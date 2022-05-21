Bills Mailbag: What will James Cook's role be on offense as a rookie?

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …

Anthony asks: Week 1 starter at running back?

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, where does Zack Moss fall into the running back scheme of things? Might he be the odd man out and run the risk of not making this year’s team? Is there any rhyme or reason on the approach taken by the Bills in signing undrafted and tryout free agents? And also, can you give us some insight into these signing deals like bonus dollars and other perks?

Jay: Devin Singletary, and I’m not sure it’s a particularly close race, either. Singletary did enough at the end of last season to secure that spot. The offense hit another gear when he took over down the stretch. From games 14 to 17, Singletary played at least 54 offensive snaps, a number he reached just twice in the first 13 games. His production continued into the postseason. The addition of James Cook in the second round shouldn’t change Singletary’s spot on the depth chart. Cook is more likely to be used in particular offensive packages, given his skills as a receiver out of the backfield. In simple terms, that could mean he’s the third-down back to start the year.

As for Moss, I don’t think he’s at risk of being cut. Releasing a former third-round pick before his third season feels premature. Even so, it is hard to figure out what Moss’ path to the game-day roster will be. If new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey keeps three running backs active on game day the way his predecessor, Brian Daboll, did, Moss might very well be a healthy inactive quite frequently. The third running back on game day has typically been Taiwan Jones – a key member of the special teams. We know Cook is going to play as a second-round pick, and Singletary earned his spot last year. Without an injury in front of him, Moss might find it tough to get into the lineup.

Regarding rookie undrafted free agents, the Bills are actually at a bit of a disadvantage. The simple reason? They’re good. There just aren’t a lot of open jobs on the roster, something the agents of undrafted free agents are surely aware of. A player who goes undrafted is able to pick his landing spot, and it’s wise to assess every roster and sign with the team that has the best path to either a roster spot, or more likely, a job on the practice squad. Regarding the particulars, Pro Football Talk reported last month that teams have a pool of $167,944 to use as signing bonus money for undrafted free agents. A team can divide that up any way it wants, meaning one player could get all of it or it could be divided evenly among all the signings. Additionally, PFT reported that teams can guarantee part or all of an undrafted free agent’s base salary, or offer a higher salary than the rookie minimum. This season, for example, the Bills gave undrafted cornerback Travon Fuller a $7,000 signing bonus, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. If Fuller doesn’t make the team, that $7,000 will count against the Bills’ salary cap in the form of “dead money,” as would any other guaranteed money he were to receive.

Jeff Miller asks: I feel like a dunce. I consider myself good at math, but I never can figure out all these scenarios. A perfect example is Kaiir Elam’s contract, which is for $15 million over four years, $3.7 million per year, but only counting $2.5 million against the cap. This seems to be the case with every example that the paper gives. I understand how restructuring veterans’ contracts works and helps. Usually. Kinda. Sorta. Help me sleep better at night.

Jay: Elam’s contract, like those of all rookies, are on the easy end of understanding NFL deals. According to our friends at contracts website Spotrac.com, Elam’s rookie deal is for four years and worth $13,690,809. It’s fully guaranteed, meaning he’ll get every dollar. In the first year, his base salary is $705,000 and the prorated portion of his signing bonus is $1,784,238. Add those two totals together and you get his cap hit of $2,489,238. Next year, his base salary jumps to $1,327,310, with the same prorated signing bonus, meaning his cap hit is $3,111,548. That continues through the next two years of his rookie deal, with the Bills holding a contract option for a fifth year that they must decide on after Elam’s third year.

Brenda Alesii asks: With the Von Miller signing and some of the draft picks, the Bills continue to beef up their defense. Good moves, to be sure, but am I the only fan worried about the backup quarterback situation? I hold my breath every time Josh Allen gets hit. I don’t feel as comfortable with Matt Barkley and Case Keenum in the backup role as I did with Mitch Trubisky. What is your take?

