Bills Mailbag: Why it's way too soon for Sean McDermott to be on the hot seat

Jay: I’d be surprised if the Giants went after Trubisky, because doing so would put Daniel Jones firmly on the hot seat. The Giants’ ownership has made it clear they want to give Jones every opportunity to prove he should be their starter. Bringing in Trubisky, who has 50 games of starting experience in the NFL, would mean as soon as Jones throws one interception, fans will be clamoring for him to be replaced. That’s exactly the type of situation the Giants should want to avoid if they’re serious about giving Jones a legitimate chance. If Trubisky does leave, which I’d consider a good possibility, I’d expect the Bills to pursue a veteran in free agency. A team built to win now likely wouldn’t want to hand the keys to the car to a rookie if something were to happen to Josh Allen. Again, we’ll have full free agency profiles coming soon, but here are a few players scheduled to hit the open market who project as backups: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Teddy Bridgewater, Colt McCoy, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor. Obviously, some familiar names on that list. Who would say no to Fitz as a backup?