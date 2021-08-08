Bills Mailbag: Who's the odd man out at defensive end?

Jay: Webb still has eligibility for the practice squad. That’s a logical landing spot for him if the Bills decide to go with just two quarterbacks on the active roster. Fromm is not a sure cut at this moment, although he will need to impress during the preseason to convince the Bills it’s worth carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster.

Dennis Priore asks: In previous years with four preseason games, things usually went like this: In the first preseason game, the starters usually played a couple of series; for the second game the starters played into the second quarter and close to a half; for the third game – also known as the final tuneup for the regular season – the starters played into and perhaps the first three quarters; and for the fourth game most of the starters were held out. Now that the preseason is only three games, how do you predict this will play out?