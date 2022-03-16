Bills make huge move to acquire edge rusher Von Miller in free agency

That sleepy start to free agency for the Buffalo Bills?
Forget about it.
Things changed – in a big way – just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, less than three hours into the NFL's new league year, when the team reached a contract agreement with edge rusher Von Miller, who is coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams.
The contract is for six years and up to $120 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who was first to report the deal. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Miller will receive $53 million in the first three years, including $32 million that is fully guaranteed at signing and $52 million in total guarantees.
Of course, those details can wait for another day.
What matters most here is a sentence that seems unimaginable to type even five years ago: A future Hall of Famer left Los Angeles -- where he just won a Super Bowl -- to join the Buffalo Bills. Sure, money matters here, but that speaks absolute volumes about where General Manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen have taken this franchise.
Miller himself confirmed the move on social media. On Twitter, he posted a photo of the album cover from Buffalo-born rapper Benny the Butcher's most recent album, "Tana Talk 4."
"It's been crazy man, crazy four hours," he said in an Instagram video. "Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good? Is 40 open?"
Miller, who turns 33 on March 26, is a former second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos who has started every one of the 150 regular-season games in which he's appeared and has 115.5 career sacks -- the most of any active player in the league. He was traded by the Broncos to the Rams ahead of the NFL trade deadline during the 2021 regular season. In eight regular-season games with Los Angeles, Miller had five sacks. He added four more in the Rams' four-game run to a Super Bowl title that they won on their home field.
