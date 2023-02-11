Welcome to a Super Bowl edition of this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right into your questions …

GDW asks: Offensive line and wide receiver are presumed to be the biggest NFL draft needs. However, the more I look at our safety situation, I become increasingly concerned. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer (if we even keep him) will be 32 next season. Jaquan Johnson is terrible, and who knows if, or when, Damar Hamlin will return. They are moving Christian Benford from cornerback to safety this year, but there is certainly no guarantee that will work. Do you agree with me that safety should be upgraded to the Bills’ second priority after offensive line? With our salary cap situation, I'm not expecting to get a starter at any position in free agency.

Jay: What the team decides to with Poyer will go a long way toward determining this answer. If he re-signs, which I still think is unlikely, safety becomes much less of a short-term need, but the long-term need at the position is still there. If Poyer leaves, given the uncertainty that you mentioned surrounding Hamlin’s future and Benford’s potential position switch, safety would be a big need. I’m all in on building up the offense, so I’d still put safety behind offensive line and wide receiver, but that’s just personal preference. Johnson is also an unrestricted free agent, as is Dean Marlowe. So at the moment, the Bills have just three true safeties signed for next year – Hyde, Hamlin and Jared Mayden, who was signed off the Jets’ practice squad after Hamlin was placed on injured reserve.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: What’s your take on the NFLPA suggesting Damar Hamlin could return as early as next season? Odds? Chances? Thanks.

Jay: I thought it was wildly inappropriate. That’s not something that should be “guaranteed” by anyone. The decision on whether Hamlin will play again will be made by Hamlin, his family and his medical team – of which Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA medical director, is not part of. For Mayer to say that, and for media outlets across the country to pick it up without asking any follow-up questions, struck me as irresponsible. I have absolutely no clue whether Hamlin will play football again. That’s up to him and those who are caring for him. If he wants to, I hope that he can return to the field. When asked by The News' Katherine Fitzgerald on Wednesday, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith responded, “Damar’s recovery has been remarkable, but any decision about his football future will be made by Damar and his family. Obviously, any decision and message about his return to football will come from him on his own time.”

Jeff Miller asks: When teams “ask permission” to talk to another team’s coach, is that permission ever denied? Or can it really be denied? Has a team ever increased a coach’s salary to keep him?

Jay: In 2020, the NFL approved a rule that eliminated the ability for teams to block interviews of assistant coaches for coordinator positions. That was a big change, because before that, it was not uncommon for a team to block, say, its quarterbacks coach from interviewing with another team for its vacancy at offensive coordinator. This year, the NFL implemented a new rule for when coaches can interview for head-coaching vacancies. Teams can’t interview candidates employed by another team until at least three days after the conclusion of that team’s Week 18 game – if that team missed the playoffs, or if that team has a bye on wild-card weekend. For candidates employed by teams that did make the playoffs, and play on wild-card weekend, they are banned from interviewing until after the first weekend of the postseason. As for the last part of the question, I’m sure that’s happened before, but I don’t have a specific example.

Ralph Huber asks: What is the chain of command when calling the defense during the game? There is only one player on the defense that gets the call and he relates that to the players, is that correct? I don’t understand why the head coach has many times run down the sideline to call a timeout because he thinks something is wrong. The call given to the defensive player should contain what alignment, position, etc. that the line, linebackers and defensive backs are going to play, right? Why was Jim Salgado fired?

Jay: Leslie Frazier makes the defensive calls. Of course, as the head coach, Sean McDermott has veto power over anything and everything. The call goes into middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Assistant coaches are responsible for substitutions being done on time. You’re right that the play call should provide all the relevant information. This isn’t to make excuses for the team, but an NFL sideline can be chaotic. Sometimes, the communication suffers, and timeouts have to be burned. It was no doubt troubling that it happened so often to the Bills’ defense in the postseason.

As for Salgado, we haven’t had a chance to talk to McDermott yet about that move, but if I had to guess, he’ll offer some variation of an answer that revolves around constantly evaluating every part of the organization and ultimately determining the team could make an upgrade there.

John Hammond asks: Did Buffalo’s preference for zone coverage undo them in the snow? It seemed as if the Bills were laying off receivers and then reacting too slowly (slippery?) to get there when the ball did? What do you think keeps ESPN sports analysts from covering the Bills? Other than the one-off Damar Hamlin story, it’s all Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Dak Prescott. Is it Sean McDermott and the team never say anything controversial? The Bills’ players never get into trouble? Rex Ryan doesn’t want to mention the Bills like he mentions his time with the Jets? Buffalo is a small market?

Jay: That is absolutely a fair criticism of the Bills’ defensive game plan against the Bengals. By now, everyone has seen the still image of the Bills’ cornerbacks lined up 7 yards from the Bengals’ receivers before a third-and-5 play. Not surprisingly, that led to an easy conversion. The in-game adjustments by the Bills’ coaching staff seemed to be lacking – or they simply didn’t work. As for the second question, I’ll be honest, I don’t find myself watching too much of that coverage, so I can’t say it stands out to me.

I know you’re from out of town, John, so perhaps that factors in here. I do think the Bills – and Josh Allen – got quite a bit of national attention heading into the season. They were Super Bowl favorites, after all. It is true McDermott does keep a low profile in the media, the players have not made much news for off-the-field reasons recently and the Bills are in a smaller market, so they don’t have the drawing power of New York or Dallas. All of that likely factors in. As for Ryan, if he wants to forget about his time with the Bills, all of the team’s fans would probably feel the same way.

