Bills Mailbag: What's more likely for Josh Allen in 2021 – regression or progression?

Welcome to another edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let's get right to your questions ...
Luke Hooper asks: Josh Allen mentioned improving short-area accuracy to increase yards after catch. Do you think he will be even better next year? Can you foresee any plausible scenario where he regresses?
Jay: Allen had a monster statistical season last year – 4,544 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 421 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns – so it’s entirely possible he doesn’t reach the same stats in 2021 but doesn’t necessarily “regress.” If the Bills improve the running game, which is a reasonable and attainable goal, Allen might not have to throw the ball as much as he did last year. Of course, the Bills showed their offense functions at a high level when Allen is throwing the ball a lot, so the potential is there for him to even surpass last year’s numbers. The addition of Emmanuel Sanders could be an upgrade over John Brown; Gabriel Davis should take a step forward in his second year; and there is still hope for tight end Dawson Knox, too. If Allen gets sufficient protection from his offensive line, which returns intact, there’s no reason he can’t have an even better season. One of Allen’s great strengths is his determination to fix deficiencies in his game in the offseason. He has shown steady growth and improvement in every season so far. If I had to choose between one or the other this season – progression or regression – I’d lean toward his moving forward.
Larry asks: Considering how powerful the Bills’ passing game is and how NFL offenses are based heavily on the air game, do you think the Bills will attempt more running plays next season or just plan to be more productive with relatively limited touches?
Jay: This relates to Luke’s question above. The Bills threw the ball on 61.71% of their offensive plays in 2020, which ranked 11th in the NFL. That stat is a bit misleading, though. For example, the team that ranked No. 1 in passing attempts, Jacksonville, only did so because the Jaguars stunk and trailed in so many games, meaning they were left with no choice but to throw so much in an attempt to quickly catch up. Conversely, the Bills enjoyed more than a few blowout victories, meaning they were happy to run the ball late in games more than they might normally since it meant the clock kept ticking. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll always says he bases his game plans on what he thinks gives the team the best chance to win in a given week. That means there could be games in which the team attempts more rushes, but a safe bet is the Bills will continue to be pass first, which they should with Allen playing at such a high level.
GaryLo asks: Of all the NFL teams, it seems like it's only the Bills who keep making the national news about vaccine issues. Josh Allen, Cole Beasley, Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have all generated stories, but aren't there similar vaccine issues on other teams, too? If so, why are we not hearing about them?
Jay: Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker said in late April he would not get the vaccine, but would not reveal his reasoning for why. In the same article, linebacker Alex Anzalone said that he had received his first shot and was awaiting his second. That’s just a small window into one other team, but it shows the Bills are not alone in dealing with differing opinions as it relates to the Covid-19 vaccine. There is no doubt the Bills have generated more headlines than other teams on the this topic, which seems to be something the team is attempting to put a lid on. The response of any player asked about anything related to the vaccine in the last couple of weeks has been, “I’m not talking about it.” I’m not a believer in asking an individual player whether he’s been vaccinated. It is a fair question, however, especially to team leaders, to ask how they plan to deal with the potential divisiveness created by vaccine status of players, especially if the team does not achieve the threshold required to relax protocols implemented by the NFL to combat the pandemic.
Kevin Thompson asks: The Bills are looking at conducting training camp in Rochester, but their new training facilities are far superior to the college. In the past I was in favor of holding camp away, but not so sure anymore. What are your thoughts notwithstanding Covid issues?
Jay: From a purely selfish perspective, I’d love for camp to be in Orchard Park. A 20-minute commute as opposed to an hour and 10 minutes is much preferred. General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott likely aren’t scheduling camp around my wants and desires, though. As it relates to the team, McDermott continues to say he’s a fan of going away. He likes the camaraderie that it creates. He’s said it so often, in fact, that he’s somewhat convinced me he really means it. I’ve believed for a while that with the expansion of the team’s practice facility to include two natural-grass, outdoor fields and the addition of an $18 million, state-of-the-art weight room that a permanent move to Orchard Park was inevitable. I also believe that the original idea for taking training camp to Rochester – growing the fan base there – has been accomplished. If there are those in Rochester who aren't Bills fans at this point, training camp being held there probably isn’t going to change their mind. If camp does move back to Orchard Park, my hope would be the Bills make it as accessible as possible to fans. The best part of camp is seeing kids line the fence to get autographs after practice. It’s expensive to see the Bills play in the regular season, so for some, training camp is the best access they can get to their favorite team. That should be maintained as much as possible.
Jay Fullington asks: Is this roster, as currently constructed, good enough to beat the Chiefs?
Jay: According to odds website actionnetwork.com, the Bills are underdogs in just two games in next season – against Kansas City and Tampa Bay. It's reasonable to have them as underdogs to the two Super Bowl teams. It’s impossible for me to say right now the Bills are good enough to beat the Chiefs. Most of Buffalo’s focus this offseason was on retaining players, so improvements will have to come in house. The draft also might not provide much in the way of first-year contributors. With that being the case, if the Bills and Chiefs played tomorrow, I’d pick Kansas City to win. A lot can change, though, between now, the start of the season, Week 5 when the two teams meet, and January, when a trip to the Super Bowl will be on the line.
DontYaKnowEllieJo asks: I’ve seen reputable outlets say Emmanuel Sanders is better than John Brown even right now. I’m having trouble seeing it, because "Smoke" could stretch the field. Does Sanders really still have it?
