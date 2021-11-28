Bills Mailbag: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like in today's pass-happy NFL?

Jay: Let’s put a Bills spin on this. Last season, Josh Allen went 396 of 572 (69.2%) for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed 102 times for 421 yards and eight touchdowns, and even caught one pass – a 12-yard touchdown. That gave him 4,977 total yards and 46 touchdowns. Marino in 1984 threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns – absolutely amazing numbers looking back on them. He also threw for 4,746 yards and 44 touchdowns in 1986, but those are the only two seasons of his career that statistically are in the same category as Allen’s 2021 season. Elway topped 4,000 passing yards just once in his career – in 1993 – and his single-season high for touchdown passes is 27, set in 1997. In 1991, Kelly threw for 3,844 yards and 33 touchdowns, which marked career highs in a single season. All three of those quarterbacks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but only Marino had even one year that touched Allen’s 2020 season statistically. As Rich alludes to, that’s driven more by the change in how the game is played. Today, Marino would put up numbers the way Drew Brees has, while Kelly and Elway would be not too far behind.