Welcome to another edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right into your questions …

Al Runkel asks: With so many high expectations placed on rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid by media sources this coming season, do you think he will be considered a bust if he has a very average rookie season (playing, say, only 10%-20% as he learns the pro game)? Tight end is not an easy position in the pros to learn.

Jay: No rookie should be considered a bust after his first pro season, but if Kincaid plays as little as you suggest, there will be some tough questions for General Manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey about why he was used so little in the offense (assuming he’s healthy for the whole year). Keep in mind that, although Kincaid is listed as a tight end, he’s expected to play more like a slot receiver, at least early in his career. That means the team won’t have to overload him with all the responsibilities that come with playing tight end right away.

@phdyummy asks: Is it too early to be excited about Dalton Kincaid?

Jay: Not at all. You should be excited about the team’s first-round pick. Kincaid has stood out early in camp. “He’s got tremendous route-running ability and does a great job as a route runner,” offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. Keep in mind, it’s not unusual for pass catchers to look good in practices without pads, which should come on Sunday. That will be the next challenge for Kincaid, but so far, he has very much looked the part. It’s intriguing to think about what he can add to the offense in two tight-end sets with Dawson Knox.

Ed Helinski asks: In recent times and your recollection, has a player like Shane Ray ever had a successful comeback to the NFL? At age 30, odds don’t seem to be in his favor. Of all the wide receivers in camp, who emerges from the pack to take over as the No. 3? Is there anyone you like as a front-runner right now?

CeeLo asks: Who has stood out among Trent Sherfield/Deonte Harty/Khalil Shakir, as it seems they’ll be competing for targets and playing time?

Jay: Regarding Ray, the Saints re-signed tight end Jimmy Graham. Even that isn’t a perfect comparison, though, because Graham, 36, has only been out of the league since the 2021 season. Ray hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season! Some other names after some research: Former Patriots running back Robert Edwards had a great rookie season in 1998, rushing for 1,115 yards. At the Pro Bowl in Hawaii following the season, he blew out his knee during a touch football game on the beach. He missed the next three years because of that knee injury and a groin injury before playing 12 games for Miami in the 2002 season. Edge rusher Aldon Smith, who started his career with 33.5 sacks in his first two years with San Francisco, missed four full seasons because of NFL suspensions, from 2016-19. He returned in 2020 to play all 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with five sacks. Smith has one of the all-time “what if” careers in the NFL.

As for the No. 3 receiver role, I agree with what my colleague Mark Gaughan wrote in Saturday’s edition: The possibility of a No. 3-receiver-by-committee. The Bills have used Sherfield and Shakir a lot in their three-receiver sets with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Harty, meanwhile, looks as if he could be a beefed-up version of Isaiah McKenzie, used in a variety of roles. We also have to keep in mind, as mentioned above, that Kincaid is going to be on the field a good amount, too, which could limit the snaps for the No. 3 receiver.

Padded practices and especially preseason games will go a long way toward determining the competition, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Sherfield earns the job. He’s made a habit of that in the previous stops in his career, including last season with Miami.

Brenda Alesii asks: Since Taylor Rapp was a starter with the Rams, but is now a backup as a safety for the Bills, could the team use him as a replacement for the injured Nyheim Hines as a kickoff/punt returner? Since Rapp is a defensive back, I’m assuming he has decent speed and I also recall that Micah Hyde has been used at times as a returner.

Jay: Rapp hasn’t been in the mix as a returner early in training camp. Right now, Harty looks to be the favorite to be the punt returner. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 in that job. Shakir also will get an opportunity. You’re correct that Hyde has worked as a punt returner in the past, but the Bills don’t love using him in that job. The kick-returner job might be a bit more open, but Harty could factor in there, as well.

Jeff Miller asks: What exactly is an assistant coach? Or really, what is his job/duties? I thought that’s what the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator were for. As I’m sure his name will come up in your response, is it a foregone conclusion that Leslie Frazier won’t be returning?