Michael Naab asks: There is always a lot of talk about yards after catch. It seems like many of Josh Allen’s throws are where receivers are not able to continue running, either diving or tip-toeing out of bounds?

Jay: Allen singled out yards after catch as an area he wanted to see the Bills improve in during the 2022 season, but it never really materialized. The Bills finished 27th in the NFL in yards after the catch in the regular season, with 1,597, according to advanced stats kept by the website Pro Football Reference. Of course, the Bills finished second in intended air yards per pass attempt, at 9.2 – behind only Atlanta at 9.7. It stands to reason that the more you push the ball down the field, the fewer opportunities there will be to run after the catch. It’s much easier to complete a screen and inflate yards after catch than it is to throw intermediate or deep passes regularly. Still, the Bills should strive to at least move to the middle of the pack in yards after catch. They can do that by Allen delivering accurate throws that allow his receivers to catch the ball on the run. It is also something the Bills might look for in any receivers they acquire this offseason.

Brenda Alesii asks: Now that Jessica Pegula has revealed the life-threatening medical emergency that happened to her mother months ago, can you ever remember a confluence of events in which one of the team owners, a Bills player, and the team’s play-by-play announcer all suffered catastrophic health crises in such a short period of time? It’s almost too hard to fathom, especially considering all of the other sad and challenging things that befell the team. How difficult has it been to report on all of this? Thank you.

Jay: It’s been challenging, to say the least. Perhaps the toughest part has been balancing the privacy of those involved with the understandable public interest in each instance. The last thing you want to do is invade a family’s privacy during some of their most difficult moments, but there is also an understanding in this job that asking uncomfortable questions sometimes comes with the territory. Kim Pegula is one of the most important people in Buffalo. What happened to Damar Hamlin during a game became an international story. John Murphy is an institution. There is immense public interest in all of them, so finding the right way to try to provide that information as respectfully as possible has been the biggest challenge.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, which Bills draft classes from 2017 to the present would be considered to be the most successful and the lousiest?

Jay: This feels like a power rankings question, Ed. You know that’s right up my alley. Let’s go from worst to first.

6. 2022. Obviously, it’s premature to write off this class so soon, but the early returns weren’t all that promising. First-round pick Kaiir Elam couldn’t land a full-time starting job; third-round pick Terrel Bernard barely saw the field on defense; and punter Matt Araiza proved to be a wasted pick. Second-round pick James Cook could be the starting running back next season, while receiver Khalil Shakir and Benford showed promise as Day 3 picks. If they develop into solid starters, this class will look a whole lot better.

5. 2020. Two pretty big misses at the top with A.J. Epenesa and Zack Moss in rounds two and three, respectively. Gabe Davis in the fourth round was a solid pick, as was Tyler Bass in the sixth round. Isaiah Hodgins looks like an NFL player – unfortunately, for the Giants, while Dane Jackson has carved out a role as a seventh rounder.

4. 2021. Greg Rousseau looks as if he’s going to continue to get better. Can he become a Pro Bowler or All-Pro? If so, this class will look better, because Boogie Basham in the second round doesn’t look good right now. Spencer Brown in the third round also will go a long way toward determining this class. He needs to take a step forward in 2023.

3. 2019. Ed Oliver in the top 10 hasn’t delivered consistent results and Cody Ford in the second round was a huge miss. Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox in the third round were pretty good picks.

2. 2017. Just six picks. Three of them – Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Matt Milano – have been great. The other three? Not so much. Milano in the fifth round is the best pick of the last six years.

1. 2018. When you hit on a franchise quarterback, which the Bills did with Josh Allen here, it’s an automatic No. 1. Tremaine Edmunds in the first round has delivered solid, if not spectacular, results. Taron Johnson in the fourth round was also a great pick. Wyatt Teller got away, but has gone on to have a great career as a fifth-round pick.

Al asks: With all due respect to Brandon Beane, with the exception of Josh Allen, do you feel the Bills got their value from their first- and second-round draft picks?

Jay: This is mostly addressed above. Allen is a home run, of course. White is an All-Pro. Edmunds has made Pro Bowls, and is a big part of the defense, even if he hasn’t been every single thing fans hoped for or expected. Oliver has been a good player. Ideally, you’re getting a great player in the top 10. Rousseau has shown promise, while Elam has a bunch to prove next year – he needs to become a starter. There are no obvious busts on that list. The second round, however, hasn’t been as kind. Ford was a huge miss, Epenesa hasn’t live up to expectations, Basham has been a disappointment and Cook will be counted on to take a step forward in 2023. Dion Dawkins was a good pick, but Beane was not hired until after the 2017 draft.

Mike in Amherst asks: I've often wondered what NFL football would look like if they adopted the NHL rule of putting players in the penalty box and making their team play short-handed on either offense or defense. The Bengals looked like they were on a three-hour power play. Now I know.

Jay: OK, so there is no question here, but Mike obviously needed to get this off his chest. The mailbag is (sometimes) the place to do it. As a reminder, questions for the mailbag can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski. Enjoy the Super Bowl!