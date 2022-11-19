Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tre'Davious White still not playing

Welcome to the Bills Mailbag after another fascinating week covering the team. Let's get right to your questions ...

Josh M. asks: Why do you think that Tre’Davious White is still not playing? Does it have to do with conditioning? Is there a concern that he may suffer another injury playing on the turf of Ford Field?

The injury reports don’t indicate an injury designation, so does that mean he is fully healed?

Jay: If he’s not hurt – and by not showing up on the injury report, there is no reason to think that he is – his continued absence has to be caused by something else. I asked Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday whether White’s continued absence was physical or mental. He chose not to answer, which is leading to this mystery. It’s possible the Bills have determined White needs more practice time before he can get back on the field, but if that was the case, it would seem like they need to list him on the injury report. By not doing so, it does seem that he’s physically ready to play. Since he’s not, that would mean the reason behind his continued absence would be mental. White will be inactive Sunday against Cleveland, McDermott said, adding that White is "not ready to play."

As for the turf at Ford Field, I feel like that issue is being overblown by some fans. It’s not like the Lions are losing multiple players a week to injuries on that turf. It might be a slight concern, but it doesn’t seem as though that would be reason enough to hold White out of the game if he were ready to play.

Joe Caso asks: I do not think enough criticism has been directed at Brandon Beane and, in particular, Sean McDermott. Sure, coming off two terrible losses, this may seem petty. I don’t want to take for granted the job they’ve done turning this organization from a joke to a winner. I remember Kyle Orton, Vontae Davis, Trent Edwards, Dick Jauron, and on and on and on. But, I can not stand the public dismissal of anything related to Tre White’s health. Why isn’t he playing? Just say it. This is beyond gamesmanship. Does the team only look at pass-blocking skills when evaluating offensive linemen? If not, why can’t they run the ball at all? Why is Nyheim Hines absent? And if it isn’t the offensive line, then why haven’t they prioritized running back more as an important position? McDermott went from a guy who punts on the other team’s side of the field to going for it on every fourth down, like Sunday when they should’ve taken the three points before the first interception. I know there’s half a season left, but I can see Josh Allen as a 21st century, more athletic Philip Rivers – great regular-season numbers, will win some games by himself, but will never win it all because of the inconsistency around him.

Jay: I’m glad you got all that off your chest, Joe. Seriously. I can respect your passion, and frustration. I guess I’d say this: Let’s give the team some time to snap out of this current rut. Remember, they went through an even longer stretch like this last year, losing four of six, and ended the season playing some of their best football. I’m not willing to pull the plug on the season after a couple of tough weeks. All of this team’s goals are still in front of it. That’s not to minimize what has gone on the last couple of weeks. There are fixes that need to be made on both sides of the ball.

Jim asks: Who is responsible for all the red zone turnovers? Is it the play caller, or the person running the plays?

Jay: The ultimate responsibility rests with the quarterback. Josh Allen has to take better care of the football. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey would tell you he has to put Allen in a position to be successful – and that’s true – but it’s the quarterback who has the final call on where the ball goes. Allen is simply putting it into high-danger areas far too often, and it’s costing his team dearly.

Jim Majors asks: Chicken Little, here. The sky seems to be falling! Josh Allen has morphed back into a careless ball-handling, poor decision-making turnover machine. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s play calling lacks any semblance of creativity, thus opposing defensive coordinators seem to know the Bills’ playbook better than most guys on the practice squad. It seems, from my corner of the chicken coop, that Allen shares some of the blame, although he could be trying to do too much. There is no running game except for Allen, who remains the team’s leading rusher. What’s your analysis?

Jay: I’d agree that Allen is trying to do too much. He would agree, too. Here’s what he said Wednesday: “Decision making, I think, is No. 1. Trusting the game plan, trusting the guys around me, not trying to do too much and getting back to playing smarter football. Early on in the year, we were playing really smart football. And it's not this huge makeover that's going to change the team. It's something very simple that I can do to help this team out. That's something I plan on doing. Again, it's not hard to do to try to tweak that mindset of, all right, trusting the other guys around me, taking the check down when it's there and, again, just making the smart play.” Allen is right on the mark with all of that. It’s up to him to make the necessary corrections, starting this week.

Jeff from Fairport asks: In light of another game being moved because of weather, has your opinion changed about a dome for the planned new stadium? How much more would it cost to change the design to a dome?

