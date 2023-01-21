Bills Mailbag: Yes, Von Miller has stayed in Buffalo with his team despite being hurt

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Not much needs to be said (or written) to pump up this game. A chance to reach the AFC championship game is on the line when the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Let’s get right to your questions …

Thomas Holtz asks: Just wondering if Von Miller is on the sidelines for recent games. Seems that he was like an additional coach while he was playing, but haven’t seen or heard from him since he went on injured reserve.

Jay: I’ve been getting this question a ton lately. Let’s answer it once and for all: Yes, Miller is still with the Bills. I can guarantee he was on the sideline ahead of the game against New England, because my wife took my son to the game and got a great picture with him before kickoff. Miller hasn’t done as many interviews with the local media as he had before getting hurt, but I don’t see any issue with that. You probably saw the story of him bringing a replica of the Lombardi Trophy to the Bills’ locker room. He’s around and he’s leading the best he can without being able to play.

Norman Hummel asks: If the Bills don’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, can we call Josh Allen the present-day Dan Marino?

Jay: Let’s get right to a doozy, shall we? Perhaps I’m missing the sarcasm font – if so, shame on me – but … of course not. Allen is five years into his career. He has plenty of time left in his prime. As much as I wanted to dunk on this question, though, I have to concede … I did think the other day about the Bills’ championship window. I firmly believe it’s wide open, but every year that passes, it shuts just a bit. Things are only going to get tougher to juggle with the salary cap, as well, with the big money in Allen’s contract kicking in next season. General manager Brandon Beane is going to have to draft well to keep the pipeline stocked and find value in free agency. That’s not to say it can’t be done, but with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow also in their respective primes, the path out of the AFC is never going to be easy.

Dennis Priore asks: Turnovers have been a recurring theme for the Bills this year, including last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. In my opinion, if the Bills don’t turn it over or at least have a positive turnover ratio, they can win any game. Do you agree with this?

Jay: I do agree. In fact, I’d consider it the single biggest key for the Bills against the Bengals. The Bills have proved time and again this season that their biggest enemy is often themselves. That’s why it’s so important that Allen doesn’t try to force things and takes what the Bengals give him. Do that often enough and it stands to reason there will be some chances to make plays down the field. When those come, the Bills have to take advantage. The Bengals’ starting cornerbacks are ordinary, so Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis have a big chance to do work.

Andrew in Illinois asks: Looking ahead, what do the Bills do with the following situations this offseason: Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Devin Singletary?

Jay: They say goodbye to Singletary? With James Cook coming into his own and Nyheim Hines under contract for next year, the Bills have two of their running backs for the 53-man roster. Draft a bruiser who can convert in short yardage and that’s the top three. Singletary has been a pro’s pro and has been somewhat underrated, at least in my mind, by fans, but the reality is he plays a fairly replaceable position.

I’d re-sign Edmunds. I’ve long believed the team has valued Edmunds way more than fans ever have. Some of that is due to the expectations that come with being a first-round draft pick. It feels as though Edmunds has taken strides toward being that player this year.

The toughest decision centers on Poyer. Given his age (he turns 32 in April) and recent injury history, it’s no guarantee the Bills pay him, but it’s hard to argue he’s the heart and soul of the defense. He’s playing hurt – probably to a much greater degree than we all realize – and it’s worth pointing out the Bills haven’t lost this season with him in the lineup. Poyer has every right to want to get paid. It could come down to contract length. If he’s looking for a long-term deal, the Bills might decide that’s something they can’t afford. A good rule of thumb in free agency is it’s always better to say goodbye a year too early than a year too late. Because of that, I’d lean toward him not being re-signed, but there is undeniably a strong pull to keep him around because of what he’s meant to this franchise. You simply can’t say enough good things about the toughness and leadership Poyer has brought to the defense. I don’t envy Brandon Beane having to make that call.

Mike Scully asks: Coach Sean McDermott has done an outstanding job since he arrived in Buffalo and has molded the Bills into prime Super Bowl contenders, but I'm concerned with his tendency to squander precious timeouts, especially during the second half of games. Can't he somehow restrain himself from calling a timeout when he sees something in the defensive formation that isn't to his liking? Will it take a playoff loss due to having insufficient timeouts at the end of the game for him to learn this?

Jay: Last week was not McDermott’s best when it comes to game management. Using two second-half timeouts on defense was bad – seeing that both plays went in the Bills’ favor made it worse. Had Buffalo lost, McDermott’s game management would have been heavily scrutinized. It is a concern, and has to be better, starting Sunday against the Bengals.

Bigfootjohn44@aol.com asks: The day before the Bills’ game Ken Dorsey had an interview scheduled for a head coach position. Assuming it was done remotely, it is still a bad look – especially if the Bills should happen to lose. I would think if a team is genuinely interested in hiring someone, they would respect their current position enough to wait until the day after the big game. I know rules on interviewing coaches on teams still in playoffs have changed, but do the Bills have any input when a coordinator can interview in relation to a game day?

