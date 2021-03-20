Bills Mailbag: Why the start of free agency has been a success, even without 'blockbuster' moves

Let’s get right to this week’s Bills Mailbag …
Jeffrey Miller asks: Brandon Beane said not to expect any blockbuster deals in free agency. Just like the trade for Stefon Diggs was considered the first round, “blockbuster” draft pick last year, wouldn’t the re-signing of Matt Milano, Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano be considered blockbuster moves? And as you reporters have alluded to, now Beane can breathe easier and take a somewhat backseat in free agency.
And this is an absolute novice question. Going back to the Super Bowl years, Jim Kelly continually through the years gave center Kent Hull as much credit for the success of the K-Gun offense as himself. And last year and this year there were always the discussions about getting consistency on the front line. Specifically with getting a consistent center. What exactly is it the center does or relays to his front line?
Jay: Keeping your own in free agency is never going to be given the “blockbuster” tag, but Jeffrey is right in this sense: Had the Bills signed Milano, Williams and Feliciano from other teams on the first day of free agency, they would have been looked at as one of the most active teams. The Bills’ stated goal this offseason was to keep as much of their team together as possible, and in that sense Beane has succeeded. It’s true that doing so lessened the Bills’ needs in free agency and, subsequently, the draft.
As for the second question, the center’s job is to relay the blocking assignments to his linemates. In that sense, communication at that position is vitally important. If you watch closely, you can see that take place at the line of scrimmage, when the guards lean over to hear the calls coming from Mitch Morse.
Ronald P. asks: Why aren't there more “performance-driven” contracts in professional sports? How do bonuses fit into the salary cap world? For instance, I understand Stefon Diggs made a substantial amount this past year for surpassing a certain number of catches. Did this bonus money affect the salary cap amount the Bills were responsible for? If yes, how does a team plan? If bonuses don't count against the cap, why aren't all the contracts inclusive of individual and team milestones? I would guess your contract with The News is chock full of incentives!
Jay: There are not more incentive-laden contracts because, quite frankly, players push back against them. The NFL is the only professional sport not to have fully guaranteed contracts. Because of that, players understandably don’t want to risk missing out on even more money by not reaching certain incentives. As for Diggs, yes, his salary increases in 2021 by $1.3 million because he reached 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards in 2020 (he finished with 127 for 1,535). Those were not easy to reach. Those bonuses will count against the Bills’ cap this season. Bonuses can be classified in one of two ways – likely to be earned or not likely to be earned. Likely to be earned bonuses count against the cap in a given year, and are based on previous seasons. For example, cornerback Levi Wallace’s contract calls for $50,000 total in per-game roster bonuses for 2021 ($50,000 divided by either 16 or 17 games). Based on his games played in previous seasons, it’s likely that Wallace earns that bonus, so it counts against the cap. If he doesn’t, the Bills get a cap credit for 2022. Not likely to be earned incentives do not count against the cap in a given year, but if they are reached, have to be accounted for the next season. Again, players don’t want a big chunk of their money tied up in bonuses that they may not reach, which explains why more contracts aren’t structured that way – which teams would love.
Dan H. asks: Does anyone have any idea what shape Star Lotulelei kept himself in over the last year? Hopefully not “round” ...
Jay: Lotulelei has kept a very low profile since opting out of the 2020 season, which is not a big surprise. We may not know much about his physical condition until training camp, depending on what happens with spring practices. If I had to bet, though, he’s in fine shape. There is too much money at stake for him to do anything less.
Tom Healy asks: Do you think there is any gamesmanship involved with the Bills expressing interest in certain free agents such as J.J. Watt so that another team overpays for his services?
Jay: Perhaps some, but you hear more about that in Major League Baseball, which does not have a hard salary cap. Think about it this way: If the Bills called Watt’s agent solely with the idea of inflating his price tag thinking that New England or another divisional rival wanted to sign him, what would happen if the agent responded, “great, what’s your offer?” Would Beane then admit that, actually, he wasn’t all that interested in signing Watt? That would be a very bad look for the Bills and potentially lead that agent to be hesitant about doing future business with the Buffalo front office. What’s more frequent is that the Bills (or any other team) is frequently mentioned as a potential destination, even if they’re not really involved. That could be the agent leaking things to the media, or simply the media running with speculation based on, well, nothing. Perhaps what Tom is asking about happens from time to time, but my guess is it’s very rare. Beane’s time is better spent chasing players he’s actually interested in signing.
Tino asks: During the 2020 season, team offenses (and players) certainly had inflated stats due to playing essentially 16 home games. With fans returning, how do you think that will impact Josh Allen, Brian Daboll, and the Bills’ offense? Will the return of crowd noise make it more important improve the efficiency and big-play potential of the run game?
