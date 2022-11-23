Bills Mailbag: When will Nyheim Hines play a bigger role in the offense?

Happy Thanksgiving, Bills fans, on what is becoming an annual tradition: Your team having a game.

The Bills will play for the third time in the previous four seasons on Thanksgiving – one game in each of the time slots – with Thursday’s 12:30 p.m. kickoff against the Detroit Lions. That’s as good a sign as any of just how far the Bills have come in receiving national recognition.

Let’s get right to your questions …

Gerry from Lewiston asks: Great to see a Bills win, but I’m really shocked at a few things and I’m sure I’m not alone. Nyheim Hines seems to be a real playmaker. Did they get him to return punts and kickoffs? Tre’Davious White is starting to look like he’s been physically ready for a while, but mentally not ready. To me, it seems like Josh Allen lost his mojo. He’s afraid to throw a pick. Do you agree with any of this or am I in panic mode after three weeks of subpar play? At least from the way they are capable of playing. Help me calm down.

Jay: You’re not alone in wanting to see more of Hines on offense, Gerry. Given the short week leading into this game, I’m not sure it will happen against the Lions, but I would expect him to play a larger role on offense in the weeks ahead. As for White, it’s really anyone’s guess as to why he’s not playing. The Bills have been extraordinarily vague in all their public comments. I would have to think he’s getting very close to a return – defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that was the case this week. As for Allen, perhaps the two-minute drill ahead of halftime against the Browns will be a bit of a turning point for him. He looked to be in a much better rhythm for the rest of the game. Also, after the game against New England next Thursday, the Bills will enjoy a “mini-bye,” which should give him time to rest an injured elbow. That should also help. I’d say you are right to be concerned about some of what you’ve seen, but don’t need to be in full-on panic mode. If the Bills can beat the Lions, they’ll be 8-3 and in first place in the AFC East and second place in the conference – at least until Miami plays Sunday. They don’t control their own destiny for home-field advantage, but all their goals are still in front of them. If they can put this recent stretch behind them, there is no reason to think they can’t get back atop the division, or maybe even the conference.

Mark Alderman asks: I’m curious to get your feedback on a couple of thoughts that I have regarding Josh Allen. No. 1, during his mini-slump, it appears to me that he is not diagnosing defenses to the same degree that he was earlier in the year. I believed this was where some of his greatest growth was showing, but lately it looks like he is looking more at our own alignments than that of the defense. No. 2, it seems to me that every time he is saying “alert, alert, alert” we end up running the ball. Is that correct and if so, isn’t that something a defense can key on?

Jay: I figured the easiest thing to do, Mark, was take your question right to Allen, so I asked him about how much defenses are throwing at him that is “new.” Here was his response: “Every time you step into a game, the flow of that game, I'd say 99% of time, it's going to be a different flow, a different situation than you've seen before. So again, just taking every play, and every moment, every situation as a learning moment to be better equipped, when you're in something similar to that next moment. The clock’s going to be different, the situation, the timeouts that you have, everything kind of goes through your mind, especially late in the game. Coach McDermott does such a good job with us here, and how we practice those situations, just making sure that we're as prepared as possible, when it when it comes to that situation, or something like it.”

Given that Allen hasn’t played at his usual level the last few weeks, it’s natural that it looks like he might be pressing a bit at the moment. It’s also true that the Bills are going to get their opponent’s best shot every week, given their track record of success in recent years.

As for the “alert” call leading to a run, that is definitely something a defense would be able to key on, so it’s my best guess that’s just been a coincidence.

Ron Wilkerson asks: What's up with the Bills’ defense on third- or fourth-and-long? Seems to me these plays should be difficult for opposing teams, but in the last couple of weeks, they seemed to be more like gimmes. We stuff them on first and second downs, but on third and fourth, not so much.

Jay: Sean McDermott agreed that it’s been an issue lately. On the Browns’ opening touchdown drive Sunday, they converted third-and-11 twice. That should rarely happen against a defense as talented as the one the Bills possess. “We've got to do a better job,” McDermott said. “The rush and the coverage have to work in better symmetry, if you will. We've got to do a better job affecting the quarterback and covering when the ball is thrown and making those plays when the ball is thrown.”

Andrew in Illinois asks: Can it be said that the Bills have actually exceeded expectations when you consider the rash of injuries they have endured? Is it not a testament to the staff in the depth that the team has?

Jay: Interesting question, Andrew. I’ll say they’ve met expectations. Going 5-1 before the bye week exceeded expectations, but a 2-2 record since has brought them back down to earth. You are right that the injuries have taken their toll, but the biggest reason they lost to the Vikings and Jets is turnovers on offense. I’d actually say the defense, for the most part, has hung in pretty well, especially considering most of the injuries have been on that side of the ball. The coaching staff has done a nice job of plugging in players, especially in the secondary. A telling stat is the Bills are 6-0 with Jordan Poyer in the lineup and 1-3 without him. Yes, I know wins are not a safety stat, but it does help show it’s harder to replace some starters than others.

Mike in Clarence asks: Josh Allen took a big hit in the Green Bay game. He came up laughing, but has not been the same quarterback since that game. The touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs against the Browns took a herculean effort for Allen to get it there. It looks like something more than an elbow is going on with him. Are the Bills being up front about his health?

Clayton Friedman asks: I am a big fan of Josh Allen. I continue to believe he will bring us our first Super Bowl win. Perhaps not this year, but I believe it will happen. However, his play since “the injury” concerns me. I do not think that he has stepped back three years, but rather I wonder just how bad his elbow is. It seems that since he got hurt, after the 70-yard bomb at the end of the game, he has not gone deep. Coincidence? I am not sure.

