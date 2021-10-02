Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tremaine Edmunds' start to the 2021 season

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. Let’s dive right in …
Luigi Mike Speranza asks: Always watching for Tremaine Edmunds on the Bills’ defense. While he got a game ball two weeks ago with one tackle and two assists, do you think he is Brandon Beane's rare draft pick bust or disappointment?
Mark Metz asks: The offense and defense has looked good. I feel Matt Milano has been playing outstanding thus far. I don’t think Tremaine Edmunds is playing at that level. What are your thoughts?
Jay: “Bust” is too strong of a word for Edmunds. He has made two Pro Bowls, after all. Still, I don’t totally disagree with fans who seem to want more from the former first-round pick. Edmunds is a really interesting player. His teammates rave about his physical tools. There is no doubt he’s got elite size, strength and speed. It’s hard for me to disagree when fans say that doesn’t always show up on the field, though. Publicly, the Bills often take the stance that Edmunds does more for the team than fans seem to give him credit for. Perhaps that’s true. He does have a lot on his plate in terms of calling the defense. Perhaps in the huddle, Edmunds comes across much differently than he does in press conferences. Quite frankly, he’s never appeared all that comfortable in that setting. Of course, the same can be said of Milano, and he’s been a beast this year. Media obligations are far down the list of priorities when the Bills look for players.
Among linebackers with at least 133 snaps this season, Edmunds ranks 36th out of 46 players by analytics website Pro Football Focus. Some of that’s subjective, but it factors into the perception of Edmunds from fans.
As a former first-round pick, he’s got high expectations to meet. That comes with the territory of being a team captain, and it’s not wrong to want more from him.
Ed Helinski asks: Should injuries affect either Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer or both simultaneously, how confident should we be in Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson as the Bills safeties?
Jay: We’ll find out this week. An ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Washington will keep Poyer out of the lineup against Houston. Johnson is his likely replacement. He came in and laid a big hit on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke after Poyer was hurt, but starting and contributing for a whole game is a different ask. Johnson has been in the defense for a while now, so the confidence level in him from the coaching staff should be high. Poyer also missed practice all week, so Johnson got plenty of snaps with the starters to prepare. The defense should be fine, especially against a rookie quarterback making his first career road start, but the Bills will want to get Poyer back as soon as possible. He’s a huge part of their defensive identity.
Dennis Priore asks: After starting off slowly and on the wrong foot, I think the Bills are rounding into shape and agree with many of the media power rankings which have them at No. 3 and the top team in the AFC. I think the pieces, especially offensively and defensively, are in place to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. However, after two costly special teams mistakes in the first three weeks (blocked punt against Pittsburgh and the lost kickoff against the WFT, which both led to easy points against them) should I be concerned that this phase of the Bills could derail their season?
Jay: Derail their season is a bit too strong, but it’s fair to have some concerns about the big mistakes that have been made on special teams so far. To Dennis’ point, the game against Pittsburgh was largely decided on a blocked punt. The miscue against Washington didn’t end up mattering against an inferior opponent, but it certainly might in a tighter game against a better team. The Bills have a lot of continuity on special teams, so I’m cautiously optimistic they’ll get that phase of the game cleaned up. It needs to happen soon, though.
Dan De Federicis asks: I live out of town and attended my first game in over a decade. I was reacquainted with how fun – and delicious – tailgating is and the only thing more beautiful than the weather was the blowout of WFT! During commercial breaks, I looked around a stadium I had lost familiarity with and noticed on the Wall of Fame that both Jim Kelly’s and Bruce Smith’s numbers are (appropriately) retired. What about Andre Reed? He was good even before Marv Levy and Jim Kelly arrived and after that he was stellar for the entire Super Bowl run! Do the Bills have plans to honor this great Bill and finally retire No. 83? Perhaps the last game of the 2022 season would be appropriate for a ceremony as that date will roughly coincide with the 30th anniversary of “The Comeback” against Houston, a game Reed had a huge hand in winning.
Jay: The NFL doesn’t exactly encourage teams to retire numbers, because there are only so many that players at certain positions can wear. In addition to Kelly and Smith, Thurman Thomas’ No. 34 is retired by the Bills. In the same way that it took Reed more time than those three to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it could be a waiting game for him to have his No. 83 retired, too. No. 83 was worn by Lee Evans, but that was with Reed’s permission. The Bills have a few numbers that aren’t officially retired, but haven’t been given out a lot. Wide receiver Elbert Dubenion’s No. 44 used to be on that list, but it’s currently being worn by linebacker Tyler Matakevich. No. 66, which was worn by Hall of Fame offensive lineman Billy Shaw, is another number that has not commonly been worn. My guess is Reed’s No. 83 will eventually become the fourth number to officially be retired, although it’s hard to know when that will happen. The suggestion of late in the 2022 season is a pretty good one.
bk asks: I know the Bills have all said the right things this week about David Culley, but didn't he really get let go by the Bills?