Jay: I agree, in a larger sense, that the system is far from ideal. The Bills actually proposed a rule change a few years back that would have delayed the hiring cycle until after the Super Bowl. In theory, that would be the best solution, but teams don’t like to wait that long because they want to have their coaching staff in place to begin the pre-draft process. One solution would be to just push everything in the offseason back. If teams want to be ready for the Senior Bowl, which is held the week before the Super Bowl, then just delay the Senior Bowl and the scouting combine. There is no reason the draft has to be held exactly when it is. I’d consider it very unlikely that there will be any meaningful change to the calendar that would impact the hiring cycle for coaching jobs in any meaningful way, so this is just something good teams like the Bills are going to have to deal with. Is it a potential distraction? Without question. In Dorsey’s specific example, though, I don’t believe he’s put in any less work than he normally would to prepare for this game. As for the point about the Panthers waiting until after the Bills’ game, respectfully, they don’t give a darn about what’s happening in Buffalo. They are going about their business. The Bills aren’t in a position to block Dorsey from interviewing, nor would they do something like that, because that would send a horrible message to any potential future assistant coaches or coordinators about their view on professional development.

Gregory Glaza asks: The Bills’ decision to allow season ticket holders to purchase possible AFC championship game tickets in Atlanta in the order of seniority was very fair. What I am extremely upset with is the Bills’ decision to allow season ticket holders the option to purchase up to six tickets. The allotment should have been equal to your number of season tickets. It is no surprise that all the Atlanta tickets were quickly sold out. I’m sure many greedy people purchased six tickets at face value and plan on selling their extra tickets on the secondary market for a HUGE profit. Obviously, the Bills and the NFL do not care about their loyal season ticket holders. They were only interested in unloading the tickets as soon as possible. What do you think about the six-ticket option?

Jay: I hadn’t given it much thought until you mentioned it, but it does seem like it would be fair to limit the number of purchases to the amount of season tickets you already possess. The Bills know how well their fans travel, so I’m sure they had an idea selling their allotted tickets wouldn’t be too difficult. Even so, it’s hard to be too critical in this situation. The reality is, this was an unprecedented situation. It feels as though the league and teams responded in a reasonable way, although I can sympathize with a fan who feels like they got priced out because of the policy that was put in place. More than 50,000 tickets were sold to Bills' and Chiefs' season ticket holders on the first day of sales, the NFL said.

Ken R. asks: The Dolphins’ offensive line was compromised last week, yet the Bills were unable to take advantage. How were they able to give their rookie quarterback ample time to look like a seasoned veteran? Do you see a repeat performance this week against an injured Cincinnati offensive line? Also, Joe Burrow, with his quick delivery, was shredding the Bills’ secondary in the shortened first game. Why don’t the Bills play more press coverage? Is Allen running less lately?

Jay: The Bills’ ability to pressure Burrow behind an offensive line with three missing starters will be a huge key to the game. Burrow will undoubtedly try to help his line out by getting the ball out of his hands quickly. That’s where the chess match comes in. How will Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier respond to that likelihood? As for playing press coverage, the Bills should stick with what they do best defensively. As for Allen’s rushing attempts, they’ve stayed fairly consistent all season. His season low in a game was just one attempt in Week 2 against Tennessee, and his high was 12 against Kansas City in Week 6. Last week against Miami, he had just four attempts, which was his fewest since he had three against Cleveland in Week 11.

Daniel De Federicis asks: This season, every receiver we have not named Stefon Diggs had injury and/or problems, including drops, lack of production, etc. Yet in early November, the Bills cut Isaiah Hodgins, only to see him get claimed by our old friend Brian Daboll. Not that many weeks after the Bills cut Hodgins, after subpar games by Isiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis, they signed not one, but two receivers – John Brown and Cole Beasley – out of retirement. Hodgins is 6-foot-4 and had 33 catches for the Giants in less than half a season. After seeing him have such a great game against Minnesota, leading the Giants with eight receptions for 105 yards, I have to ask: Did the Bills blow it by allowing him to get away? Don't you get the feeling we will rue this move for years?

Jay: Right now, it doesn’t look good. I don’t want to totally excuse Beane for this, but it’s worth pointing out the Bills had brought up Hodgins from the practice squad and were able to send him back down without much problem. Beane also has to consider the rest of the roster when making any additions or subtractions to the 53-man roster. Is it possible the Bills misjudged what they had in Hodgins? Certainly. That’s happened before with guard Wyatt Teller. Hodgins deserves a ton of credit for what he’s been able to accomplish in New York, but it’s a bit premature to say this is going to be something the Bills regret for years to come. Let’s see Hodgins build up a bit bigger body of work before we reach that conclusion.

mtighe@roadrunner.com asks: Jay, I don't remember any Bills celebrations or Buffalo News stories regarding the 50-year-old Bills stadium. Rich Stadium opened in 1973. Did I miss it?

Jay: If you missed it, so, too, did I. It’s possible the Bills have something planned for the fall and the start of the 2023 season. Highmark Stadium, as it’s known today, officially opened Aug. 17, 1973. Now that we know it is going to be replaced soon, it would be nice to honor its history in some way.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski.