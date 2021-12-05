Bills Mailbag: With Patriots game looming, how nervous should 'Mafia' members be?

Welcome to this week's Buffalo Bills Mailbag. The biggest game of the season is here. The Patriots. Monday Night Football. We'll learn a whole lot about who this Bills team is very soon. That's a good place to start this week ...
Scott Campbell asks: I have to say the Bills make me uncomfortable right now. They are a yo-yo team when they really need to be consistently solid. My hopes for a Super Bowl year are rapidly fading. The Patriots look unstoppable. It's difficult to evaluate the "fire-in-the-belly" level, but it seems less apparent this year. They need to be totally amped up to win this game. In your opinion, is the talent level just not there, is the mindset lacking, is it simply sloppy execution or has parity among many of the NFL teams simply making winning more challenging? And, finally, can we please get a "Bruising Bison" for a runner next year?
Larry Schiro asks: In watching the Sean McDermott era of head coaching, I am seeing the Bills’ performance leveling off and, in some cases, regressing this season from previous years. Has McDermott reached his head-coaching ceiling – meaning he really doesn’t seem to have the coaching ability to take the Bills to the next level? The Bills don’t seem to be able to put a string of wins together as they did last year. There just seems to be a lack of energy in this team.
Jay: Apologies for taking the easy way out here, Scott, but it’s a combination of all that. I can’t shake the feeling that there are players on this roster who felt simply showing up this year would be enough. The loss to Jacksonville convinced me of that. For as much as McDermott preaches that every year is a new season and what was accomplished means very little, it seems this group – which returned largely intact – thought that keeping the band together would automatically produce another string of hits. That hasn’t happened. The talent level, particularly along the offensive line, is up for debate. Lastly, parity is a real thing in the NFL. Who would you consider to be the favorite for the Super Bowl out of the AFC right now? My pick is probably the Chiefs, who hit a similar rough patch earlier in the year.
With that said, let’s not pen the Bills’ 2021 obituary just yet. A win over New England brings the possibility of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. McDermott has talked about wanting his team to be playing its best in December and January. Certainly, the Bills weren’t at their best in November, and the loss of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White has been a tough start to December, but all the Bills’ goals are still in front of them. They just need to go out and do it. No more talking about what a great team they think they have. It’s time to show it.
Noel Pardo asks: Do you think Sean’s messaging is off around penalties compared to the Patriots? Could you ask him at the next presser? Publicly, he stated the following after the Jaguars loss: “I can handle aggressive penalties, but I can’t handle lack of discipline penalties.” Compare this to what Patriots player Matthew Judon said after his team’s win over the Falcons: “We kind of want to be (jerks) on the field, but good guys off the field, and make sure we don’t get penalized. We play within the rules, but we’re a nasty group.” As a lifelong Bills fan, I agree with Bill Belichick’s philosophy and the way the players adopt it by heart. Can’t McDermott change his philosophy on this troubling aspect of the Bills game?
Jay: I don’t see how they’re all that different, quite frankly. McDermott has been consistent in saying he can live with aggressive penalties that happen during play, but it’s the pre-snap and post-whistle penalties that really get to him. Judon is saying the Patriots play with an edge, but don’t cross the line to making them infractions. McDermott is saying basically the same thing – he wants his team to be aggressive while the play is going on, but not make mistakes before or after it. The problem is, that message isn’t always received. The Bills have committed far too many penalties either before the snap or after the whistle. It’s fair to question why McDermott’s message is failing to be received in that regard.
Tim Hartnett asks: Currently, after a touchdown, teams can choose to kick an extra point from the 15-yard line or go for two from the 2-yard line. Several times teams are “stopped” on a drive and attempt a field goal, which doesn’t change much, especially near the end when they then might try an onside kick (which rarely works) to get back in the game. I propose a change. Once a team chooses a field goal attempt, they have the option (like on an extra point) to opt to move back, say 10 yards to earn four points or perhaps 20 yards to earn five points with the obvious penalty of where they turn over the ball for a failed kick. Your thoughts?
Jay: While the mailbag is a fan of outside-the-box thinking, it’s not a fan of this idea. If a team gets stopped at the 5-yard line, and moves back to the 25-yard line, it would be worth five points, but if it elects to kick a field goal at the 25-yard line originally, it’s only worth three points? That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The point about the onside kick being too hard to recover is a fair one. How about allowing teams one play to gain, say, 15 yards to keep possession? That’s an idea that’s been floated, and it would be a lot more exciting than the onside-kick attempts we see now – most of which have no chance.
Drew Shapiro asks: Is the NFL racist? What would the punishment be if Antonio Brown was the Packers’ quarterback and Aaron Rodgers was the Tampa Bay wide receiver?
Jay: That’s a pretty weighty accusation to be tossing around, Drew. Here’s the difference between the two cases: Rodgers was, at best, deceptive in his answer to the media when asked if he was vaccinated. If you want to call him a liar, I won’t push back. The Packers and the NFL, however, knew Rodgers’ true vaccination status. Now, if you want to say the league’s punishment of him is a joke, I’m with you. They knew he was breaking protocol every time he did an interview without a mask, and willingly looked the other way. If he didn’t test positive, he’d still be doing it, and it’s gross that he wasn’t suspended. He openly flouted the rules, and received a slap on the wrist. As for Brown, the key difference is, he lied to both his team and the league. That’s particularly appalling considering his head coach, Bruce Arians, has battled cancer on more than one occasion and is immunocompromised. The league doesn’t care about lying to the media, and, thus, fans, but took great offense to Brown doing it to them. Oh, and by the way, Brown’s use of a fake vaccine card never would have come to light if it weren’t for the reporting of the Tampa Bay Times. Both punishments are far too light.
