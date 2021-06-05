Bills Mailbag: What's more likely for Josh Allen in 2021 – regression or progression?

Jay: Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker said in late April he would not get the vaccine, but would not reveal his reasoning for why. In the same article, linebacker Alex Anzalone said that he had received his first shot and was awaiting his second. That’s just a small window into one other team, but it shows the Bills are not alone in dealing with differing opinions as it relates to the Covid-19 vaccine. There is no doubt the Bills have generated more headlines than other teams on the this topic, which seems to be something the team is attempting to put a lid on. The response of any player asked about anything related to the vaccine in the last couple of weeks has been, “I’m not talking about it.” I’m not a believer in asking an individual player whether he’s been vaccinated. It is a fair question, however, especially to team leaders, to ask how they plan to deal with the potential divisiveness created by vaccine status of players, especially if the team does not achieve the threshold required to relax protocols implemented by the NFL to combat the pandemic.

Kevin Thompson asks: The Bills are looking at conducting training camp in Rochester, but their new training facilities are far superior to the college. In the past I was in favor of holding camp away, but not so sure anymore. What are your thoughts notwithstanding Covid issues?