Jay: Position coaches are pretty self-explanatory – a wide receivers coach works with the wide receivers, a running backs coach works with the running backs, etc. Of course, you probably knew that. As for what in particular they work on, it’s a wide range of things, from technique during practice to film work during the week, studying opponents. During games, assistant coaches work with their players on executing their respective jobs. That’s sort of a broad answer, but the responsibilities are such that it’s difficult to narrow it down much more than that. I’d be surprised if Frazier returned to the Bills in 2024, but crazier things have happened.

Gerry in Lewiston asks: Nyheim Hines on a jet ski days before training camp opens. I know you can’t expect these guys to act like monks hiding in a monastery, but was this a little reckless considering his job is on the line? I know this was a freaky accident, but really? Also, certainly Stefon Diggs is a major part of our offense, but is this being blown out of proportion? Any chance for Dalvin Cook?

Jay: Standard NFL contracts contain language banning activities that “involve a significant risk of personal injury and are non-football in nature.” Those activities “shall include, but shall not be limited to skydiving, hang-gliding, mountain climbing, racing of any kind, use of motorcycles, use of any off-road vehicle, firearms, scuba diving and snow or water skiing.” Would jet-skiing be included in the banned activities, even if it’s not specifically mentioned? That’s for both sides to determine. This looks to be a terrible accident for Hines that is going to have a severe financial impact.

As for Diggs, no, it was not being blown out of proportion. The head coach made it an issue when he said he was “very concerned” Diggs wasn’t at the first practice of mandatory minicamp – then later revealed he was in the building, but left before the practice started. Until Diggs addressed the issue himself, it was going to be a topic. Diggs did so on the first day of training, and even though he didn’t go into a great deal of detail about what he was originally upset about, he did enough to give the impression all parties involved have moved on for now.

As for Dalvin Cook, he’s visiting the New York Jets this weekend, and it seems as if there is a good chance he signs there, setting up another interesting subplot to the season opener between Buffalo and New York.

Bill Mahoney asks: The running back room looks solid enough where Nyheim Hines was projected to have a tough time getting many offensive snaps. Why, then, are the Bills still rumored to be in the running back market?

Jay: This question came in after Hines got hurt. There are a few reasons the Bills would still be in the market for another running back. No. 1, Hines’ job wasn’t limited solely to offense. In fact, his bigger contribution was expected to be as the team’s primary kick and punt returner. Therefore, signing another running back who can do those jobs makes sense. No. 2, teams like to carry a certain number of players at each position in training camp if for no other reason than to limit the workload that those ahead of them on the depth chart get in the summer. Especially at a position like running back, the Bills don’t want Cook, Harris and Murry to take unnecessary punishment. No. 3, the fourth running back job – if the team keeps that many – is wide open with Hines being out. Beane wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t explore every possibility on the free agent market.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: I have been intrigued with acquisition of Taylor Rapp. Although Micah Hyde did everything he could to return last year, he had to sit out the season. Jordan Poyer proved he is a warrior, but given their age and the unknown of what they have left in the tank, what are the chances Taylor Rapp qualifies to start?

Jay: Hyde and Poyer remain the overwhelming favorites to start. They’ve earned those positions based on their body of work with the team. It would take an injury to one of them for that to change, but as you pointed out, Jeff, that is something both of them dealt with last year. Even if it is Hyde and Poyer in the lineup Sept. 11 against the Jets, I still expect Rapp to play a role on defense.

For the reasons above, it’s possible the Bills won’t have Poyer and/or Hyde back in 2024. It stands to reason they’ll want to get a good, long look at Rapp this year, to determine if he can be a long-term answer at the position. Rapp doesn’t turn 26 until December, and has 48 career starts in his first four NFL seasons.

Sammy Sosa asks: Are we going to win the Super Bowl?

Jay: No questions from juicers are allowed in the mailbag, so I’m sorry, Sammy.

Sean Thomas asks: Why isn’t there more shade at training camp?

Jay: That’s a question I ask myself just about every day on the sideline, Sean. On a serious note, perhaps the Bills could invest is some of those misting stations they have at amusement parks. Hopefully that will be in the budget for next year.

