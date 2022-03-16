Bills make huge move to acquire edge rusher Von Miller in free agency

"It's been crazy man, crazy four hours," he said in an Instagram video. "Going back and forth man, a lot of things that I love in L.A. But I just wanted to let you know I'm coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia, what's good? Is 40 open?"

Miller, who turns 33 on March 26, is a former second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos who has started every one of the 150 regular-season games in which he's appeared and has 115.5 career sacks -- the most of any active player in the league. He was traded by the Broncos to the Rams ahead of the NFL trade deadline during the 2021 regular season. In eight regular-season games with Los Angeles, Miller had five sacks. He added four more in the Rams' four-game run to a Super Bowl title that they won on their home field.