Jay: Trubisky was an unsustainable luxury, which General Manager Brandon Beane all but acknowledged after the season. The stars aligned last offseason and the Bills were able to add him on a bargain-basement contract, but getting that lucky again wasn’t going to happen. Of course, we should point out that Trubisky never ended up playing any really meaningful snaps, which is the best-case scenario for any backup quarterback. It’s fair to have less confidence in Keenum and Barkley, but you might be underestimating them somewhat, especially Keenum. He has had some decent success in the NFL, including when he was a teammate of Stefon Diggs in Minnesota. While he might be not quite as good as Trubisky, he’s still in the upper tier of backup quarterbacks around the NFL. Keeping Josh Allen as healthy as possible, though, continues to be the No. 1 priority for the team, which is rather obvious.

Bill Kelley asks: This question probably goes in the category that Bills fans are not happy unless they are worried about something. Is it possible that Josh Allen is spending too much time taking a "victory lap?” He is everywhere, golfing all over the place, vacations in Mexico, and the one that really had me worried was seeing him with Paris Hilton at the F1 race in Miami. I liked it better when he was secluded in California with Jordan Palmer.

Jay: Bill, that was a cheap shot at Paris Hilton, but I’ll let it slide. Allen is entering his fifth season. His results to this point suggest he knows what he’s doing when it comes to formulating an offseason plan. There is no doubt his celebrity status has increased as a result of the legendary postseason performances against the Chiefs and Patriots, but I wouldn’t be overly concerned with that going to his head. He absolutely loves football, and that includes practice, too. So I don’t think his busy offseason is much to worry about, but I understand the question, Bill. It should be pointed out that Allen does, too. He was asked at the start of the Bills’ offseason workouts whether he trained again with Palmer after the Bills’ season. “I got to spend some time with him this offseason, probably not as much as I would like to – we were bouncing around quite a bit this offseason – but now we're here and we're locking in,” he said. That’s a telling answer. It also explains why, in part, it was important for Allen to take part in the team’s offseason program, which is voluntary. He also touched on that: “The benefits, obviously, I love competition and I love being around the guys competing. If I was by myself still in Orange County, I’d probably still be golfing and not working out as much as I should. So, it allows me to be in the building and do all the right things. I think that’s with a lot of guys, too. They’re in here doing the right things, getting treatment on their body, not eating as much as they should. That’s a big thing,” he said.

I would trust that Allen is doing the right things this offseason. He’s earned that.

AMA asks: Why wouldn’t the Bills sign Giants cornerback James Bradberry seeing that he had a connection with Sean McDermott from his days in Carolina? A Pro Bowl veteran could have been a good leader for our rookie defensive backs at a one-year deal.

Jay: Bradberry’s ties to McDermott and Beane did make him an appealing free agent. The answer likely can be found in what the Bills did at the draft. By taking Elam in the first round, the Bills gave themselves a likely starter. Whether Elam starts opposite Tre’Davious White or Dane Jackson – depending on the former’s recovery from knee surgery – remains to be seen, but having Elam on board fills the biggest remaining hole on the roster. Bradberry probably knew that, too, so it’s possible that he would have chosen the Eagles over the Bills, even if Beane was interested. The Eagles structured Bradberry’s contract in a way to limit the cap hit in 2022 to just a shade more than $2 million, so it’s likely that money wasn’t the determining factor, because Beane could have come up with a similar deal, even though the Bills are pretty snug against the salary cap.

Tom from Siesta asks: Many analysts, including yourself, had Andrew Booth Jr. rated higher than Kaiir Elam and going to the Bills in the first round. Booth was available when the Bills picked. Any thoughts on why the Bills valued Elam over Booth?

Jay: It feels as if Booth’s medical history was a bit more of an issue for teams than what was believed ahead of the draft. That can happen at times, and is usually the reason a prospect slips. Booth has had a series of injuries dating to high school and had sports hernia surgery that caused him to miss his pro day this spring, but the recovery rate for that is close to 100%. That leads me to believe there might have been more going on with his medicals than what has been known publicly. Teams are able to get complete medical reports on players at the NFL scouting combine and, if needed, in pre-draft visits. Booth made one of those to Buffalo. Of course, the other possibility is they simply liked Elam better as a prospect. Both were considered to be late-first or early-second round prospects, so it’s not a huge shock the Bills favored Elam.

