Bills Mailbag: Which members of the coaching staff should be feeling the most heat?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag, which doubles as a therapy session for fans who are losing it after Monday night's loss to New England. Let’s get right to your questions …
Gary Gates asks: You hit it on the head by predicting New England to beat us. You must be a realist like me. I'm laughing, but crying at the same time. Bills got lucky drafting Spencer Brown. He will be an All-Pro road grader soon. The rest of the offensive line are a bunch of cardboard cutouts pretending to be football players. My question is, if we lose against Tampa Bay, do you think coaching heads will roll? Do you think Brandon Beane fumbled the ball in the draft by not picking more snowplows like Brown? Do you think we should have drafted a big, burly running back?
Jay: Nothing like starting the mailbag with some praise for me! Kidding, of course. Picking the Patriots wasn’t that hard – a run-and-stop-the-run game is bad news for this Buffalo Bills team. As for Brown, if we’re going to criticize Beane for his draft misses, and I certainly have, we can’t write off his good selections as “lucky.” Beane is like every other general manager in the league – he’s had some good picks and some bad picks. If Brown develops into an All-Pro, that will become a great pick. As for whether there will be coaching changes if the Bills lose to the Buccaneers, no, that is not my expectation. After the season, sure, that’s a possibility. At this point, though, the Bills are going with who they have, in the lineup and with the coaching staff. As for drafting a big running back, the Bills were supposed to have done that last year with Zack Moss. So far, that pick has not worked out. That’s on the list of offseason needs, for sure.
Ed in Tonawanda asks: The Bills had 11 days to prepare for Monday’s game and I'm beginning to lose faith in this coaching staff’s ability to prepare this team for big games. I also believe they grossly overestimated the talent on this team. In addition, Brian Daboll’s play calling in the red zone has been poor all year. Should he and Leslie Frazier be let go after this season, especially if they don't make the playoffs?
Jay: Let’s take a breath here. This team has made the playoffs in three of McDermott’s first four years. Frazier has been with him that whole time and Daboll has been here since Josh Allen’s rookie year in 2018. The current front office and coaching staff has brought this franchise out of the abyss. Yes, this season has not gone according to plan, thus far, but five games remain. A victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday would mean the Bills are a game behind the Patriots and still have one more head-to-head win. Even with a loss, the Bills can still win the division by sweeping their remaining four games and having the Patriots lose one more game (perhaps to the Colts). Maybe that doesn’t sound likely, but the point is, the season’s not over. Fans being frustrated at a team that has failed to meet expectations is totally fair, but any talk of massive coaching changes as you’re suggesting, Ed, is premature. Let’s let the last month of the season play out.
Gerry V. from Lewiston asks: I’m freaking! I can’t believe what I just watched. How could the Bills be pushed around on both sides of the ball like they were turnstiles? Josh Allen no sooner catches the hike and has to start running. … I am so very tired of hearing announcers say, “The Bills have to play more physical.” Can it be the whole league is bigger and stronger? Is that an over-simplification? To that end, when we got Mitch Morse, he was supposed to be very good. Is he undersized? He seems to be getting pushed around.
Jay: It’s hard to call a person who is 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds undersized, but Morse’s strength is his athleticism, more so than his brute strength. There’s no other way to put it: Morse had a tough time against Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Morse isn’t alone in struggling up front. It’s apparent that running it back with largely the same offensive line from a year ago was a questionable decision. Controlling the line of scrimmage doesn’t only mean running the ball. It also means providing better protection for Allen, giving him time to give those intermediate and deep routes that were so impactful a year ago time to develop. Rebuilding the offensive line will be a huge priority in the offseason, and that might include moving on from Morse.
Ken Radens asks: With Mac Jones being on a rookie contract vs. Josh Allen’s quarter-billion dollar contract, how much of a difference is there in cap space for free-agent signings in 2022? Are there any coaches past or present that have a winning record against Bill Belichick?
Jay: Remember, the Patriots went on a spending spree in free agency this past offseason. They have just a shade less than $30 million in projected cap space for 2022, according to contracts website spotrac.com, which ranks as 18th most in the NFL. The Bills have a little less than $10 million in space, which ranks No. 26, so Beane definitely has some work to do.
In 26 seasons, Belichick has a 283-130 record. That includes a 30-34 stint as the Browns’ head coach from 1992-95. With New England, he’s 253-96. The only team he doesn’t have a winning record against in the regular season in that time is the Seahawks, who are 3-3 against the Patriots under Belichick. Interestingly enough, New England is 8-8 in its last 16 games against the Dolphins, who have found a way to be much more competitive than either the Jets or the Bills over that stretch.
Brenda Alesii asks: What a triple play – the Bills were outplayed, outsmarted and outcoached by the Patriots on Monday night. Why would Sean McDermott think it was a good idea to publicly diminish the impact of Bill Belichick’s coaching? Can it be any more ill-advised, especially with a rematch looming?
Jay: It was a bizarre response, to be sure. For those unaware, McDermott was asked Monday night if his visible frustration had anything to do with coaching against a Bill Belichick-led team that all but gave the Bills their offensive game plan and still won. “Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one. Whether it was Bill or anyone else, they beat us. You sit here and you tell me when we start with the average starting field position at the 40-yard line and he starts at the 23-yard line, and I’m rounding up in both cases, and we were 1 for 4 in the red zone and they’re 0 for 1 in the red zone. You give me that ahead of time, and I’m telling you I like my chances. I like my chances. I don’t think, with all due respect, it’s not a Bill Belichick-type thing. It’s what are you doing with the opportunities that you got.”
Of course, the Patriots shouldn’t have been able to beat the Bills only throwing three times. That they did suggests McDermott was outcoached.
