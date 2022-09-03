Bills Mailbag: Who poses the biggest threat to Buffalo in the AFC?

We're less than a week away from the NFL season opener. Bills at Rams. Not much more needs to be said. Let's get right to your questions ...

Dale from Williamsville asks: Well, here we are, the weekend before it all begins! Who do you think is the prime challenger to the Bills and their road to the Super Bowl? I’m giving the Chargers a big shot.

Jay: That’s a good pick. Justin Herbert is a stud. However, until proved otherwise, I’m going with the two teams that advanced beyond the divisional round in the AFC playoffs last year – the Bengals and Chiefs. Trading away Tyreek Hill was a curious move by Kansas City, but as long as Patrick Mahomes is throwing the passes, it’s hard to pick against the Chiefs. As for Cincinnati, it’s strange, but people seem to be sleeping on the Bengals. The key for the Bills, in my mind, is to secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage. The Bills are 3-0 at home in the playoffs under Sean McDermott and 0-4 on the road. That’s a pretty big sample size. The Bills let the No. 1 seed slip away last year, and that needs to be the goal this year.

Jeff Cooke asks: I heard Ken Dorsey’s Miami University coach Butch Davis say Dorsey should stay in the booth this season. Do you agree? What was the major reason Dorsey did not have a productive pro career?

Jay: I do agree. Calling a game from the sideline as an offensive coordinator seems exceptionally difficult given the chaos that goes on down there. The booth is a much more controlled environment, and it’s where I would expect Dorsey to end up. As for Dorsey’s pro career, remember that he was a seventh-round draft pick, so it’s not as if the NFL had a super high opinion of him as a prospect, despite his excellent college career. The knock on Dorsey coming out of college centered on his arm strength. He finished 2-11 for his career as an NFL starter, completing 52.5% of his passes with just eight touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

The Gator asks: I read your article about why Brandon Beane should sign Odell Beckham Jr. Is this because Von Miller said so or because of his two seconds of fame catching a one-handed football for the Giants? Quite honestly, I think he was a bust in Cleveland and a bigger bust with the Rams. Cut by Cleveland midseason, eight games with the Rams for 305 yards and a torn ACL. Cris Collinsworth just said no to signing him. I agree, but let’s say we did sign him like we did with Terrell Owens to a one-year contract. Do you think OBJ would receive the key to the city like TO?

Jay: I think the key to the city has been permanently retired for any new member of the Bills or Sabres. Maybe the hero who wins a Super Bowl or Stanley Cup will receive it, but no more newcomers. At least we’ll always have the TO jokes. As for Beckham, I think they should sign him for all the reasons I laid out. No. 1 on that list is he’s very good. I’ll give you that he was a bust with the Browns, but the Bills have a better quarterback situation. A three-receiver set of Beckham, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis sounds spicy. I’m not worried about Beckham’s reputation. You never heard of any problems in the Rams’ locker room with him. Winning cures all. As I said in my column, everything Beane does this season should be with the goal of a Super Bowl championship in mind. Beckham might not even be ready to play until the postseason, so it’s probably not anything worth worrying about right now, but when he’s healthy, I think the Bills should definitely be interested.

Collin from Foxborough asks: Love reading your column! I'm a lifelong Bills fan and a native Western New Yorker living in … yes … Foxborough. (Truth be told, I lived in Norwood, Mass., for a few years before coming to Foxborough.) That's like a Red Sox fan living in the town of "Buckner!" Thanks for helping me keep connected to the Bills from deep in Patriots country. My question: As a lifelong Bills fan in my late 40s, I feel like I should know the answer to this question. When a team signs a player like O.J. Howard to a guaranteed deal, and then they are cut and signed by another team, does the new team (Houston in this case) get a freebie, or do they carry some of the salary and give the Bills some relief?

Jay: The Texans don’t get a freebie. Whatever they pay Howard will go against their cap. Howard will still count about $2.6 million against the Bills’ cap this year, however, the team will earn a cap credit next year up to $1.945 million, which is the amount of Howard’s guaranteed base salary for 2022. For example, if Howard earns $1.2 million from the Texans this year, the Bills will receive that amount in a cap credit next season. Big thank you to contracts website spotrac.com for the help in that regard. Hope that answers your question. Thank you for the kind words!

Peter Wiley asks: Although he made it to the practice squad, I was concerned when the Bills cut a receiver with considerable upside – Isaiah Hodgins, age 23, and kept a receiver with little upside – Jake Kumerow, age 30, because Hodgins does not contribute to special teams. My questions are: Is Hodgins willing to play on special teams? If so, did the Bills assign him to special teams and coach him up? If so, did they give him enough preseason reps to show his skills? If so, did he perform poorly on special teams?

Jay: Hodgins is willing to play special teams, and the Bills did assign him there during the preseason. He got the same level of coaching as every other player on the roster when it comes to special teams. It’s hard for me to say whether he got enough reps in the preseason, since that’s a call the coaches make. I’m not a scout or coach to answer the last question, but I can tell you the Bills look for physicality on special teams. Kumerow is strong at the point of attack. Hodgins isn’t quite at his level. I understand fans wanting Hodgins to make the 53-man roster, but I’d suggest taking a small step back. He made it through waivers, which means 31 other teams – including the Giants, who know him well – felt like he wasn’t worth trying to claim. The Bills can allow Hodgins to continue to develop on the practice squad. That includes special teams. In my opinion, that’s a good outcome for both sides.

