Bills Mailbag: Who to target in free agency and the NFL draft

Jay: I think the 17-game schedule will become a reality. Owners will be eager to recoup some of the lost revenue from 2020, and an extra regular-season game is a great place to start. I’m in favor of it, although I would have liked to see an outside-the-box idea that limited players to 16 games. There would have been strategy involved and it would have required expanded practice squads, but doing so would have preserved the 16-game records and also been a way to at least consider player safety. A 17-game schedule with no additional bye week is going to be an adjustment for players. Hopefully, it does not lead to an increase in injuries, although that seems inevitable. As for the extra home game, by rotating it via conference each year, that preserves equality. As long as the Bills have the same number of home games as every other team in the AFC, there is no advantage or disadvantage for any team. Perhaps in future seasons neutral-site games, whether internationally or in college stadiums, will become more of an option. That seems to be far off, though, given the pandemic.