Bills Mailbag: With Patriots game looming, how nervous should 'Mafia' members be?

Jay: That’s a pretty weighty accusation to be tossing around, Drew. Here’s the difference between the two cases: Rodgers was, at best, deceptive in his answer to the media when asked if he was vaccinated. If you want to call him a liar, I won’t push back. The Packers and the NFL, however, knew Rodgers’ true vaccination status. Now, if you want to say the league’s punishment of him is a joke, I’m with you. They knew he was breaking protocol every time he did an interview without a mask, and willingly looked the other way. If he didn’t test positive, he’d still be doing it, and it’s gross that he wasn’t suspended. He openly flouted the rules, and received a slap on the wrist. As for Brown, the key difference is, he lied to both his team and the league. That’s particularly appalling considering his head coach, Bruce Arians, has battled cancer on more than one occasion and is immunocompromised. The league doesn’t care about lying to the media, and, thus, fans, but took great offense to Brown doing it to them. Oh, and by the way, Brown’s use of a fake vaccine card never would have come to light if it weren’t for the reporting of the Tampa Bay Times. Both punishments are far too light.