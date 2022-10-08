Bills make flurry of moves in advance of Week 5 game against Steelers

The Bills made a series of moves Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including signing wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive back Ja'Marcus Ingram to the 53-man roster.

Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round picks, has played in one previous game, last season against New England in Week 15. He has been on the team's practice squad.

Ingram, a University at Buffalo product, had two tackles against Miami in Week 3.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was placed on injured reserve. Crowder broken an ankle last week against Baltimore.

The Bills also elevated wide receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

Buffalo will be without Jake Kumerow for Sunday's game as he deals with an ankle injury. Isaiah McKenzie is listed as questionable following a concussion last week. He was a full practice participant Friday and was no longer wearing the red non-contact jersey.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who has played in the last three games, was released. Bryant likely will be signed to the practice squad.

Bryant's release could mean that Ed Oliver and/or Jordan Phillips are ready to return from injuries.

The Steelers, who are dealing with injuries on defense, signed linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster, and elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad. Linebacker David Anenih was released.