Dan from Hamburg asks: It appears to me, starting with last year's playoff games and carrying over into this season, that the Bills have been playing not to lose and not letting Josh Allen run the offense and play a more aggressive style. This new strategy is failing and putting too much on the back of the defense. Trying to be a balanced, run-first offense when they don't have the horses up front or in the backfield isn't working. What happened to putting the pedal to the metal and using the pass to set up the run? I'm not buying into "we take what they give us." I remember Al Davis once said, "We don't take what they give us, we take what we want."
Jay: Great question. Allen seemed to hint at this issue Thursday when asked whether it was too late in the season to add anything into the offense. “I wouldn't so much as add, I'd say almost subtract and get back to basics and understanding what we're good at and what we're not so good at, and relying on what we are good at and utilizing our playmakers to their strengths,” he said. “There's nothing that we need to steal from anybody else in the league or there's really no trends other than we got to go out there and execute, no matter what play is called.” Allen specializes in saying as little as possible in press conferences, so it’s no surprise he didn’t bite a few minutes later when asked to identify the things the team does well. Nevertheless, his answer seems to reveal a desire to get back to what worked last year – namely pushing the ball down the field.
There is a level of frustration – from Allen, from McDermott, from the fans – surrounding the offense that hasn’t been felt this strongly in quite a while. It will be interesting to see what that means for the offense over the final five games of the regular season.
JohnPhil78 asks: Clearly, the wind direction played a critical role against the Patriots, especially when it came to extra points and field goals. I would think that the best strategy would be to make sure your team has the wind in its favor at least in the fourth quarter and maybe even the second quarter if you can. Somehow, the Patriots ended up with the favorable direction in both the second and fourth quarters, even though the Bills won the coin toss. Wouldn't it have made more sense to take the ball first to open the game (instead of deferring as they did), thus almost certainly assuring you at least get to choose the direction for the second half?
Rick from Hamburg asks: Why does Sean McDermott always defer the coin toss? I blame him for the Pats game. Elect to receive and you get the wind in the fourth quarter. Or, at the very least, the ball in both halves. Make two late field goals instead of missing one and you win the game. With that wind, you have to do a little thinking. Thoughts?
Jay: The Bills won the coin toss Monday night, which gave them four choices: Receive the ball, kick the ball away, choose a goal to defend or defer. They chose to defer, which basically means they delayed their answer until the start of the second half. The Patriots then elected to receive the ball to start the game, and the Bills chose to defend the west goal, meaning the Patriots had to go into the wind in the first quarter, but had the wind with them in the second quarter. After halftime, the Bills chose to receive the ball, and the Patriots elected to defend the east goal, so that they would have the wind with them in the fourth quarter. By deferring, the Bills basically had a choice: Take the ball to start the third quarter or take the wind in the fourth quarter.
Coaches overwhelmingly defer when winning the toss, and I don’t disagree with that strategy. Getting the ball after halftime is big. Had the Bills taken the ball to start the game, New England likely would have elected to receive to start the second half, although Belichick could have given the Bills the ball in exchange for having the wind in the fourth quarter.
The Bills chose to have the Patriots go into the wind to start the game, and it didn’t seem like a bad strategy as the defense forced a three-and-out on New England’s first two drives. The botched handoff between Allen and Matt Breida in the first quarter while going with the wind was an absolute killer. If the Bills get points there, perhaps they put some pressure on the Patriots to abandon the run at least a little. Instead, New England scored on its ensuing possession.
ramcpa3108 asks: Solid running teams seem to have their way against the Bills. Why don't they go to a standard 4-3 defense on first and second down? Tremaine Edmunds has speed side to side, A.J. Klein is a tackling machine, and Matt Milano can cover the tight end. More meat to stop the run, and a possible fifth rusher from any of them!
Jay: Because even the best running teams frequently line up with one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers. The Colts, for example, have used that formation on 191 first-down plays. They’ve used two tight ends and two receivers on 93 plays, and they are a team that runs the ball exceptionally well. With three receivers on the field so often around the league, teams are forced into playing nickel defense more often. The Bills feel like that plays into their strength defensively, because nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is a willing tackler who is not afraid to stick his nose in during run support. Now, the game against the Patriots was an anomaly. New England used a sixth offensive lineman on 31 offensive snaps. Just a hunch, but the Bills aren’t going to see that kind of game plan again.
“We haven't stayed in nickel personnel against six offensive linemen, so we're gonna do what we feel like is the best to defend those personnel groupings, however, they come out,” McDermott said. “So this past week I would tell you that we were in three-linebacker defense in many of those situations, so always gonna put the players in position to be successful and that's how I see it."
GDW asks: Desperate times call for desperate measures. I'm only half-kidding on this – put a Japanese sumo wrestler in the middle of the defensive line. Who is going to move this guy out of there? He will clog the middle, allowing the linebackers to make the tackle. Actually, get two of them to fit into Sean McDermott's rotating line system. It's an innovative idea, but so was putting Refrigerator Perry at fullback in goal-line situations.
It's also time to make Gabe Davis a starter. Emmanuel Sanders does not have 30 receiving yards in any of his last four games. He has seemingly hit the wall. Davis had seven touchdowns last year as a rookie, and impresses when given the chance this year.
Jay: Why stop there? The Sabres are having issues in goal. Maybe the sumo wrestlers can help there, too. Not much net to shoot at with them between the pipes. As always, the mailbag appreciates outside-the-box thinking, but it appears the Patriots have once again got us all overthinking things.
As always, thanks for the questions. I’ve gotten a ton of them recently, so I’m doing my best to get them all in. If yours hasn’t run yet, it’s coming soon. Questions can be submitted to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.