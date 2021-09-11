Bills Mailbag: Why this year's home opener promises to be unforgettable

Jay: Greg Rousseau? Maybe. Boogie Basham? Probably not. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if Basham is a healthy inactive against the Steelers. Remember, A.J. Epenesa was a healthy inactive for the season opener last year as a second-round draft pick. Based on where Basham has been on the depth chart all summer, he figures to have a hard time cracking the game-day lineup at least at the start of the year. Rousseau, meanwhile, should get a significant amount of playing time, even if he doesn’t start. He had a terrific training camp and preseason. The challenge now will be to carry that over to the regular season.

Jay: This question takes on added significance this week after coach Sean McDermott announced Friday that Star Lotulelei has been ruled out with a calf injury. McDermott mentioned Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer as being part of a rotation to replace Lotulelei, which fits with how the team does business along the defensive line. I’m most interested in Phillips’ performance. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and needs a good individual season if he wants to return. He has looked more the part of a one tech in practice. Even though he’s added just a few pounds, Phillips said early in training camp his body-fat percentage is down, so it’s good additional weight. As for the penetrating, three-tech role, all eyes will be on Ed Oliver. The Bills need him to be great this season. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier suggested during the practice week that Oliver could be in for a breakout season. Against an offensive line with some inexperience, Sunday would be a good to show it.