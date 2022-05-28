Bills Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season?

Welcome to this week's Bills Mailbag. Let's get right to your questions ...

Mark David asks: Which Bills player is on the hot seat in 2022?

Jay: Tremaine Edmunds. The Bills picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he’s going into the final year of his contract. After handing out big-money deals to Josh Allen and Von Miller, among others, there is no guarantee Edmunds will get an extension. The former first-round draft pick is a polarizing player for fans. Calling him a bust would definitely be a stretch, but expecting a bit more from him – given when he was picked – is fair. At some point, General Manager Brandon Beane isn’t going to be able to pay everybody. The Bills already paid Matt Milano, and may not want to sink big money into two linebackers. Edmunds has a ton to prove in 2022.

Douglas Ujvary asks: Do you think the Bills try to trade A.J. Epenesa or Cody Ford?

Jay: I don’t believe they’ll trade either. If Beane were to do so, he’d be selling low on both of them. Ford is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, at the very least, provides decent veteran depth along the offensive line. He can play four of the five positions. While he certainly hasn’t lived up to his draft status, that versatility at least provides some value. As for Epenesa, it’s too early to cut bait on him. There is no question the Bills would like to see him take a significant step forward in his third season as another second-round draft pick, but coach Sean McDermott rotates heavily along the defensive line, so it’s important to have depth there.

Darryl Hilliard asks: Realistically, what do you think that our record will be against the AFC teams only?

Jay: In my game-by-game predictions I made after the schedule came out, I had the Bills going 9-3 in the AFC, with losses on the road to the Ravens, Chiefs and Bengals. Nothing has changed in the last couple of weeks to move me off that number. It’s not easy to run the table in any division, but I have the Bills sweeping the AFC East and then also beating Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Jeff Miller asks: How many undrafted free agents have made the active roster and lasted at least the entire season in, say, the last five or 10 years? I’ll bet there is a standout or two.

Jay: Cornerback Levi Wallace immediately comes to mind as an undrafted free agent who turned himself into a regular starter. Here are some other players who went undrafted who were on the Bills’ roster in 2021: Wide receiver Cole Beasley, fullback Reggie Gilliam, wide receiver Jake Kumerow, running back Matt Breida, defensive end Mario Addison, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. That list shows that not getting drafted does not mean a player’s career is over. Beasley and Addison, in particular, have had long, lucrative careers.

Gary Giovino asks: In last week’s mailbag, you discussed running backs Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss, and mentioned Taiwan Jones. What about Duke Johnson? I’m wondering if he’ll be on the final roster.

Jay: First of all, good eyes, Gary. Thank you for keeping me honest. That’s my bad on leaving Johnson out, but it does speak to how I view his chances of making the final roster. In my mind, once the card for Cook was turned in during the second round of the draft, Johnson had his fate sealed. I’d consider Singletary and Cook roster locks, which means Johnson would either need to beat out Moss or the Bills would have to decide they no longer need to reserve a spot for Jones, who serves as one of the gunners on special teams. Moss is the most physical running back on the roster – an element none of the other backs really has – so I’d consider him pretty close to a lock. Given the value placed on special teams by McDermott, I’d say going into training camp Jones has to be considered the favorite to make the roster over Johnson.

Lou DiPasquale asks: All we keep hearing about is how teams do whatever they can to get under the salary cap, but nobody ever mentions what the consequences are for non-compliance. With that being said, what is the penalty for a team that doesn't get under the cap?

Jay: It almost never happens, but if a team were to go over the salary cap, the league can issue fines, remove draft picks and even cancel the contracts of players. Back in 2000, former San Francisco 49ers executives Carmen Policy and Dwight Clark were fined $600,000 and the team lost a pair of draft picks after four contracts signed by players were alleged to have been designed to circumvent cap rules.

If a team makes a trade that puts it over the salary cap, the league provides a one-week window to get back compliant, although it can’t make any other roster moves in that time.

Ed Helinski asks: With Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Star Lotulelei, Harrison Phillips and a few others gone, what are your thoughts about this year’s Bills’ defensive line, and in your estimation, what does this new group lack or bring to the table?

Jay: No position group has undergone as much of a facelift this offseason for the Bills as has the defensive line. That shows you Beane and McDermott were not satisfied with the return on investment they got last year. The team’s four-man rush was inconsistent, and physical running backs gave the defense problems. Those two areas are the primary jobs for players on the defensive line, so it’s not a big surprise Beane rebuilt the line, although the extent of the turnover was a bit of a surprise. The obvious star attraction is Von Miller. The Bills believe he’ll be an upgrade over Hughes and Addison and add the element of a game-changing talent off the edge. The moves to rebuild the interior of the defense haven’t gotten as much attention, but figure to be quite important. DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle should make the Bills tougher to run against, and Jordan Phillips' return should add some juice to the interior pass rush. That’s in addition to the step forward the Bills hope young players Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham take. If there is a concern right now for me, it remains the run defense. Will the additions actually result in a tougher defense to run against? Beane’s moves along the defensive line will be under the microscope.