Jay: Sanders has consistently been more productive than Brown throughout their respective NFL careers. Even though he’s 34, Sanders has been durable – something Brown was not last year. Sanders missed two games last year, but those were spent on the Covid-19 list. He played in all 20 games, including the postseason, with Denver and San Francisco after being traded during the 2019 season, and that came after a torn Achilles tendon forced him to miss the final four games of 2018. Sanders’ intelligence drew praise from Saints coach Sean Payton, one of the league’s brightest offensive minds. It’s absolutely reasonable that Sanders can be a one-year upgrade over Brown.
Dylan Sabo asks: Think about Shaq Lawson for a second. Do you think he’s sitting in Houston, aka the Dumpster fire of the NFL, thinking "Man, I could have just stayed in Buffalo, but I left for South Beach … now I’m in Houston. Darn man." Thoughts?
Support Local Journalism
Jay: If he needs a pick-me-up, one look at his bank account probably does the trick. Lawson made life-changing money by signing with Miami last year. He’ll have earned more than $22 million after next season. Sure, getting traded to Houston and enduring what’s likely to be a miserable season won’t be easy to take, but Lawson knows it’s the nature of the business. That’s why he signed with Miami – to take care of himself first. We don’t know exactly how much the Bills offered him to stay, so it’s hard to figure out if he has any regrets at all. On one hand, Lawson is probably happy to see his former teammates having success. On the other, a part of him probably does feel like he’s missing out after leaving Buffalo. If the Bills showed little or no interest in bringing him back, though, it would be out of Lawson’s control.
GregJ asks: Aside from the possibility of Mario Addison, do you see any other big-name cuts from the defensive line coming due to the infusion of youth from the draft?
Jay: Is Harrison Phillips considered a big name? He has to be on the list after Justin Zimmer’s emergence last season. I don’t feel as if Jerry Hughes is in danger of being cut, so after that any of the moves made might raise an eyebrow. Considering the depth at the position, nobody else who gets cut would be classified as shocking. A trade continues to make sense if the Bills get through training camp healthy and it becomes apparent they have NFL-caliber players who won’t make the roster.
Put Steve Tasker in the Hall of Fame asks: Who will see the majority of the carries at running back this season?
Jay: It’s going to be close between Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Something like a 50%-40%-10% split between Singletary, Moss and Matt Breida – in that order – sounds about right. Singletary in particular is entering a big individual season.
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: With all the seemingly excellent offseason moves and draft what, if any, weaknesses do you see the Bills’ roster still having?
Jay: Tight end is still a bit of a concern. Is Dawson Knox going to develop into anything more than a serviceable option at the position? No. 2 cornerback is a job that Levi Wallace has never truly been able to nail down. He’s played better than he probably gets credit for, but that hasn’t stopped the team from bringing in veteran competition every year. That hasn’t happened (yet), so Wallace will be under the microscope early in 2021.
Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, how comfortable are you with the state of the offensive line? And, which linemen make the opening day roster?
Jay: This is another area with some legitimate concerns. Good, but not great might be the best way to describe the offensive line. Allen’s escapability in the pocket covers up some deficiencies in pass protection, and we all know part of the problem with the running game is the backs had nowhere to go far too often. That’s on the blockers in front of them. The Bills need Cody Ford to take a big step forward in his third season, along with Dion Dawkins taking the next step to Pro Bowl status and right tackle Daryl Williams backing up a surprising 2020 season with another good year.
As for who makes the team, my 53-man roster projection after the draft includes the following: Dawkins, Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Williams, Ike Boettger, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle. The toughest cut in this scenario would be Forrest Lamp, a former second-round draft pick who would be quality depth on the interior, but is hurt by being “just” a guard. Bates, for example, has the versatility to back up multiple positions.
JA is my QB1 asks: When is the best time to buy flights to Los Angeles, have you bought yours yet and is Melissa ready to spend Valentine’s Day in California?
Jay: For those who aren’t keeping up, the Super Bowl next February is in Los Angeles. Travel tip from covering the league (also not an ad): JetBlue’s direct to Los Angeles is the best way to get to California. I’m sure Melissa would be happy to spend Valentine’s Day in LA if it meant a trip to the Super Bowl for the Bills. She grew up in Amherst and is a fan.
Gary Gruber asks: With all the talk before the draft, get this running back or draft this offensive lineman or this defensive back, after the OTAs has any of the top three draft choices impressed you more than any of the last three players drafted, and is there a sleeper in the group? How's yours and Elliott's golf game going so far?
Jay: It’s far too premature to draw any conclusions about any of the drafted players, especially when they’re working out in helmets and shorts. The first takeaway, though, the Bills got bigger. Particularly when it comes to Greg Rousseau and Brown, they are massive human beings. I have to see how they do when the pads come on in training camp before I have any real meaningful opinion to share. As for golf, for anyone who’s ever played, it can be a frustrating game. I’m feeling that right now. After the Bills’ mandatory minicamp June 15-17, the NFL has its only real “down time” on the calendar. I have some vacation time then that will be prime for some rounds. Elliott is also practicing for the U.S. Kids Golf world championship in the 7-year-old age bracket, which will be held in late July in North Carolina at Pinehurst. We’re excited for that.
Appreciate all the questions, as always. They can be submitted via email, jskurski@buffnews.com, or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.