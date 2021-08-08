Bills Mailbag: Who's the odd man out at defensive end?

It’s been a while since we've opened up the Bills Mailbag. Let's change that right now …
Training Camp Cliff asks: How many defensive linemen do we keep and who is the surprise cut?
Bill Perry asks: Who do you think the defensive ends will ultimately be? I see seven very viable candidates, max likely will be six.
Paul Catalano asks: Who’s a surprise cut that could happen that most of us won’t see coming? Also, congratulations to Elliott on his top 4 in the tournament. Great job.
Jay: A defensive end – either Jerry Hughes or Mario Addison. The more I look at the depth chart, the harder it gets to fit in those two along with Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa – all of whom are absolutely making the team. If the Bills also want to keep Efe Obada and/or Darryl Johnson Jr., that simply seems like too many defensive ends. Hughes and Addison are highly respected by the coaching staff for the leadership they provide, but both of them are on the wrong side of 30. Given the competition at the position, one of them possibly gets squeezed off the final roster.
As for how many they keep, 10 sounds like the right number between ends and tackles. The six ends I’d pick right now are Hughes, Rousseau, Basham, Epenesa, Obada and Johnson, with Addison being cut.
Jeff Miller asks: Covid aside, how can any team, not just the Bills, keep only two quarterbacks? As you touched on several weeks ago, it’s feasible that both quarterbacks could get hurt in consecutive weeks or even the same game. Then we would have to pick up a quarterback who wasn’t familiar with our system and schemes, etc. I understand that there are limited roster spots, but still. Or is keeping one on the practice squad a given?
Jay: Keeping one on the practice squad is a given for the reasons mentioned. If a short-term injury happens to the starter, one that might keep him out only a week or two, a team would need to promote the quarterback from the practice squad to serve as the backup. It’s not uncommon for teams to carry just two quarterbacks on the active roster. Usually, it’s about half the league that makes that roster decision, which the Bills did in 2019 before the Covid-altered season. The team faces an interesting decision in that regard this year. Jake Fromm’s rookie year was abnormal because he was isolated from the team as a precaution against Covid. If Fromm shows any kind of potential in the preseason, the Bills might not want to risk losing him on waivers.
LDsports asks: Mitchell Trubisky is obviously the solid QB2 to provide the Bills with great insurance at the position. No Covid QB appears to be in the plans, so does Davis Webb qualify for the practice squad based on his time in the league? The Bills have expressed his value assisting Josh Allen. Is Jake Fromm a sure cut?
Jay: Webb still has eligibility for the practice squad. That’s a logical landing spot for him if the Bills decide to go with just two quarterbacks on the active roster. Fromm is not a sure cut at this moment, although he will need to impress during the preseason to convince the Bills it’s worth carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster.
Dennis Priore asks: In previous years with four preseason games, things usually went like this: In the first preseason game, the starters usually played a couple of series; for the second game the starters played into the second quarter and close to a half; for the third game – also known as the final tuneup for the regular season – the starters played into and perhaps the first three quarters; and for the fourth game most of the starters were held out. Now that the preseason is only three games, how do you predict this will play out?
Jay: It wouldn’t surprise me to see the order reversed, with the first preseason game being the one the starters largely avoid. Coaches are going to want to take a good look at the players fighting for the last few spots on the roster, and without the fourth preseason game to do that, it makes sense to sit the starters in the first week of the preseason. Given the amount of time between the third preseason game and the start of the regular season, it would seem that the starters will want to get at least some reps in that last game. A logical plan would be to play the starters sparingly (if at all) in Week 1 of the preseason, then give them the first half of each of the next two exhibition games.
James Griffin asks: Now that football season is finally starting, do you think that not getting the vaccine will play a role in whether players make the opening-day roster?
Jay: Yes, I think it will. Brandon Beane’s comments earlier in the offseason in response to a hypothetical question about whether he’d cut an unvaccinated player if it meant the team hit certain thresholds to loosen Covid-related restrictions generated plenty of conversation and some pushback, but nothing the GM said was wrong. While a player can’t be cut because he’s unvaccinated, the reality is there would never be any way to prove that was the real reason he was released. Beane can simply say it was a “football decision” and there would be no way to prove otherwise. If it’s close between keeping a vaccinated or unvaccinated player on the final roster, it makes perfect sense to keep the vaccinated player, especially if it makes life easier for the rest of the team when it comes to conducting business as usual.
Dave Universal asks: The Bills were the only team in the NFL to finish top five in kickoff and punt return average. Could the loss of Andre Roberts to the Texans be bigger than people think?
Jay: It definitely could … if Isaiah McKenzie can’t handle the job. Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said McKenzie is in the driver’s seat to be the top returner. He showed last season in Week 17 against Miami that he can be explosive when he returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown, but McKenzie will have to show he can be trusted to make the right decisions. For a player who believes in his speed and ability to make a play at all times, that’s not always easy. Given how explosive the Bills’ offense is, McKenzie’s primary goal has to be to protect the football. Until he gets a bigger body of work, it’s impossible to say for sure how he’s going to do at that.
