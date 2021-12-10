Bills Mailbag: Which members of the coaching staff should be feeling the most heat?

There is a level of frustration – from Allen, from McDermott, from the fans – surrounding the offense that hasn’t been felt this strongly in quite a while. It will be interesting to see what that means for the offense over the final five games of the regular season.

Jim Kubiak: Patriots smartly used one extra rusher to slow Allen, Bills' passing game Allen’s heroics are simply mind-blowing at times, but yet again the Patriots found a way to prove that having the most talent doesn’t guarantee victory, Kubiak writes.

JohnPhil78 asks: Clearly, the wind direction played a critical role against the Patriots, especially when it came to extra points and field goals. I would think that the best strategy would be to make sure your team has the wind in its favor at least in the fourth quarter and maybe even the second quarter if you can. Somehow, the Patriots ended up with the favorable direction in both the second and fourth quarters, even though the Bills won the coin toss. Wouldn't it have made more sense to take the ball first to open the game (instead of deferring as they did), thus almost certainly assuring you at least get to choose the direction for the second half?

Rick from Hamburg asks: Why does Sean McDermott always defer the coin toss? I blame him for the Pats game. Elect to receive and you get the wind in the fourth quarter. Or, at the very least, the ball in both halves. Make two late field goals instead of missing one and you win the game. With that wind, you have to do a little thinking. Thoughts?