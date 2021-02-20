Bills Mailbag: When looking at AFC threats, QB comparison favors Bills

It’s a good year for edge rushers in free agency. I might be in the minority, but I don’t think the Bills got “burned” on Mario Williams. Was he worth his salary? No. But they were desperate. Due to bad roster building, they had nobody to play defensive end. He got 38 sacks his first three years in Buffalo.

Rick McGuire asks: Do you think that the Bills’ four Super Bowl losses are what's keeping Steve Tasker from induction into the Hall of Fame? He most certainly has the credentials to be enshrined but for some unbeknownst reason, he never gets the nod. I can only imagine Steve's frustration.

Mark: That’s not the reason he hasn’t gotten in. The problem is special teamers, who play 20 plays a game, must be measured against star players who play 60 plays a game, and there are only five spots each year. Take the 2014 Hall of Fame class. Ray Guy got in that year as a senior nominee, a separate category. I was a voter. The five “modern era” guys who got elected were Andre Reed, Walter Jones, Michael Strahan, Derrick Brooks and Aeneas Williams. I voted for Guy. I talked to enough longtime punters, including Paul Maguire, who gave Guy their overwhelming support. But would I have voted for Guy ahead of Reed and the others? No.