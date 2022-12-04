Bills Mailbag: What to root for during the rest of Week 13

Go ahead and kick your feet up Sunday, Bills fans.

With your team already having pocketed a win in Week 13, you get to sit back and root for the Vikings to beat the Jets, the 49ers to beat the Dolphins, the Broncos to beat the Ravens and the Bengals to beat the Chiefs.

You also get to read this week’s Bills Mailbag. Lucky you. Let’s get to your questions …

Buffalo Wins asks: The Bills seem to be rushing the ball better over the last month. Do you think they are more dedicated to it because Josh Allen is playing hurt and they’ll go back to being more pass happy if Allen gets to 100%?

Scott asks: Do you think this is the type of offense they want to run – more control the clock and run the ball? Or do you think it was just for this game?

Jay: Allen being a full practice participant in the week leading up to the game against New England suggests to me that he is close to 100% – or as close as is possible this late into the season. It is somewhat telling that two of the three games this season in which the Bills have run the ball more than they passed it have come recently against the Browns and Patriots. If you think back to last year, coach Sean McDermott was vocal about wanting to be more balanced offensively – leading to some perceived tension between himself and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. That’s surely something new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is aware of. The Bills’ offense was at its best last year when Devin Singletary hit his stride at the end of the regular season and playoffs. It makes sense to try and strike that same balance, because it takes some of the pressure off Allen from feeling as though he has to be Superman every series. So, even if Allen is back to 100%, I’d expect them to want to continue to try to establish the run.

To answer Scott’s question, no, I don’t think they want to be a “four yards and a cloud of dust” offense. I do believe McDermott, though, when he talks about how winning football games start by controlling the line of scrimmage. We’ve seen some fairly crazy weather games in the recent past, and I also think McDermott knows that is an increasingly big factor late in the season. If the conditions make it difficult to throw the ball all over the field, he wants an offense that can still move it on the ground. He’s not trying to grind out 9-6 victories, but as long as he’s the coach, he’s going to want a running game that can take some of the pressure off the passing game. To me, that’s logical.

TNFP69 asks: Can Odell Beckham Jr. really help us down the stretch? We seem to bring in people and underuse them most of the time.

RJR130asks: Is this OBJ talk real? Do we really need this guy? They picked up John Brown for additional help and even activated him for the Pats game.

Jay: This is a difficult question to answer, because only Beckham and his doctors know the health of his surgically repaired knee. Let’s operate under the assumption that Beckham is healthy, which recent reports have indicated. If that’s the case, yes, he can help the Bills. He showed last year he’s capable of picking up a new offense on the fly, which he did in going to the Rams and becoming a big part of their championship run. Beckham is a very talented player, and pairing him with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gives the Bills a very difficult threesome to defend. As I wrote months ago, Brandon Beane’s sole mission this year has to be to deliver a Super Bowl victory to Western New York. If he thinks Beckham can help in that regard, he should be all in on trying to reach a deal with the receiver.

Beckham’s free-agent visit with the Bills was scheduled to be begin Friday night and continue into Saturday. Yes, the interest is very real.

Alex M. asks: Tavon Austin was on our practice squad, but asked to be released because he wasn't being used. They have picked up John Brown since then. Do you think if Austin stuck around, he might have been called up instead of being unemployed right now?

Jay: Yes, there is a very good chance of that, because Tanner Gentry has run out of callups, and after losing Isaiah Hodgins to the Giants, depth at wide receiver has been an issue because of injuries to Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder. The Bills also have young receivers KeeSean Johnson and Isaiah Coulter on the practice squad, but the Bills have shown veteran experience is preferred. Had he stuck around, it feels highly likely Austin would have received his shot.

Luigi Mike Speranza asks: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Who should Bills Mafia root for?

Jay: This one’s easy: The Bengals all day. The Bills are behind the Chiefs in the loss column. If Buffalo wants the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, it needs to have the Chiefs lose at least once more. The Bills would have to run the table, and would beat out the Chiefs because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Buffalo also has a chance to play the Bengals later this season, so they have an opportunity to pick up the head-to-head tiebreaker on them, too. Given the easy nature of the Chiefs’ schedule, their game against the Bengals might be the best chance for another Kansas City loss.

John Jarzynski asks: Was the outcome of the game on Thursday a justification of the Bills’ defense or a realization of the Patriots’ offense?

Jay: It was more of a statement by the Bills’ defense. To lose Von Miller, one of the best edge rushers in the league, and respond by only giving up 10 points on the road to a division rival is a massive statement by Leslie Frazier’s group. It could have been even better, too, had the Bills had a bit more luck in recovering two fumbles by New England that the Patriots were able to jump on. As I wrote about Saturday, getting Tremaine Edmunds back in the middle of the defense was big. I had a discussion on social media Saturday about the Patriots’ offense, specifically Mac Jones. I don’t think he’s the next Tom Brady by any stretch, but I also don’t think he’s the biggest problem right now in New England. The play-calling and clock management was quite bad against the Bills. Jones is going to need a lot to go right around him to succeed, and he’s not getting that right now.

Eli Padilla asks: Why was Kaiir Elam benched? That was a weird decision.

Ed asks: Did Sean McDermott speak on the Elam inactive at all? Would like to hear his thoughts on it, even though he probably won’t give a real answer.

