Bills Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone?

Jay: The snap counts showed that Epenesa was trending toward being a healthy inactive. Against Kansas City in Week 5, he played just 34% of the snaps. Epenesa had a great game against the Dolphins Week 2, but quite frankly, hasn’t done much since. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, he had eight quarterback pressures against the Dolphins … and just four combined in the three games that followed. One good game against Miami is not enough to guarantee a spot in the lineup for the rest of the season, especially when considering how deep the Bills are along the defensive line. The question now becomes how Epenesa responds to being a healthy inactive. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was asked about that Thursday. Here was his response: "He did a great job in practice just being able to handle the news that he was going to be down. And it's not not easy having those conversations with players, especially when they have played well, like he played in our first Miami game,” Frazier said. “Really played well. He played well in our opening game as well, but he handled it extremely well and his opportunity's going to come. He'll be back out there again and eventually get back to playing those same number of snaps that he was playing before.”