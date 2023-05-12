The Bills made official the signings of seven undrafted free agents in advance of the start of rookie camp Friday.

Among the reported signings, East Carolina offensive tackle Noah Henderson was not signed but is instead taking part on a tryout basis.

The Bills added wide receiver Bryan Thompson from Arizona State, whose addition had not been previously reported.

Bryan Thompson, WR, Arizona State

Started in seven games last season and averaged a team-high 15.1 yards per catch. He had 25 catches for 377 yards last fall.

Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

Gouraige is listed at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds. A three-year starter, he started 13 games this past season and 12 in each of the two previous seasons. He also started five games as a freshman.

He joins second-round guard O'Cyrus Torrence and fifth-round wide receiver Justin Shorter as new former Gators with the Bills.

Tyrell Shavers, WR, San Diego State

Wide receiver began his career at Mississippi State before transferring. He had 38 catches for a team-high 643 yards (16.9 avg.) with three touchdowns, starting all 13 games last season. He also was a significant asset as a gunner on special teams.

DJ Dale, DT, Alabama

The dominant one-technique defensive tackle is joining the Bills. He is listed at 6-3 and 302 pounds and had 17 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past season.

Jordan Mims, RB, Fresno State

Mims confirmed reports that he was joining the Bills by tweeting "#BillsMafia."

He spent six years at Fresno State with his best season coming in 2022, with 1,370 rushing yards and18 touchdowns.

Jalen Wayne, WR, South Alabama

The cousin of Reggie Wayne has signed with the Bills. Wayne had 58 catches for 816 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

Braydon Johnson, WR, Oklahoma State

Johnson caught 32 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Cowboys. The move was announced by his agent.