Jay: I’ll admit to being stunned by it. I talked to Elam at length about his rookie season just a few days prior, and he did not sound at all like a player who knew that was a possibility. McDermott was asked about the move after the game. Here was his response: “Just taking a look at what we had with X (Xavier Rhodes), and Tre (White) has ramped up there a little bit, his rep count, and we'll watch the tape and see. The competition is good. It's healthy for all of us.”

A league source told The Buffalo News before the game against New England that the decision to sit Elam was not made because of injury or illness, so in other words, he was benched. The team is walking a bit of a fine line there. It’s true that there can be some benefits for any young player – even a first-round pick – to watch the game from a different perspective, but they also don’t want to destroy a cornerback’s confidence, which is one of the biggest needed traits at that position. It will be interesting to see where Elam and the team go from this.

Frank Punturiero asks: Where do you see the Bills’ top three priorities being in next year's draft? Is there any way they are able to keep Jordan Poyer, or is his number so big they need to find the next best safety for less money?

Jay: What happens in free agency will, in part, determine draft needs, particularly with Poyer and Edmunds. However, if I were starting a list right now, my top priorities would all be on offense. Flip a coin between wide receiver and offensive line – a compelling case could be made for either as being the biggest need. What happens with Beckham also could factor in here, too. If he signs a multiyear deal in Buffalo, that lessens the need at receiver. To best protect Allen long term, offensive line is my No. 1 priority. Wide receiver is No. 2. Depth at that position this season has not been good enough. No. 3 could go in any number of directions, but if Edmunds isn’t re-signed, there is no obvious replacement on the roster, so I would say middle linebacker is a big concern.

As for Poyer, there is always a way to keep any player. It just depends how creative the general manager wants to get in making it happen. Whether the Bills can find middle ground with Poyer on a new deal will depend in part on his contract ask. He is well within his rights to want to get paid, but if his primary goal is to chase the biggest deal possible, that might not be found in Buffalo.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: I understand we are up against the salary cap, but it appears the general manager lost his “bet” in trying to “hide” Isiah Hodgins on the practice squad. He gets plucked off the practice squad by his “old friend” Joe Schoen of the Giants. As a result, the Bills have to re-structure Tre’Davious White’s contact to make cap space to sign John Brown off the street. Not only is that a bad look, I thought Hodgins should have made the final roster out of training camp. What say you?

Jay: The Bills started the season with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder, Khalil Shakir and Jake Kumerow on the 53-man roster at wide receiver. Who would you have kept Hodgins over? Keep in mind, that keeping seven receivers is a big number, and would require cutting someone else at a different position. Now, you could make the case the Bills should have just signed Hodgins to the 53-man roster when Crowder was hurt in Week 4 against the Ravens, because at that point they had already lost Kumerow to an ankle injury and Gabe Davis wasn’t 100%, either. That would be a reasonable position to take. Brandon Beane didn’t feel as though that was the right move at the time, and ultimately lost Hodgins to the Giants. I don’t think Hodgins would be lighting it up on a weekly basis if he were still here, but losing him did cut into the team’s depth.

Tdski84 asks: Does the defense struggle versus the run or does it just look like it on TV?

Jay: At times, sure it does. Even for whole games, it can. But that’s true of every defense in the NFL, and over the course of the entire season, the numbers say the Bills are a good run defense. Buffalo ranks fifth in the NFL with 101.8 yards per game allowed on the ground. Using Football Outsiders’ DVOA, the team is even better, ranking third against the run. There was a stretch against Green Bay, the Jets and Minnesota when the run defense was struggling, but it’s been better during the current three-game winning streak.

Ed Helinski asks: In your estimation, which NFL press box has the best grub for the media?

Jay: This is close to power rankings territory. No. 1 is Dallas. The Thanksgiving meal we had there in 2019 remains one of the best food experiences of my life. SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles really came through huge this year for the season opener. I was very impressed with their spread, which was even better than when the Super Bowl was there in February. Gillette Stadium, where we just were, is also annually solid. I’m a big New England clam chowder fan, and that’s always on the menu. Some other road food highlights: The key lime pie in Miami (where almost everything else is not great) and the crab cakes in Baltimore. Also, shout out to the Bills’ staff at home games, who have done a great job this season, as well.

Louis Stromberg asks: With the Bills bringing back guys such as A.J. Klein and John Brown, it appears they are bringing the band back together. In honor of such, please rank the following bands: Band of Brothers, Band-Aids, The Wet/Sticky Bandits, Bandanas, The Band. Go Bills!

Jay: 5. Bandanas. I don’t own a motorcycle, so I have little use for one. 4. The Band. I didn’t know they were Canadian, and now I like them more. They still can’t compete with The Tragically Hip, though. 3. Band-Aids. They’re helpful, of course, but it means you’re hurt, so it’s hard to rank them much higher. 2. Band of Brothers. Hard to watch at times, but incredibly powerful. 1. The Wet/Sticky Bandits. ‘Tis the season. One of my great joys last year was introducing Elliott to the “Home Alone” franchise. He’s looking forward to watching them again this year.

Thank you for all the questions! As a reminder, you can submit questions via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter to @JaySkurski.