Another week, another event on the NFL offseason calendar.

The league’s 32 ownership groups will meet in Phoenix over the next three days for the annual league meeting. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and his AFC counterparts will have breakfast with the media Monday morning, and we’ll be there to follow along with all of the latest.

Until then, let’s get to the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag …

Dan De Federicis asks: The Bills' two main veteran running backs going into the season last year were Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Six months later, Moss was gone in a trade and the best Singletary could find in free agency was a one-year deal worth a modest amount to be a backup on a team that went 3-13. The Bills finally acknowledged what so many of us already knew: Moss and Singletary were quality individuals but hardly championship-level running backs capable of taking pressure off Josh Allen on a team going for it all. Did Brandon Beane fumble by not bringing in a better veteran back a year (or two) ago?

Jay: Well, he tried. Beane spent a 2022 second-round draft pick on James Cook. That’s a pretty valuable draft resource, and it came after he spent third-round picks in back-to-back years on Singletary and Moss.

I’ll disagree slightly on Singletary. The Bills, as we all know, were 13 seconds away from playing for the AFC championship at home. Singletary was in an absolute groove leading up to that game against the Chiefs. Had that result been different, it’s entirely possible the Bills could have made a Super Bowl run. Now, I do think it’s fair to question some of Beane’s decisions at the position. I think Singletary was generally a pretty solid player, but never a star. Moss never really developed into the physical runner the Bills hoped he would be coming out of Utah. That pick is a miss by Beane.

Cook will have an opportunity for an expanded role in his second season. The Bills need him to take a step forward. The usage of Nyheim Hines on offense after he was acquired at the trade deadline is also a bit of a mystery, although that doesn’t entirely fall on Beane. The coaching staff has to share in some of that blame.

It remains to be seen if Cook-Damien Harris-Hines will be an upgrade on what the Bills have previously had at the position. I will say the terms of Harris’ deal are friendly for a team up against the salary cap, and his skillset seemingly pairs well with Cook and Hines. The Bills aren’t devoting a lot of money to the position, but that doesn’t mean what they have in 2023 can’t be an upgrade from previous seasons.

Freddie K. in Fort Myers, Fla., asks: The Cincinnati playoff game was bad weather and prime for a strong running game to wear the defense down, and it was never used. An old axiom states three things happen when you pass the ball and two aren’t good. No doubt we have a good passing game. I hang our sputtering offensive struggles on a quarterback and offensive coordinator who are gunslingers, who will only run if they absolutely have to. That philosophy never worked for Dan Marino, it won’t work today! We have a generational quarterback who needs a generational offensive line, but we also need an offensive coordinator who will dedicate to a running game to be mixed into this offense and not sprinkled in as a last resort and rarely used. Talk the talk, walk the walk -- two guards and a tight end needed in draft. Your thoughts?

Jay: There is a lot going on here, Freddie. I like the idea of adding a tight end in the middle of the rounds of the draft. It’s a great year for the position, and that could open some more options with two tight-end sets. I’m not sure we’ll see two guards drafted, especially after adding Connor McGovern in free agency. One would be fine, again in the middle or late rounds.

Keep in mind, the Bills are only scheduled to make six picks, so the positional needs fill up fast. I understand where you’re coming from on building a strong running game, but the league has changed. We just watched the Chiefs win the Super Bowl without a dominant running game. It would be great to have a top-five rushing attack, but I’m not sure it’s necessary to build a winning offense.

Ideally, the Bills develop a rushing attack that can keep defenses honest, run out the clock in the second half of games when the team has a lead and, most importantly, get the team to a spot that it doesn’t have to rely on Josh Allen running as much. If that happens in 2023, I’d say it’s a success for the running game.

Ed Helinski asks: Put on your GM hat again and tell us which remaining Bills unrestricted free agents get re-signed. Which one(s) would you attempt to re-sign and which one(s) don’t draw much interest?

Jay: As of Friday afternoon, the Bills have 10 players from last year’s roster who are still unrestricted free agents: Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson, Rodger Saffold, Taiwan Jones, Greg Van Roten, Jake Kumerow, Dean Marlowe, Bobby Hart, A.J. Klein and Cole Beasley.

