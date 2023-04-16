I’m back from a great trip to California (checked Pebble Beach off the bucket list) and ready for the NFL draft, which is now less than two weeks away. With that, let’s get right to your questions …

Amanda asks: During the 2022-23 season, it seemed to happen quite often that Stefon Diggs would run one play and be off the field. According to Fantasy Pros, Diggs’ average snap count was 77% for the season. Meanwhile Cooper Kupp averaged 95%, Ja’Marr Chase 94%, and Justin Jefferson 92%. Why is our best wide receiver only on the field for about 75% of the snaps? Shouldn’t we be utilizing our best weapon (outside of Josh Allen), as much as possible? Notable enough, his snap count percentage in the 20-21 season was 89% and in the 21-22 season 83%. Why do you think that with each year, his snap count percentage continues to decrease? Thoughts?

Jay: Good question, Amanda. I see a couple possible reasons. No. 1, Diggs will be 30 next season. The Bills have been mindful about managing the reps of veteran players, routinely giving them days off at practice. It’s entirely possible the team is limiting Diggs’ snap count in an effort to keep him fresh. The Bills are big believers in sports science and it's shaped the work load they give to their players. It’s hard to argue with that approach, because he hasn’t missed a game in three years since coming to the Bills. The other possibility is there are certain play calls that the Bills feel other receivers run better. I agree it's wise to limit the number of those, because Diggs is clearly one of their best players.

Ed Helinski asks: With the Odell Beckham Jr. speculation finally settled and silenced, what other Bills rumors are out there which might become a reality? DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans or Derrick Henry coming to Buffalo? Trading up or out of the first round? Or feel free to drop a new bombshell or start a new rumor.

Jay: The Hopkins rumor is certainly the biggest one, but there obviously hasn’t been any movement there. I don’t see that changing, either. The Bills simply can’t afford Hopkins on his current contract. Yes, there are ways to rework his deal if the team were to acquire him, but he’s not going to be interested in a pay cut, and the Bills may not be interested in reworking his contract in such a manner that complicates their future salary cap structure even more than it already is. The same is true of Evans, who is entering the final year of his contract. If the Bills were to trade for him, he would come with a $13 million cap hit on his current contract. That would have to be significantly restructured to fit under the Bills’ cap. Given the moves the Bills have made at running back, a trade for Henry seems unlikely. As for a first-round trade, I’d wager on down being more of a likelihood than up. The Bills have just six picks right now. It’s doubtful Beane would want to give up picks to move up, unless it was for a player he was totally infatuated by. Moving down and acquiring more picks if the board falls a certain way feels like a stronger possibility. No dice on me starting a rumor, Ed. That just sounds like more work.

Brenda Alesii asks: I’m glad that Odell Beckham Jr. finally signed with the Ravens for two reasons: He won’t be playing for an AFC East team and we can move on from the endless speculation about where he’ll land. Now that Beckham is out of the mix for the Bills, do you think Gabe Davis will be given another chance to establish himself as a true No. 2 receiver? Will his injuries and all of the outside factors endured by the team last season provide the brain trust reasons to give Davis a pass in a sense?

Jay: Looking at the roster today, yes, Davis has the inside track on being the No. 2 receiver. The only way that may potentially change is if the Bills either take a big swing via trade like Ed mentions above, or uses a premium draft pick at the position. For me, that would mean a first-round pick. I’d like to see the Bills add a true slot receiver early in the draft, which would allow them to run a three-receiver set with that rookie, Davis and Diggs. There is no doubt Davis will be highly motivated in a contract season to put together the best year of his career. It’s also clear the ankle injury he suffered last year had a meaningful impact on his production, even if it didn’t keep him out of the lineup for an extended period of time.

Mikey P. in Williamsville asks: I have read that the Bills are in need of a tight end and might take one in the draft. Why did they let Tommy Sweeney go? Seems he had less than a fair shot. Also, Quintin Morris showed flashes when given the rare opportunity to play. Why waste a draft choice on the position? If they do not have confidence in Morris, why is he still here?

Jay: I’ll start by answering this question with a question, Mikey. What did you see from Tommy Sweeney that makes you think he wasn’t given a fair shot? He made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp, but the coaches determined that they were better off going into games with Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris at the position. I can’t say I ever saw anything from Sweeney to suggest that was a mistake. The Bills will miss him in the locker room, but I’m not sure I can say the same on the field. As for Morris, it’s not that they have a lack of confidence in him. Rather, they are of the belief that competition at all positions brings out the best in players. That’s hard to argue. Now, that’s not to say I’m in favor of drafting a tight end in the first round. I actually don’t love that idea, since the team just paid Knox on a big contract extension. Unless the team is going to make a big shift to using a lot more two tight end formations, that wouldn’t be my preferred positional target in the first round, but there is a counter argument that says another weapon is another weapon, and that can benefit the offense in its own way. Keep in mind, too, that this is thought to be one of the best tight end classes in recent memory. Given that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find complete players at that position, I think targeting a tight end in the middle rounds of the draft to provide depth and a challenge for Morris makes a great deal of sense.

