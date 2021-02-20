Bills Mailbag: When looking at AFC threats, QB comparison favors Bills

Normally we would be gearing up for the start of the NFL Scouting Combine this week. Unfortunately, that great event on the football calendar is another victim of the pandemic.
Nevertheless, you have plenty to chew on as the NFL readies for free agency next month. Here’s what you’re thinking about in this week’s mailbag:
Paul Calmes asks: While the Bills are trying to figure out how to defeat Kansas City next year, which ascending AFC team do you see as the biggest threat to Buffalo getting back to the conference championship?
Mark: Great question. A lot can happen between now and September. One big uncertainty is where will Deshaun Watson play? If Watson goes to the Dolphins, then they obviously become a giant threat to the Bills. That’s the worst-case scenario for Buffalo. Let’s presume that does not happen.
I think Baltimore, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Cleveland, in that order, are the top AFC teams, besides the Bills and Chiefs. I’d put Miami and Pittsburgh behind them right now. The Ravens and Titans have talent-stocked rosters and both could be better next year. I like Carson Wentz. I think Frank Reich will turn him around with the Colts, but I don’t know that Wentz can outperform the just-retired Philip Rivers, who was darn good last season. I think the Chargers could take a jump from 7-9 because of quarterback Justin Herbert. And I like new head coach Brandon Staley.
The great thing for Buffalo’s outlook is a perspective that was foreign to Bills Mafia for the past 25 years. Ask yourself: Which AFC teams have the advantage over the Bills at quarterback? The answer is just one: Kansas City.
And in which games on the schedule in 2021 will the Bills not have the advantage at quarterback? Let’s say two: Kansas City and Tampa Bay. A third game, against Houston and Watson (presumably), would be a close call.
If you’re a die-hard Bills fan, that helps you get to sleep at night.
John Jarzynski asks: Will DeShaun Watson be traded, and if so which team makes the most sense?
Mark: Sometimes as a reporter you can get into trouble imposing your own view on a situation. I never would trade Watson. I think the Texans would be crazy to do it. They could pick a quarterback every year for the next 10 years and not get someone as good as Watson. Of the 22 quarterbacks drafted in the first round from 2009 to 2016, one could argue only three “worked out well” for his team (Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton, Andrew Luck). And as ESPN’s Field Yates wrote this week, 0 of 22 are currently with the team that picked them.
The onus is on owner Cal McNair to solve the problem. He needs to do whatever it takes over the next five months to repair the relationship. Is he capable of doing it? I don’t know.
All that being said, do the Texans have the “institutional strength” to play hardball and wait Watson out, even if he’s miserable? I’m not so sure. New general manager Nick Caserio easily could make the case for a trade. McNair is responsible for the problem, not Caserio. Houston doesn’t pick until No. 67, in the third round. Caserio could say: Let’s start fresh, get a haul of picks and embrace a rebuild.
Miami is the obvious suitor, because the Dolphins have two No. 1s this year (Nos. 3 and 18), and they could offer Tua Tagovailoa. Would the Dolphins offer three No. 1s and a No. 2? Four No. 1s and a No. 2? How much does Caserio love Tagovailoa?
San Francisco and Carolina have been mentioned as other potential landing spots. The Niners have a loaded roster that was decimated by injury in 2020. They have the No. 12 pick in the draft. How much would they mortgage the future? Carolina has the No. 8 pick and a good core of offensive talent that might be attractive to Watson.
Thomas Larsen asks: Keep or let go: Quinton Jefferson, Vernon Butler, Mitch Morse (one, two or all three)? I’m for all three. You?
Ed Helinski asks: Which currently signed Bills players are not safe from being cut? Or instead of being cut which ones will want to redo their contracts?
Sam Ruggiero says: We NEED cap space! What 5 Bills players can be let go to create the most cap space available without greatly compromising our success next season?
Mark says: I like the idea of creating a good amount of space to give Brandon Beane more options as the free-agency season continues. Obviously, there’s less money in the market this year because the cap is dropping from $195 million to $185 million or so. I think “middle-class” free agents are going to suffer and get squeezed. I think there will be a lot of good values to be had after the initial wave of signings, 10 days and beyond the opening of the market March 17.
So I vote to jettison all three: Jefferson, Butler and Morse. Jefferson saves $6.5 million and Butler saves $6.8 million. I like Butler and would be glad to see him stay with a significant pay cut. Morse ultimately would save $7.59 million. I like Morse but just think it’s a question of value in a belt-tightening market.
Morse still has two years to go on his deal. He would have to get a “post-June 1” designation. As several readers have correctly pointed out, that means his full savings wouldn’t be realized until after June 1. The already-paid prorated bonus money for the next two years ($5.5 million) would count until June 1, when it would go down to $2.75 million this year and $2.75 million in dead cap in 2022.
If you want to go further into the weeds, someone has to take their spot on the roster. So if Jefferson were replaced by a minimum-salary player (at $660,000), the net savings would be $5.84 million.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: I recently watched a terrific ESPN “30 for 30” on the Rozelle/Davis feud during the ‘70s and ‘80s. I was reminded of the recurring NFL expansion talk of those times. Why has there been no talk of expansion these past 10 years or so?
Mark: NFL owners share the revenue pie 32 ways. There is little incentive for them to share it 34 ways. The NFL made about $9.5 billion in national revenue in 2019, which equals $298 million per team. If there were two more teams, it would be about $17 million less per team (or $544 million less overall). A new team would have to pay an expansion fee. In 2002, Houston paid $700 million to get into the NFL. Even if the fee were double that total now, you could see how after several years, owners would be losing money by getting 1/34th of the pie.
Mark L. Finn asks: I worry about J.J. Watt being over the hill. Do think the Bills should seriously pursue Watt?
Mark Metz says: I’m on the fence with J.J. We got burned on another edge rusher from Houston. Is there anyone in the draft that could fill the void? Could be some good pickings due to salary cap jail?
Mark: I like Watt a lot. He will be 32 next month. Elite edge rushers tend to age well. He’s supremely motivated. He’s a great culture fit. He wouldn’t demand a long-term deal. He looked great to me in the wild-card playoff game vs. the Bills. I’m all for him.
It’s a good year for edge rushers in free agency. I might be in the minority, but I don’t think the Bills got “burned” on Mario Williams. Was he worth his salary? No. But they were desperate. Due to bad roster building, they had nobody to play defensive end. He got 38 sacks his first three years in Buffalo.
Rick McGuire asks: Do you think that the Bills’ four Super Bowl losses are what's keeping Steve Tasker from induction into the Hall of Fame? He most certainly has the credentials to be enshrined but for some unbeknownst reason, he never gets the nod. I can only imagine Steve's frustration.
Mark: That’s not the reason he hasn’t gotten in. The problem is special teamers, who play 20 plays a game, must be measured against star players who play 60 plays a game, and there are only five spots each year. Take the 2014 Hall of Fame class. Ray Guy got in that year as a senior nominee, a separate category. I was a voter. The five “modern era” guys who got elected were Andre Reed, Walter Jones, Michael Strahan, Derrick Brooks and Aeneas Williams. I voted for Guy. I talked to enough longtime punters, including Paul Maguire, who gave Guy their overwhelming support. But would I have voted for Guy ahead of Reed and the others? No.
It’s good that Tasker continues to be discussed. It would be great if he could make the final 15 next year. I think the great career of New England’s Matthew Slater is causing voters to think more about Tasker. Slater himself said in December in regard to the Hall of Fame: “I think that if you want to start having those conversations, they need to be had with the name Steve Tasker because I think he paved the way for us to play the game. Do I think Steve deserves a place there? Yes, absolutely.”