Support Local Journalism
Jay: Neither side will call it that, but it’s fair in my mind to say the Bills probably didn’t try to block Culley from heading toward the door. When offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took over in 2018 after Rick Dennison was fired, he inherited much of Dennison’s staff. That meant Culley was Josh Allen’s position coach in the quarterback’s rookie season. After that year, Daboll had a chance to give his input on staffing changes, which included Culley being replaced by Ken Dorsey as quarterbacks coach. Culley left to become the assistant head coach and passing game coordinator for the Ravens for two seasons before getting the Texans’ head job over Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this offseason. The Bills will never, ever say this, but I’m willing to bet Beane and head coach Sean McDermott want nothing more than to give the Texans a righteous smackdown Sunday. They believed Frazier was the best candidate for the Houston job and expressed bewilderment that he didn’t get it. Showing Houston what it missed out on is very likely an internal point of emphasis this week.
Greg Nichols asks: The taunting rule enforcement seems very subjective. Levi Wallace performs the "incomplete" signal and gets flagged. Logan Thomas spins the ball after a catch at the 4-yard line (at 8:22 in the second quarter) but that's OK. Even players signaling "first down" could be construed as a taunt. Has Sean McDermott cautioned his team about not being too demonstrative?
Jay: Absolutely he has. The taunting rule has become one of the big talking points early in the NFL season, mostly because just about everybody hates it. That may be so, but everyone is playing by the same rules. Teams know officials are going to be looking closely for those types of gestures, and players have to react accordingly. “That’s probably a hole I don’t want to go down right now. I know it’s a hot topic so I respect where you’re coming from,” McDermott said last week when asked about the emphasis on the taunting rule. “I think we want to keep the game to the standard that it’s been at for years. That’s the reason it’s been the game it’s been in terms of the fans. To me, it boils down to yes, it’s an emotional game, but we also have to respect all. I think there’s a delicate balance there. Yes, it becomes a subjective piece. The officials have as hard a job as any on the field.”
USN Bills Lifer asks: In the first three games, Stefon Diggs has been consistently producing, but has not had many big, splash plays. A lot of focus has been on Emmanuel Sanders’ and Cole Beasley's impact and chemistry with Josh Allen. Not much mention about Diggs’ role as the No. 1, contribution away from the ball. With his past history, if this continues could it cause tension and should this be something to watch out for?
Jay: A couple years ago, this might have been a legit concern. Diggs, though, was elected a team captain this year. He knows any me-first behavior won’t set a good example for his teammates. He addressed the topic this week, saying: “I’m a grinder. So everything isn’t going to be perfect, everything isn’t going to happen the way you want it to happen, and having success as an offense is way more important than having individual success, and I really mean that.
“I feel like that side of stuff will take care of itself, I’ll have plenty of plays, I’ll have my plays, I’ll have success. But as far as, like, in those games where I won’t be able to get the ball or teams game plan like, ‘We ain’t going to let him be a part of it,’ we have guys that can win. … I feel like those guys are going to be pivotal for us and when it’s my time to shine, I’m going to shine. I’m in no rush.”
That’s exactly the type of thing you want to hear from a team captain. Diggs just needs to stay patient, and his time will come.
TNFP69 asks: When do you think we will activate our second-round pick for a game or will it take an injury for this to happen?
Jay: Don’t fix what’s not broken. Overall, the Bills have gotten good production out of their current rotation of defensive linemen. With that in mind, it’s tough to see a scenario in which Boogie Basham gets into the lineup this week. It’s worth mentioning, however, that McDermott wasn’t all that pleased with how the team’s defensive line performed against Washington. It’s too soon to suggest that will lead to any lineup changes this week, but another game like that up front could lead to McDermott deciding it’s time to give Basham a look.
Brion Sciame asks: Adam Schein, writer for nfl.com, called the Bills the most complete team in the AFC. Are the Chiefs really sinking like a stone or is this an overreaction?
Jay: It’s an overreaction. The calendar just flipped to October. Does anyone really think the Chiefs aren’t going to straighten things out? Schein has been a vocal Bills supporter for a while, so it’s not a surprising take. There is no doubt the Bills’ defense has gotten off to a great start, although it’s worth pointing out it will have mostly faced three straight backup quarterbacks when Davis Mills and the Texans come to town. The real test will come in Week 5 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Nevertheless, what Buffalo has accomplished during its two-game winning streak shouldn’t be overlooked. The Bills are playing like a complete team right now, even if the schedule has been pretty kind. They don’t need to apologize for that, but it’s fair to look ahead at what should be some tougher texts upcoming.
Frank in Cheektowaga asks: Is Jack Eichel rooting for the Patriots or Bucs on Sunday?
Jay: If he was a true Patriots fan, he’d be rooting for the team over the player. Eichel should just go all the way with his heel turn and show up on Sunday Night Football with a Patriots jersey on, then rip it off to reveal a Bruins jersey.
HK asks: It seems as if Dawson Knox is starting to get past one the biggest knocks against him. Speaking of knocks, rank these Knox: School of Hard Knocks, Fort Knox, Knock Knock Jokes, Chuck Knox, Knock Knock Knock Penny.
Jay: 5. Knock Knock Knock Penny. I’ll be honest. I had to Google this. It’s a reference to "The Big Bang Theory," which I’ve never seen. 4. School of Hard Knocks. Bart Scott’s alma mater! 3. Fort Knox. 2. Chuck Knox. 1. Knock Knock Jokes. Best told by my son, even when they don’t make a lot of sense.
Thank you for all the questions this week! As always, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or on Twitter, @JaySkurski.