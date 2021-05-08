Bills Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's draft picks will provide the best value?

Paul Catalano asks: How do you think – if they heard – the players reacted to Brandon Beane’s comment on the possibility he’d cut a player if not vaccinated for the safety of the team?

Jay: It depends on the player. If it’s Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs, they probably just went on with their days. It’s not like Beane would cut either one of them if they chose not to get vaccinated. However, if you’re talking about a player who figures to be on the roster bubble, if he was smart, he would take Beane’s words as motivation to get vaccinated. There has been a lot of twisting of what Beane said, but what it boils down to is this: The Bills’ GM thinks it would be an advantage for the team to have “normal” meetings, which is a possibility if a certain threshold of vaccinations among players and staff is met. The hypothetical question was asked if Beane would consider cutting an unvaccinated player to meet that threshold and he said that he would. That’s a pretty good motivation for any player whose roster spot is in any kind of jeopardy to get vaccinated.

MikeyG asks: Just don't think the Bills drafted enough speed. Wish we could have drafted some impact on the offense as well as defense. What are your thoughts on drafting "prospects" rather than "impact?”