Andrew in Illinois asks: I have read that Brandon Beane will not do anything to mess with the compensatory draft formula in bringing in free agents, but all that changes in May and signings won’t count toward that formula. Do you think there are under-the-table deals in place that would bring in, say, a linebacker or offensive lineman in May that would free up the Bills in the draft and not mess with that potential third rounder in 2024?

Jay: I can’t rule it out entirely, but I’d consider it very unlikely. No. 1, players are going to want the security that comes with signing a contract as soon as possible. Who can say what might happen between the time they reach that handshake agreement with a team and when the compensatory window closes? A signed contract includes some valuable security. No. 2, I’d be surprised if the NFL would be cool with a team trying to game the system this way. I’m not aware of a specific rule against it, but it just feels like something the league wouldn’t love. The Bills certainly have a list of free agents who they may still have an interest in, and it’s possible they’ve even reached out to the agents of some of those players to express interest, but I don’t believe that would rise to the level of a handshake agreement. Keep in mind, too, that there will be another wave of free agency after the draft, when teams decide to release veteran players because they drafted rookie replacements. At this point on the calendar, free agency has definitely slowed, but you’re right, Andrew, that it will pick back up after the compensatory deadline, which comes in early May, has passed.

Dennis Priore asks: Occasionally, when I listen to a local talk show, I’ll hear a host say something like “Why don’t the Bills do (this)" or "Why don’t the Bills do (that)?" Then I find myself saying “Why don’t you just call them up and ask the question yourself?” Then I answer my own question -- that it isn’t that easy to just call up and get a response from the coach or general manager. It seems their access to the media is quite controlled. Would you please explain how the media has access to the brain trust of the team, both during the season and offseason, and does this differ from other teams or an NFL policy?

Jay: Let’s start with the offseason. The first time we hear from General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott after the previous season finishes is at the NFL scouting combine. After that, we hear from Beane – and sometimes McDermott – early in free agency. Both of them also speak during the NFL owners meetings, which take place in late March. The first time we hear from select players is coming up in just a few days, when the team’s offseason workout program gets started. Beane and McDermott will talk then, too, as NFL rules require teams to hold a news conference ahead of the draft. During and after the draft, we hear from Beane a lot. During spring practices and the June mandatory minicamp, we speak regularly with McDermott and players. At the start of training camp, we hear again from Beane and McDermott and players. Once the season starts, Beane’s availability is reduced a good deal, but NFL rules require regular media participation from players and coaches. McDermott typically speaks to us on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during a regular, Sunday game week, as well as immediately after the game. Coordinators speak once a week – Mondays for the Bills – and other assistant coaches are available by request. A team can choose two players who only need to speak to the media twice per week. Typically, those players speak Wednesday and after the game. There can be some variation in all of this from team to team, but the NFL does have a very specific media policy that all teams are required to follow in terms of when and who needs to be made available.

Dan De Federicis asks: Is it just me or does it seem like there is never any downtime from NFL/Bills happenings these days? Meetings, signings, draft, stadium info, etc. I seem to recall the mailbag had several weeks off in previous years, but not the case anymore. On mock drafts, they’re fun to read at times, but I’d have to believe beyond the top 10, the accuracy for most of them is pretty dismal. Are there any statistics to refute or back my beliefs up?

Jay: For a league that plays games that count from September through early February, you’re absolutely right, Dan, that the NFL has found a way to turn itself into nearly a year-round operation. The combine, free agency, the draft … heck, even the owners’ meetings, have all turned into heavily covered offseason events. Even the schedule release has entire shows devoted to it. That just speaks to the overwhelming popularity of the NFL. The only real down time on the calendar comes after teams finish mandatory minicamp sometime in the middle of June and then report to training camp toward the end of July. That’s about a six-week stretch that, for me, features plenty of vacation time.

As for the mock drafts, the website Fantasy Pros does an annual report card, of sorts, to track the accuracy of more than 100 mock drafts. Points are rewarded in four categories: 1. How each player’s predicted draft slot compares to their actual draft slot. 2. How each player ranks among their (playing) position 3. Which positions each team will draft in the first round. 4. Which players will land on which teams.

Last year, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated took home the top spot, getting 177 of a possible 320 points. Breer got eight of the 32 picks exactly right, meaning the pick number, player and team were all correct. That’s just a .250 batting average, so it shows just how hard mock drafts are to complete.

John Jarzynski asks: Assuming Aaron Rodgers heads to the Jets, please rank the teams in the AFC East pre-draft.

Jay: It’s nice to be back doing the mailbag this week. Finishing with a power rankings just feels right. Here goes: 1. Bills, 2. Dolphins, 3. Jets, 4. Patriots. I still think the Bills are the class of the division. Even if Rodgers lands in New York, I believe Buffalo has the best quarterback in the AFC East. It’s close between Miami and New York for the second team, but I’ll give the Dolphins a slight edge based on the fact they made the playoffs last year and will hopefully have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back and healthy for 2023. Rodgers is better than who the Jets had at quarterback last season, but it’s reasonable to wonder whether the regression he showed last year will continue. The Patriots are a clear No. 4 for me.

