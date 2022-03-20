Bills make QB Case Keenum trade official, restructure deal, per report

The Bills have found an important backup, and they found a way to made the deal work.

The Bills officially announced the trade for Case Keenum on Sunday, acquiring the veteran from the Cleveland Browns. Keenum, 34, will serve as backup quarterback for Josh Allen, and the Browns will receive the Bills' 2022 seventh-round draft pick.

In bringing Keenum to Buffalo, General Manager Brandon Beane made sure it made sense for both sides. ESPN's Field Yates reported Sunday that the Bills and Keenum agreed on restructuring his contract.

The Bills will be Keenum's seventh team, following stints with Houston (2013-14), St. Louis/Los Angeles (2015-16), Minnesota (2017), Denver (2018), Washington (2019) and Cleveland (2020-21).

"Case Keenum has agreed to a restructured deal as part of the trade to the Buffalo, per source," Yates reported. "Keenum is now due a base salary of $3.5M, which makes acquiring him more palatable for the Bills from a cap perspective. He recently earned a $1M roster bonus from Cleveland."

On Friday, Beane has said the Bills were quite close to finding this year's QB2.

"It's an important position," Beane said. "I feel pretty good that we're going to find the right fit."

Since entering the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, Keenum has played 76 games, starting 64 of them. He's spent time with the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders and Browns ahead of the Bills.