Additions at their respective positions make it unlikely that Saffold, Van Roten, Kumerow and Beasley are brought back.

I’d have a strong interest in re-signing Phillips, Lawson, Jones and Marlowe. Phillips is rehabbing after shoulder surgery, so there isn’t any hurry there. Lawson played well last season on a veteran minimum contract. Depth at defensive end, particularly with Von Miller’s status uncertain as he comes back from knee surgery, is still a concern.

Jones is an excellent gunner on special teams who shouldn’t cost anything more than the veteran minimum. Marlowe knows the defensive scheme and would provide some valuable depth behind Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, particularly because it’s still a bit unknown if Damar Hamlin can make a full recovery after going into cardiac arrest.

It might not be a bad idea to re-sign Klein, either, especially now that Tremaine Edmunds has departed. It wouldn’t be ideal to start Klein for 17 games, but he’s another veteran who knows the system and has done a nice job for the team in spurts.

Bigfootjohn44 asks: During an interview, Trent Sherfield mentioned he may be working out of the slot more than he has previously. Do you see him as the front runner for starting, Khalil Shakir or perhaps someone else?

Jay: I view Sherfield as the team’s fifth receiver, similar to the role Kumerow played last year. He could earn a larger role, but that would come from his performance in training camp and the preseason. I’m really not sure where Shakir fits. Right now, I’d consider him the favorite for the slot role based on the current roster, but I’d be shocked if the Bills didn’t add at least one more wide receiver with a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster.

If the team were to trade for DeAndre Hopkins, which has been the hot rumor recently, I would be in favor of making Stefon Diggs the primary slot receiver. That might be a bit unusual for a team’s No. 1 receiver, but Diggs is versatile enough that I think it would work. If the Hopkins idea doesn’t pan out, it’s possible the Bills draft a receiver in the first or second round. If that player excels in the slot, he’d vault to my list of favorites to start at the position.

Don Testa asks: I went on YouTube and replayed our game with the Bengals. Almost every pass Joe Burrow made was to a receiver who was wide open! I would think that was very poor defensive play by us. Do you think that had something to do with Leslie Frazier leaving?

Jay: I’m sure the defensive failings in the postseason the past two seasons weighed heavily on Frazier and the organization. Let’s call it like it is: The criticism of the Bills’ defense being paper tigers – meaning they fatten up their stats against inferior opponents, but fail to come through when it matters most – is somewhat justified. Let’s not forget the defense didn’t have a great day against Miami and a third-string quarterback the previous week, either.

Until we hear from Frazier, we might not get the entire story on why he decided to take 2023 off. Even then, he might not be willing to go into any great detail about the decision – and whether it was his exclusively or encouraged by the team. To your question, though, Don: Yes, the performance against the Bengals very possibly could have been part of the decision.

Rich asks: The NFL has a salary cap. Makes sense. But why not a salary floor? The Bears were a disgrace last year, having a 3-14 record. They gamed the system by gutting their team and not paying anyone. How can the league allow that? If you had Chicago on your schedule, it was almost a sure win. Where’s the competitive balance the league strives for? I’m shocked the NFL Players’ Association wouldn’t protest the lack of payroll for their members. An NFL franchise is a crown jewel any city would be proud to have. Owners know this and use it as a tool to get what they want. If the community doesn’t support the team, then the owner can threaten to move. So, this is why Chicago did what they did without consequences. Hence the need for a cap floor! Either pay between the floor and ceiling or risk having a lower cap than the one established. For example, if the cap is $220 million and a floor is $200 million and your cap is $170 million then you’d LOSE half of the difference between the floor and actual. The new cap for this team would then be $205 million.

Jay: The league actually does have a salary floor. According to terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, teams are required to spend 89% of the salary cap over a four-year period. Any team that doesn’t reach that benchmark must pay out to any players who were on the roster during those four years the remaining value. So, the point about the Bears not spending in 2022 is fine, but they’ll have to catch up. Additionally, the total spent combined by all 32 teams must be at least 95% of the salary cap over a four-year period. If not, the same rule applies about paying out players who were on a roster during that time.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com.