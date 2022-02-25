Bills Mailbag: Why did the Bills struggle in close games?

As for Fitzpatrick, I know it’s a Buffalo tradition to suggest bringing back old faces, but in this case … it makes sense. If Trubisky leaves for a chance to be a starter someplace else, the Bills need a backup they feel has the ability to keep the ship afloat for a few weeks. Also of importance at that position is a willingness to work with Allen in the meeting room and on the sideline during games and to fit into the locker room as a good teammate. There is little doubt Fitzpatrick can do those things. We know he’s smart enough to learn new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system – did you know Fitz went to Harvard? – and his teammates love him. If he wants to continue playing, Buffalo would be more than just a nice story – it would be a good fit for both sides.

Defense review: Long list of Bills superlatives went up in smoke in final minutes in KC The heartbreaking playoff loss overshadows the fact the Bills’ defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points and yards allowed. Were the Bills as good as their ranking? Not when it mattered most.

Ron Jacobs asks: The 13-second debacle and overtime still leaves me chagrined. The Bills’ defense appeared to me, anyway, to not be in position to make plays and there were no blitzes. Leslie Frazier seems to get a pass in regard to any criticism.