Jay: Allen has been on the injury report for his elbow and generally listed as limited in practice. He was not wearing a brace during the portion of practice open to reporters Tuesday and said he didn't know yet if he was going to wear it in the game. He seems to be throwing with his typical velocity. It's true that he did only attempt one pass that traveled 25-plus yards in the air during the game against Cleveland, but that could have been a matter of game plan as much as it was the Bills restricting him on those throws. The Bills ran the ball better than they have pretty much all season against the Browns, which took some pressure off Allen to throw as much. Against Minnesota, Allen threw deep on what ended up being the final play of the game, when he was intercepted. Only Allen knows the truth about how much the injury is impacting him, but restricting his throws was not the reason the Bills lost to the Vikings. If he doesn’t fumble the snap at the end of regulation, they win that game.

Even the best quarterbacks in the league go through slumps. It's fair to say Allen is in one now. I'd put my money on him shaking out of it.

Ed Helinski asks: What, in your estimation, does Xavier Rhodes bring to the Bills? Beside being signed to the practice squad, definitely being utilized as insurance on a limited basis and perhaps a mentor role in the secondary, does he have anything left in the tank to make significant contributions as a regular in the Bills’ defense?

Ed in Tonawanda asks: I think it's time to look at moving on from Dane Jackson. He's been here for three years and struggles in coverage. Don't we have any better options?

Jeff Popple asks: No Tre’Davious White, No Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer in and out, how much do they miss Levi Wallace? He isn't as good as any of the three outside cornerbacks that have been playing?

Jay: Let’s start with Rhodes. He took a third of the defensive snaps against the Browns, with rookie Christian Benford getting the other two-thirds. At this point in his career, Rhodes, 32, is a depth option. I don’t see a path to more playing time for him when the Bills are fully healthy at cornerback, which means that rookie Kaiir Elam and Tre’Davious White are back in the lineup. When that happens, I would expect those two will be the starters. A rotation that includes Benford and Jackson is possible, especially if White’s not ready for a full workload immediately. Regarding Jackson, there is no doubt he’s struggled recently. Here is what McDermott said Monday about it: “He's going to learn from some of these natural ups and downs of the position. That's a position, probably more than any on the football field, where you got to have a short memory. So we'll get him back this week and get him going again.”

Regarding Wallace, he’s had a nice season with the Steelers. He has a single-season best three interceptions and has started the past five games after beginning the season in a reserve role.

Brenda Alesii asks: In all your years covering football, does anything compare to this past week: the bizarre loss to the Vikings on the Bills’ home field, Josh Allen's head-scratching plays, the unprecedented storm affecting so many players/staff, the need to move the game to Ford Field, the uncertainty of whether the team would make it in time to Detroit, and the short turnaround as the Bills prepare for their second consecutive Thanksgiving game and second visit in five days to Ford Field in Motown?

Jay: It’s been a pretty wild week, but it’s funny. I was talking to tight end Dawson Knox in the locker room after the game against Cleveland. Being from Tennessee and going to college in Mississippi, he’s obviously never seen anything like what happened last week with the snow. We both laughed, though, when we said we shouldn’t call it once in a lifetime, because I covered the last game that got moved to Detroit because of snow in 2014, so it can happen. Most of the time, I joke with my friends in the Southtowns about how you couldn’t pay me enough to live there (I’m in Amherst), but this was no laughing matter. I feel legitimately bad for everyone in the hardest-hit areas. The Bills’ win served as a nice temporary distraction, and going right back to Detroit for Thanksgiving should get the holiday off to a great start for Bills fans – provided, of course, the team wins.

Paul Kucinski asks: I know that there is a lot of football to go, but on the pregame shows, all the analysts had Bills seeded fourth or fifth behind Kansas City, Tennessee and Baltimore. All teams we beat. Seems premature to dish the Bills?

Jay: Keep in mind the Bills have to be seeded behind those teams if they’re not leading the AFC East, because the divisions winners get the top four seeds, even if a wild-card team has a better record. That’s one of the reasons why winning the division is so important. As I mentioned last week, the Bills have likely used all their mulligans if they want to be the No. 1 seed in the conference. Kansas City is a game ahead in the loss column and has an easy schedule. Bills fans everywhere should have been rooting for the Chargers last week against the Chiefs. If the Bills win out and the Chiefs lose a game, the Bills would be the No. 1 seed. To end the regular season on an eight-game winning streak is a big ask.

Dan De Federicis asks: Did Brian Daboll steal the razzle-dazzle section of the Bills' offensive playbook during his exit to New Jersey? How else can the Bills explain the dearth of trickery in the offense this year? Geez, we had five running backs in the Minnesota game – I'm sure one of them is capable of lobbing a pass. That or a flea-flicker, even if unsuccessful, might slow down the run support from an opponent's secondary. Yes, the Bills need to focus on some basics, but with such capable players like Josh Allen, Isaiah McKenzie, Nyheim Hines and others, don't you think a little more creativity might help out the offense just a bit?

Jay: Now that you mention it, Dan, it does seem like the Bills have been light on “trick” plays. Of course, last week against Cleveland, the one time they got a bit creative, Hines got buried for an 8-yard loss, so maybe this is a case of “be careful what you wish for.” I recognize the larger point, though, and do wonder if offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is holding back at least some things. You’d have to expect he still has some tricks up his sleeve, but 10 games into the season, it’s pretty clear Dorsey isn’t a huge believer in “trick” plays.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.