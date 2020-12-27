Bills Mailbag: Where Josh Allen fits in the 'franchise quarterback' discussion

Greg Nichols asks: Despite the Bills' weeks of success, I do not like hints that John Brown could be expendable with Gabriel Davis doing well. Let's not forget how critical he was to last season's success and how he helps make the overall offense more efficient when he is on the field. If Stefon Diggs or Cole Beasley gets hurt, his presence is even more crucial. Agree?

Jay: I agree with the last part, for sure. In that case, Brown is great veteran depth. I can’t ignore the idea that Brown might be expendable this offseason, though. The Bills have scored 33.8 points per game since the bye week, scoring at least 26 in each of four games. The offense is functioning at a very high level without Brown. Rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis has done well when called upon. The coaches might think Davis is ready for an expanded role. Of course, it would be great to have Brown. He’ll add another element when he does return, but your question looks more at the long term. If the $8 million in cap savings should Brown be deemed expendable means room to re-sign linebacker Matt Milano or right tackle Daryl Williams, it’s conceivable General Manager Brandon Beane makes that move. Nobody would be happy about it, but that’s life with a salary cap. The Bills aren’t always going to be able to re-sign – or in this case, keep – every player, even if worthy of a spot. Given Brown's age (31 next season) and injury issues this year, it’s fair to have the conversation about whether there will be a spot for him on the 2021 roster.