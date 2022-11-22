Bills make $20,000 donation to Lions foundation, send breakfast to say thanks

The Bills made a $20,000 donation to the Detroit Lions Foundation and sent coffee and donuts to Ford Field and the Lions' practice facility as a way of thanking the organization for hosting Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Thanks for sending over breakfast this morning @BuffaloBills. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/E8rXLrk6aN— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2022
The Bills issued its thank you via a statement:
"The Buffalo Bills would like to express their sincere thanks to the Lions organization. In the span of a few hours, Detroit opened its doors and came together quickly to ensure the Bills could host their "home" game on Sunday after parts of Western New York faced snow accumulations of more than 80 inches.
"We can't thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend," Ron Raccuia, Buffalo's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. "It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout."
"Buffalo was ecstatic over how welcoming and accommodating the Lions organization was with their ability to make us feel at home. The organization did a countless number of things to make sure the game could be played on time, and it does not go unnoticed.
"To express our gratitude, the Bills foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation. We would also love Bills Mafia to follow our lead and donate to the Lions who did so much for us over the last few days. If you would like to donate, please click here.
"The Bills also had Tim Hortons coffee and donuts delivered to the Lions facility and Ford Field this morning.
"Thank you so much to the Lions organization for doing whatever needed to be done to make our Week 11 game possible."
The Bills will return to Detroit to face the Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.