Jeff Miller asks: Ok Dr. Skurski, explain exactly what a torn ACL is and why, as I saw in one report, that Tre White’s recovery could extend into 2022. I thought, naively, that walking off the field on his own was encouraging. Let’s show the Patriots that the City of Good Neighbors has its limits.
Richard Bartolotta asks: There are reports that are saying Tre White’s ACL could keep him out until late October-early November, Joe Burrow had his ACL and MCL torn almost to the day a year ago and was back by the start of the season. Even reading back articles from last year, no one had Burrow out until Halloween. Why are the report so pessimistic about White’s timeline?
Jay: The anterior cruciate ligament runs diagonally in the middle of your knee. It connects your thigh bone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia). Your ACL prevents the tibia from sliding out in front of the femur, and provides rotational stability to the knee. It’s not uncommon for athletes to be able to walk after suffering an ACL tear, as White did, but their range of motion and stability in the knee is gone. Surgery is required to repair the damage.
As for the timeline on White’s recovery, there are a couple of factors. Most importantly is the extent of the damage to the knee. If it was a “clean” ACL tear with no damage to the neighboring ligaments, that could speed the process. That’s unknown at the moment. The generally accepted timeline for professional athletes to return from ACL surgery is nine months to a year. The athlete’s natural recovery time and the work spent in rehab of course impact that timeline. You can bet White will work hard to be on the early end of that timeline. Until the full extent of the damage to the knee is known, however, there is no way to be more specific with the timeline.
Ed Helinski asks: What’s the logic with the Bills dressing nine defensive lineman instead of eight for a game? Couldn’t that spot be better used for an offensive lineman or another area of need? Or might that ninth player have to deal with special teams?
Jay: In short, they used them all. Here’s an interesting fact from the NFL’s weekly Next Gen Stats newsletter: The Bills had nine defensive linemen play at least 25% of the defensive snaps against the Saints on Thanksgiving. That’s their fifth such game doing so this season. The rest of the NFL has just three such games all year. It’s not just lip service when McDermott says he believes in rotating defensively up front.
Daniel De Federicis asks: I am very happy that Spencer Brown was taken off the reserve/Covid-19 list and hope he plays Monday. He has been such a wonderful surprise this year and he may be an All-Pro in a year or two. I was also happy to see Jon Feliciano moved off injured reserve, as I think he is underappreciated for his contributions to the Bills’ offense. The Bills went 10-6 in 2019, a year in which he played all 16 games. In 2020, the offense seemed to kick into a new gear upon his return from injury last October and other than the last-play loss to the Cardinals and AFC championship loss to the Chiefs, the Bills won all the games he played in. This year, they are 5-2 in games he plays and 2-2 in games he was out. Maybe traditional analysis shows that he struggled at times and is “average,” as The Buffalo News recently described him, but when you consider the intangibles, it says here that he means a lot to the success of this team. Your thoughts?
Jay: All fair points, and you’re right that Feliciano is an important part of the locker room. He’s especially close with quarterback Josh Allen, and that means something. It stands to reason the offensive line is worse when Feliciano is out of the lineup. The coaching staff made him a starter for a reason, after all. With that said, the point about Feliciano being average is less about him – although it perhaps could have been made better – and more about the offense being in a position to overcome losing a player like him. Feliciano has done well for himself. He’s earned a second contract from the Bills in free agency. Not every player can say that. However, it’s not an insult to point out he’s not a Pro Bowler, and the offense – led by a quarterback who has a contract that might ultimately pay him more than $250 million – should be able to overcome the loss of any starting guard.
GDW asks: Even with the return of Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown, the Bills’ O-line blocking issues force Josh Allen out of the pocket far too often. Wouldn't it make sense for the line to make an initial block, then set up blocking for more screen passes to the backs? I'd also like to see an occasional tight end screen. With Dawson Knox's speed and athleticism, I'm surprised that Brian Daboll has not incorporated this play more frequently into the game plan.
Jay: A lack of screens has seemed to be a fairly common criticism of Daboll during his time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. I get it. A well-executed screen play is fun to watch, and keeps the opposing defense honest. On the other hand, a blown-up screen play is a one-way ticket to being behind the sticks. A screen demands athletic offensive linemen, because they have to get out in front of the throw. Daboll and his coaching staff know their personnel better than us, so it’s not like he’s simply missing that page in his playbook. In a larger sense, getting Knox more involved sounds more and more like a good idea with each week he produces the way he has this season.
Louis Stromberg asks: Biggest game of the season on Monday, weather forecast making it look like both teams will have to rely on the run. So, please rank the following runs: Run DMC, "Cool Runnings," brunch, "Honey I Shrunk the Kids," prunes. Good to be back and go Bills!
Jay: Leave it to the Patriots to bring Louis out of mothballs. 5. Prunes. An easy last on this list, even if they’re not as bad as some people make them out to be. 4. Run DMC. A bit before my time, but I can appreciate their influence on hip hop. 3. "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." This movie is 32 years old! Excuse me while I have a good cry about how old I now feel. It’s still culturally relevant, which is impressive. 2. "Cool Runnings." Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up! It’s bobsled time! 1. Brunch. As long as it’s with a spicy bloody Caesar (which is vastly superior to a bloody mary, for all you amateurs out there).
Thanks to everyone for all the questions, which can be submitted to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.