his fourth year with Buffalo. The 10 starts were a career high, and all at right guard. He started nine consecutive games before his injury.

“Yeah, glad to get Ike back,” Beane said. “Obviously he had a tough injury with the Achilles last year. He’s rehabbing that. Came in today (Monday) and got a good exam on his physical. Obviously, he’s still going to have to rehab and we’ll see where he’s at as camp starts.”