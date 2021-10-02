Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tremaine Edmunds' start to the 2021 season

Jay: Derail their season is a bit too strong, but it’s fair to have some concerns about the big mistakes that have been made on special teams so far. To Dennis’ point, the game against Pittsburgh was largely decided on a blocked punt. The miscue against Washington didn’t end up mattering against an inferior opponent, but it certainly might in a tighter game against a better team. The Bills have a lot of continuity on special teams, so I’m cautiously optimistic they’ll get that phase of the game cleaned up. It needs to happen soon, though.

Dan De Federicis asks: I live out of town and attended my first game in over a decade. I was reacquainted with how fun – and delicious – tailgating is and the only thing more beautiful than the weather was the blowout of WFT! During commercial breaks, I looked around a stadium I had lost familiarity with and noticed on the Wall of Fame that both Jim Kelly’s and Bruce Smith’s numbers are (appropriately) retired. What about Andre Reed? He was good even before Marv Levy and Jim Kelly arrived and after that he was stellar for the entire Super Bowl run! Do the Bills have plans to honor this great Bill and finally retire No. 83? Perhaps the last game of the 2022 season would be appropriate for a ceremony as that date will roughly coincide with the 30th anniversary of “The Comeback” against Houston, a game Reed had a huge hand in winning.