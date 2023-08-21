The Buffalo Bills supplemented their offensive tackle depth in the wake of Tommy Doyle’s devastating injury and signed another speed running back on Monday.

The Bills filled Doyle’s spot on the tackle roster by bringing back Garrett McGhin, a 6-foot-6, 316-pounder who had two previous short stints with the Bills. He spent the 2019 training camp with Buffalo and was with the team during spring practices in 2020.

McGhin played two games with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and was on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in 2020. He played with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 2022 and played 12 games in the 2023 spring season for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Arlington won the league title.

Doyle, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Pittsburgh on Saturday, was placed on the injured reserve, along with defensive end Shane Ray, who suffered a hamstring injury. Ray, bidding to return to an NFL roster after a four-year absence, played nine snaps in Pittsburgh before getting hurt.

Meanwhile, the Bills signed running back Ty Johnson, a 5-10, 210-pounder who has played in 62 NFL games for the Detroit Lions and New York Jets over the past two seasons. He had 160 yards on 30 carries (a 5.3 average) for the Jets last season. He has 86 catches the past four years. He gives the Bills more depth as a receiving back with speed. He ran 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at his University of Maryland pro day.