Andrew in Illinois asks: In looking at the schedule, it seems very heavily loaded up front. Could the Bills be 3-3 into the bye and actually finish with the best record in the league?

Jay: In my game-by-game predictions when the schedule came out, I had the Bills going 3-3 before the bye, with losses to the Rams in the season opener, the Ravens in Week 4 and the Chiefs in Week 6 – all on the road. All those games figure to be very close spreads. Of course, the Week 2 home opener against Tennessee on Monday Night Football and the Week 3 trip to Miami shouldn’t be considered layups, so I’m in full agreement that the beginning of the Bills’ schedule will be a big-time challenge. Even the one game in the first six that the Bills figure to be the biggest favorite in – at home against Pittsburgh in Week 5 – comes against a team that won in Buffalo last year. If the Bills do go 3-3 to start, it figures to be a challenge to earn the No. 1 seed in the conference – which should be the goal for the season – but it’s not out of the question. The AFC is loaded this year, and teams are going to be beating up on each other. That’s especially true in the AFC West, with the Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos and Raiders all making big offseason moves. It only took a 12-5 record last season to get the No. 1 seed, and I think the Bills can get there even with a 3-3 start. A 4-2 start, though, would look a heck of a lot better at the bye week.

Mike from Asheville asks: I wonder what Vontae Davis is thinking now? It was ludicrous that he quit at halftime, but then his wife complained about him having to play in Buffalo where we all know there are problems. With all the prime-time games and Von Miller just signing with the Bills, I wonder what he and his wife’s thoughts are about Buffalo now? I know he was at the end of his career, but the Bills are sure a long away from that dreadful day. I'm sure you haven't thought about Vontae Davis anytime soon, but what are your thoughts about how far this franchise has come?

Jay: I hadn’t thought much about Vontae Davis much until the Bills had a tryout player at rookie minicamp named Vonte Davis, who also wore No. 22. That was a trip. As for your question, I doubt very much Vontae Davis has thought much at all about the Bills. As you mentioned, he was at the end of his career, so it’s not as if he is missing out on anything. Whether he finished that game, or finished that season and then retired, really doesn’t matter. The point is, he was done. Now, retiring in the middle of a game and turning yourself into a punch line, well, that part he definitely should have done differently. The crazy part is, Davis was a good player in his career. Now, at least in Buffalo, he’ll be remembered for exactly one thing for the rest of his life.

Larry asks: Isaiah Hodgins was outstanding in college and has the speed and size the Bills need. Can he break through the “numbers game” at the wide receiver position without recent game action and with the team keen on the newest draft picks? Hoping he is not lost in the crowd at the position.

Jay: I’d say he’ll be fighting an uphill battle, through no fault of his own. Hodgins missed his rookie season in 2020 after having shoulder surgery, and then spent most of last year on the practice squad. That means he’s gone basically two full years without any real game action in a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. That’s not to say he should be totally written off. One injury to a player ahead of him and Hodgins would be firmly on the roster bubble, in my mind. The practice squad is also an option, and that would not be a bad result for his career. Hodgins figures to be behind Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, Marquez Stevenson and Khalil Shakir entering training camp. He’d have to beat out at least one of them if the Bills keep seven receivers, or two if they keep six. It’s a big ask.

Louis Stromberg asks: Oh, I'm back and happy to send the power rankings "over" to you. Please rank the following overs: Overalls, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Overtime, The Discovery Channel, Hoverboards. Thanks Jay and Go Bills!

Jay: 5. Hoverboards. Cool in theory, but reality is more like broken elbows waiting to happen. 4. The Discovery Channel. Unless it’s shark week, then it gets bumped up in the rankings. 3. Overalls. 2. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. If you didn’t read this in high school, it’s time to start it (after you finish the mailbag). 1. Overtime. Especially when it’s called by RJ.