Jeff Miller asks: Obviously we get daily updates about how training camp is going, good and bad. Assuming most team’s hometown newspapers do the same, would it be feasible for teams to devote the effort to check out those papers for teams’ strengths, weaknesses, development of rookies, etc.? On the off chance that you don’t have the “in” with every league GM, maybe start with whether our own team checks other team’s media. I suppose the preseason games were a good taste, but what players, aside from rookies, haven’t played in front of the whole Bills Mafia?

Jay: The Bills have a public relations staff that reads, watches or listens to what is said about its team. The team has advance scouts who work on the other teams’ strengths and weaknesses. I’m sure the coaches and front office wouldn’t put much value on the opinion of media members on players – nor should they. Any reports on opposing teams might be read casually, but probably don’t mean much in the Bills’ preparation for the upcoming season. Aside from rookies, here are the Bills’ new players for 2022: Jamison Crowder, DaQuan Jones, Von Viller, Tim Settle, Case Keenum, Sam Martin, David Quessenberry, Rodger Saffold and Greg Van Roten. All of them, I believe, at some point in their career have played on the road against the Bills. Settle, for example, was with Washington last year. At his introductory news conference in Buffalo, he talked about that experience, and how it made him interested in signing with the Bills as a free agent, because he appreciated how good the team and its fans were on that day.

Brenda Alesii asks: Quintin Morris survived the roster cutdown. With his versatility playing tight end, fullback, even receiver, as well as his special teams prowess, do you think he’ll edge out Tommy Sweeney as the primary backup to Dawson Knox?

Jay: I could see it being game-plan dependent, at least early in the season. I do think we’ll see at least a modest uptick in two-tight end sets. If the focus is on the run game in a particular week, perhaps Sweeney is active because he’s stronger in that skill. If throwing the ball is a bigger part of the game plan, Morris might offer more in that regard. Let’s not forget that Sweeney was regularly a healthy inactive at the end of last season, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that continued at some point in the upcoming season.

Andrew in Illinois asks: Was it a surprise to see O.J. Howard cut with all that guaranteed money staring back at you? This might not be a Wyatt Teller mistake, but it seems that GMBB missed this one badly.

Jay: I’d call it a mild surprise, only because of the financial ramifications. It was clear based on how deep he played into the preseason games that Howard wasn’t a roster lock. As I wrote a few days ago, no general manager has a perfect batting average in the draft or free agency, but Beane did swing and miss on this one. Give credit, too, to Sweeney and Morris for rising up to the challenge and squeezing Howard out of a spot. It definitely won’t rise to the level of trading Teller, unless Howard somehow goes on to be an All-Pro. That would be quite a shock.

Jim Bratek asks: I know that practice squad players are paid on a week-to-week basis based on a scale that is part of the collective bargaining agreement. Are they paid for the bye week? How about the postseason?

Jay: Yes, practice squad players are paid for the 18-week regular season, which includes the bye week. Some notes on practice squad: It consists of 16 players, six of whom can be veterans with unlimited experience. The other 10 players need to have two years of experience or less. Veteran players make between $15,400 and $19,900 per week, while younger players make $11,500. The salaries count against the salary cap. In the postseason, players on the practice squad continue to earn their weekly check for as long as their team is playing.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: The Patriots held joint practices for two weeks with teams they then met in a preseason game. Do you think this is a good substitute for the “lost” preseason game and does it give them advantage coming out of the gate?

Jay: Honestly, I think all these joint practices are kind of silly. The main thing I see coming out of them are fights. If anything, that seems counterproductive. The Bills have done them in the past, including with the Panthers after Beane and Sean McDermott took over. I know it was considered this year, too, but nothing came to be. I suppose it could be useful to see another team in the practice setting, but when it devolves into brawls, that’s bad for both teams. I don’t think the Patriots are going to be that much more prepared for the start of the regular season because they practiced against other teams a few times in the summer. The Bills had several spirited practices with their offensive and defensive starters going against each other. With the quality of Buffalo’s roster, that’s better work than the team would find against a lot of other clubs.

Ed Helinski asks: Surely technology, social media and online newspapers have changed how us everyday Joe Blows get their NFL news. With that being said, how has your Bills gig changed or evolved in the past several years? And once the season begins, do you find yourself getting into an easier routine than training camp, free agency, or writing about the draft?

Jay: More and more, newspapers are focused on their online presentation. There is a focus on what is posted, and the “when” is important. Certain times have higher online viewership, so there is an effort to post articles in those windows. From a personal perspective, I’ve done TV work in the past, and do a weekly spot on 97 Rock with Shredd and Ragan. I’ve found that is helpful for me to reach a different audience. The regular season definitely comes with more of a routine, although with the Bills playing so many Thursday and Monday games this season, that is a bit disrupted. One of the big challenges in the offseason is to come up with quality story ideas, since we try to have a Bills presence in print and online every day. That’s less of a challenge in season, of course, but there are parts of the season that have drawbacks, too. For starters, I work most Sundays in the fall, and as my son Elliott gets older it gets harder and harder to be away from him. I especially hate missing any of his golf tournaments, but I understand it’s part of my job. I consider myself extremely fortunate to get a chance to write about the Bills in my hometown. Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.