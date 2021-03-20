Bills Mailbag: Why the start of free agency has been a success, even without 'blockbuster' moves

Jay: There are not more incentive-laden contracts because, quite frankly, players push back against them. The NFL is the only professional sport not to have fully guaranteed contracts. Because of that, players understandably don’t want to risk missing out on even more money by not reaching certain incentives. As for Diggs, yes, his salary increases in 2021 by $1.3 million because he reached 100 catches and 1,375 receiving yards in 2020 (he finished with 127 for 1,535). Those were not easy to reach. Those bonuses will count against the Bills’ cap this season. Bonuses can be classified in one of two ways – likely to be earned or not likely to be earned. Likely to be earned bonuses count against the cap in a given year, and are based on previous seasons. For example, cornerback Levi Wallace’s contract calls for $50,000 total in per-game roster bonuses for 2021 ($50,000 divided by either 16 or 17 games). Based on his games played in previous seasons, it’s likely that Wallace earns that bonus, so it counts against the cap. If he doesn’t, the Bills get a cap credit for 2022. Not likely to be earned incentives do not count against the cap in a given year, but if they are reached, have to be accounted for the next season. Again, players don’t want a big chunk of their money tied up in bonuses that they may not reach, which explains why more contracts aren’t structured that way – which teams would love.