Dan De Federicis asks: Could you explain to me the connection and relevance, if any, the USFL players have to the NFL? I think I understand correctly there is no direct connection to the NFL, but will the USFL be a source of players for the 2022 season? Are some already signed? Do the Bills have any connections or interest to specific players in that league? Bonus, just because I like you Jay, from memory: name three former Bills, other than Jim Kelly, who played in the USFL of the mid-1980s.

Jay: First, the current USFL does not have any affiliation with the league that ran from 1985 to 1985, but it does own the trademarks that belonged to that league. In today’s USFL, eight teams are playing a 10-week regular season, with a two-week postseason to follow. It is true that there is no direct connection to the NFL. Rather, the current USFL hopes to fill the football void in the spring with live games. There is no doubt NFL scouts have their eyes on USFL games, and that players participating in the USFL could wind up with NFL contracts. There does appear to be at least some interest from the NFL in seeing the USFL succeed as a possible developmental league. This spring, NFL Films is partnering with the USFL and Fox Sports on a documentary series about the USFL’s inaugural season. To my knowledge, no players currently in the USFL have signed with an NFL team, but that could be coming after the spring season wraps up.

As for your bonus question, I’ll point out I was in diapers when the USFL of the mid-1980s was in business, so I don’t have any memories of the former league. I had to cheat to look up the answer. There are several more, but three recognizable players are linebacker Ray Bentley, running back Joe Cribbs and kicker Scott Norwood.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: Question about your article regarding the 10 free agents who may be of interest to the Bills, relative to center J.C. Tretter: Given the fact he hasn’t missed much playing over the last five seasons, do you think he is unsigned because of cost and/or his position as president of the Players Association? Clubs I assume would view that as a distraction.

Jay: It’s interesting that Tretter has remained unsigned since he was released by the Browns on March 15. He hasn’t missed a single snap since 2016! I’ll disagree slightly with the idea that it would be a distraction for teams that he’s the president of the NFL Players’ Association. That shouldn’t be held against him. There are a few different possibilities for why Tretter remains unsigned. Cost could be one of them. It’s possible he’s looking for a bigger deal than is currently being offered. It’s also possible no teams have called, although that doesn’t seem all that likely given that he’s been a consistent starter for so long. It’s possible Tretter himself isn’t in a rush and is simply waiting for what he feels like is the right opportunity. At 31 years old, he is not way past his prime. I would expect he’ll land with a new team before the start of the season, although it doesn’t seem like a big payday is awaiting him this late in the offseason.

Mike Scully asks: If we put the over/under for Bills Super Bowl wins in the next four seasons at, 1.5 would you take the over? I would.

Jay: That feels … optimistic. I’m as on board as everyone else with the idea that the Bills are Super Bowl contenders – maybe even Super Bowl favorites – but let’s face it: They’ve come up short in each of the past two seasons in the biggest moments. They have to prove they can get over that hump before I’m ready to suggest they’re going to win multiple championships in the next couple of seasons. The AFC is loaded, so whatever team makes it out of the conference will be deserving. I believe with Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills’ championship window is wide open, but until they take the next step, which in this case means actually reaching the Super Bowl, it feels premature to say I’d bet the over.

Bill Kelley asks: Is there any reason other than his "outstanding" holding on kicks that Matt Haack was brought back by the Bills? He was near the bottom in all statistical categories for punters last year. He takes almost as long to punt as Patrick Hammer does to tell us it is going to rain on Friday. The second part of my question is if Matt Araiza is having an awesome camp punting, but can't get the holding for kicks part down, would the Bills ever consider having another player take over those duties? I know it is not usually done, but if you can't do it for a “Punt God,” who would you do it for? Backup quarterbacks used to hold for kicks regularly.

Jay: First of all, Bill, absolutely no Patrick Hammer slander will be tolerated in the mailbag. That’s my guy. Patrick, I’m sorry for that on Bill’s behalf. As for your question, Haack took a pay cut and was brought back to compete for the job. The Bills believe he’s a better punter than what he showed last season. Also, as you referenced, they loved the job he did working with long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass. As for your other question, the reason backup quarterbacks or position players no longer hold is because teams don’t want them missing practice time to work with the long snapper and kicker. The Bills generally like to keep two quarterbacks on the active roster. They need Case Keenum, the favorite for that job this year, to spend his time getting ready for the upcoming opponent and supporting Allen as much as possible instead of learning the nuances of how to hold. Whether Araiza can figure out that part of the job will go a long way toward determining whether he beats out Haack to be the team’s punter.

Thank you for all the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.