Jay: It will make communication more important, which leads to the Bills re-signing both Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams. Doing so allows the team to return its offensive line intact. That should be a big help. Overall, the offense is in a really good spot with Allen and Daboll working together for a fourth season. They are squarely on the same page. As for the run game, grinding out first downs and killing clock is a great way to take the air out of the opposing crowd. Certainly, that’s something the Bills have said they want to do better in 2021.
Greg Nichols asks: I recall Thurman Thomas learning he was cut by the Bills on an ESPN scroll at the bottom of the screen. John Brown said of being cut: "We were never even given a heads up." Are general managers like most of us in that we would prefer to avoid uncomfortable situations? Yet, I would hope a valued player would be given the courtesy of the "why" behind the move. Or I am naïve and this is this just not part of the business?
Jay: This is a good time for this question. The Bills’ news conference Thursday was pushed back an hour, which naturally led to some speculation about what was going on. It turned out, the team signed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Beane wanted to personally call last year’s backup, Matt Barkley, to give him the news before it came across the quarterback’s Twitter feed. That was a classy move. Beane and coach Sean McDermott have both talked a lot about how difficult this time of year is in that sense.
“It’s a good time of year to add pieces, but it’s also a tough time of year and those are decisions that we take very seriously because there’s families involved, there’s emotions involved in those as well,” McDermott said about informing Brown and Barkley that the Bills were moving on.
It is important that part of the job is handled well, because it’s just good business. You don’t want jaded players telling their friends in the league to stay away from Buffalo because of how the front office treats players. As much as Beane doesn’t like it, he realizes that it comes with the territory of being a GM.
Al Runkel asks: I hope all the fans and sportswriters who thought the wooden dagger was firmly placed in the chest of the Patriots for years to come take a look at what Bill Belichick has done in free agency. He closed the gap or removed it completely to the AFC East crown. Picked up two of the top tight ends – which one is coming out or is it both (let’s not forget the Bills had problems last year covering TEs), wide receivers who can stretch the field, strengthen their defense and are getting five players back from the “I didn’t want to play because of Covid” list. Yes, the Bills re-signed their own and picked up some depth in certain positions, but they’re in a fight for the 2021 season.
Jay: You make some good points about the Patriots, but my question is … who is throwing the ball to those tight ends and wide receivers? If the answer is Cam Newton … the Bills don’t have a lot to worry about. Newton looked shot as a passer last season. It’s funny to see how the Patriots are using the strategy the Bills followed for so long – spending big in free agency hoping for an overnight fix to another team’s dominance of the division. Obviously, it’s only one year and the Bills have a long, long way to go to match New England’s reign of terror, but the quarterback edge alone makes me feel comfortable in slotting Buffalo over the Patriots right now.
Ezra Katzen asks: I remember Pete Rose being asked when he realized that Johnny Bench was the real thing. He answered "when he moved to Cincinnati full time right away." Do any current Bills players live in Buffalo year-round?
Jay: As far as I know, they do not. The last one I know of who did was Lorenzo Alexander. If the Bills see this response and want to correct me, I’ll be sure to mention it next week.
Jim Majors asks: The Bills just invested $6 million to sign a 34-year-old (Smurf-type) receiver in Emmanuel Sanders, who is seven years removed from his best statistical season – and coming off a mediocre 2020 year. And by the way, don’t we already have a younger, faster version of Sanders in Cole Beasley? So, if you were spending that kind of green on someone named Sanders, would it be ... Bernie, Barry, Deion or Colonel Harland?
Jay: Let’s set the record straight here. Sanders is not a slot receiver. Just once in the past five seasons has he lined up for more than 35% of his snaps in a season in the slot. That came in 2018 with Denver – and is the outlier in his career. Sanders is getting up there in age, but it’s only a one-year commitment. Remember, the player he’s replacing, John Brown, played in just nine games in the regular season last year because of injuries. It’s fair to question the Bills’ financial commitment to Sanders, but it’s a lot less than they would have paid to Brown. In my opinion, Sanders is a slight upgrade for the Bills. He certainly looks like he’ll be a great fit in the locker room, too, so it’s a good signing in my book. Sanders is not going to take snaps away from Beasley in the slot. As for the second part, that feels like a power rankings. Since I’m contractually obligated to end each mailbag that way, I’ll go with 5. Colonel Harland. KFC is awful. 4. Bernie. No politics in the mailbag, please. 3. Emmanuel. I like him, but the other two are tough to beat. 2. Deion. I’m insanely jealous of all two-sport athletes, so I’m putting him at No. 2. 1. Barry. Go down a YouTube rabbit hole of Barry Sanders highlights sometime when you’re bored. You’re welcome.
Thanks for all the great questions this week, and a reminder: Most of the questions each week come via my Twitter feed, @JaySkurski, but if you don’t use social media (good for you!), you can send me an email anytime at jskurski@buffnews.com. Have a great week!