Brenda Alesii asks: The Bills added the title of passing game coordinator to quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey. How significant is that move?
Jay: My guess is the biggest significance is to Dorsey’s bank account. The promotion was a way of rewarding him for a job well done and comes after he was rumored to be in the mix for a couple of offensive coordinator jobs in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will still call the offensive plays. “He’s a really good coach,” Daboll said when asked about Dorsey recently. “He does a good job with the quarterbacks. We’re fortunate to have him. He’s instrumental in developing Josh and also in game planning.”
Ryan Brauch asks: Is Forrest Lamp on the outside looking in or has he solidified a spot on the second unit?
Jay: Lamp is out of the lineup with a calf injury, which isn’t helping his chances. Availability is important at this point in training camp, and competition for reps got more intense this week when Ike Boettger was removed from the reserve/Covid-19 list. I’d say Lamp has a lot of work to do to show he’s worthy of a roster spot.
Ed Helinski asks: With the Bills trying to get better production from their running game, in your estimation, will there be enough touches available to all the other skilled players to keep everyone happy? Who has impressed you so far in training camp? And who needs to step up their game?
Jay: Collectively, too much is being made of improving the running game. Sure, there are moments where it would be nice if it performed a little better, but the Bills just gave their quarterback a quarter-billion dollars. They’re going to ask him to throw it – a lot. Keeping the running backs happy with their touches should not be that high on Daboll’s priority list. It’s all about keeping Allen healthy and happy.
I’m like most other reporters who have thought Jake Kumerow is putting together a great training camp. As for who needs to step up their game, it doesn’t seem like Dane Jackson is mounting much of a challenge to Levi Wallace right now in the competition to be the starting cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White.
Tony Astran asks: Does the emergence of Jake Kumerow make a guy like Marquez Stevenson an odd man out? I would hate to expose him among the cuts, although he’d be a perfect practice squad addition if he clears waivers.
Jay: Yes, it absolutely puts Stevenson squarely on the roster bubble. So, too, does Isaiah McKenzie’s usage, both in the offense and as the current No. 1 option as a returner. In short, McKenzie looks to be close to a lock to make the team. If that happens and Kumerow does as well, Stevenson would have to convince the Bills to keep seven receivers – and still beat out Isaiah Hodgins if that were the case. Depth is a good problem to have. It would be a risk to expose Stevenson to waivers, but that’s a sign of the quality depth amassed by Beane. It shouldn’t be easy to make a Super Bowl-contending team.
Richard S. asks: Beside Kansas City, what AFC team is the biggest threat to the Bills? How good are the Browns?
Jay: Excluding the Chiefs, my list of top contenders in the AFC includes the Titans, Browns and Ravens. Tennessee’s acquisition of Julio Jones looks to be a solid one. They handled the Bills easily last season and maybe could have beaten them in 2019 if not for a kicking meltdown. The Browns are definite contenders with a very talented roster. The Ravens also gave the Bills a lot to handle in their playoff game last season before Lamar Jackson got hurt. I’m a big believer in Frank Reich as a coach, but the Colts need to get quarterback Carson Wentz healthy before they can be put on the contender list.
Kevin Faherty asks: Do we get a draft pick for any fringe players rather than cut them?
Gary Gruber asks: Do you think Brandon Beane will acquire or pick up any players released from other teams either at the final cutdown or just prior to the end of training camp?
Jay: That’s always the goal, although it’s hard to predict when it will actually happen. The Patriots gave the Bills a draft pick for Russell Bodine, then turned around and cut him a couple of days later. Given the depth the Bills have at defensive line, offensive line and wide receiver, those are the three positions I could see Beane target to trade players. Also, don’t rule out a player-for-player swap if the Bills want to add depth, maybe to their secondary.
I expect at least one player who isn’t currently on the Bills’ 90-man roster will eventually make the 53, either by way of trade or a waiver claim. Tight end and the secondary are the two areas that stick out to me when considering where that player might line up.
Buffal O’ Bills asks: What route should the Super Bowl parade take?
Flying Zeppelins asks: Will they win the Super Bowl this season?
Jay: That Josh Allen extension has got the Bills feeling some type of way. As for my prediction, you’ll have to wait for our season preview section, which comes out in early September …
Warren asks: Jay, just a question and a thought. Why has there never, at least to my knowledge, been a sumo wrestler brought into the league as a development for a lineman? Looking at a short piece on this type of wrestling, it seems they have extraordinary upper strength. The Bills brought in a rugby player to acclimate to the game, why not a sumo wrestler?
Jay: This is the type of outside-the-box thinking we like to see in the mailbag. Beane always says he never stops looking to improve the Bills’ roster, although I’m not sure if he’s made a stop at the Japan Sumo Association yet on his scouting trips.
Keep coming up with those ideas for the mailbag.