Jay: My opinion hasn’t changed … because I’ve always been in favor of a dome. Of course, my opinion matters very little in this debate. The estimated added cost for a dome is $1 billion, and there is no momentum for that to be added to the project. Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president, said as much Thursday. “This game is being moved, but it's not being moved because we don't have a dome. It's being moved for the safety of our community. The roads, the power, everything else that's happening. We need to play this football game, but it's not the right thing to do for our community and for everybody who is going to suffer a lot of snow damage coming up the next couple of days. So, the dome has nothing to do with this. I've seen some of those reports. It's kind of irresponsible from my perspective, and it will not change what we're already planning on doing.”

That’s about a firm an answer as you could hope to get.

Al asks: I've mentioned the amount of injuries the Bills have before. I can't recall a recent year with so many soft-tissue injuries. Are these injuries on the strength and conditioning coaches and/or physical therapists not having players ready? Or, a sly move to see what we have in quality of backups, so Brandon Beane can see who to re-sign/trade/cut at year end because of salary cap tightness?

Jay: I don’t think it’s any of those things, Al. It’s simply bad luck, or some might say a regression to the norm after a remarkable run of good fortune the past few seasons when it comes to injuries. The last thing I would do is put it on the team’s strength and conditioning staff. The Bills have sunk significant resources into their state-of-the-art training facility. Under McDermott, they’ve done all they can to avoid injuries, as much as that’s possible. Unfortunately, football is a violent game. Players get hurt every week. Especially on defense, the Bills have felt that reality this season. As for the last point, I don’t think the Bills are holding players out so that Beane can get a better scouting report on them, but I do think the coaching staff has been cautious about when to bring players back. It’s true that the team wants to be in the best health possible in December and January, so if that means waiting an extra week in October or November, that’s a wise decision.

Jim Maher asks: Looking back to the 2017 NFL draft , would you have selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick, or would you have traded the pick as the Bills did?

Jay: My apologies for answering a question with another question, but do I get the Super Bowl title that Mahomes has? If so, I’m taking Mahomes. I suspect what Jim is getting at, though, is would you rather have Mahomes or Allen and Tre’Davious White? Wins are not a quarterback stat, but Mahomes has gotten the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl twice. It’s hard to pick against him. Up until about three weeks ago, a compelling case for Allen could have been made, but the Bills’ quarterback is going through a bit of a rough patch. I’d guess most Bills fans would pick Allen and White – which is a totally defensible position. If I could get Mahomes’ resume, though, I’d take him.

Rob asks: I've been waiting for anyone to comment on clock management in the Vikings game. I read your interview with Ken Dorsey where he commented on why they kept passing in the fourth quarter. His response centered on what was working. He never mentioned the stage we were in in the game. On that drive and the next drive, the Bills passed five times. Had we run the ball five times and kicked the field goal instead of passing on fourth down, the Vikings would have eventually gotten the ball with one minute left, no timeouts and down two scores. Game over! When you are up two scores more than halfway through the fourth quarter, you want the game to end. Run the ball and use up the clock! Who cares what was working earlier?

Also, in overtime, why throw a risky pass? Throw it away and try again on third down and if that doesn't work, kick the tying field goal and leave in first place instead of third place. I can't believe analytics would tell you to do anything else. Coaching lost us that game. They put Josh in a position to fail!

Jay: I agree with a lot of what is here, Rob. The Bills have to be better at running the ball, especially when they have a lead in the second half. That would keep the clock moving, shortening the game. I disagree a bit on the coaching point, in regard to overtime. That was Allen’s call to throw the ball where he did. He could have taken the easy throw to Devin Singletary, which would have gone for a decent gain and set up a manageable third down. That’s what Allen was referring to at the start of the mailbag – making the easy play and taking what the defense gives him. He forced the ball in overtime, and it resulted in a loss.

Jeff Miller asks: I’ll avoid questions about last week’s debacle and leave those to others for a lighthearted comment, and your follow up. That was a very nice article Alan Pergament wrote a while back about your wife, Melissa. I haven’t followed Elliott’s budding golf career, only knowing that he was getting pretty good through my fellow Mailbag contributors. I was pleasantly surprised that he is nationally good and that moving south for his benefit is within the realm of possibly. Imagine: Jay Skurski, Miami Times sports reporter.

Jay: Thanks, Jeff, but you’re not getting rid of me that easily. I love the job I’m in, working in my hometown covering the team I grew up watching. It’s special for me to know my friends and family get to read what I write on a weekly basis. We’ll see where Elliott’s golf takes him, but we’re not in any rush to go anywhere.

Louis Stromberg asks: We’re baaaack. With the Bills heading to Mo-Town now for the whole week, please rank the following Mo's: "Mo Money, Mo Problems"; Guacamole, Pneumonia, Mimosas, lawnmowers. Thanks, Jay, and Go Bills!

Jay: 5. Pneumonia. A pretty easy last on this list. 4. Lawnmowers. As long as they’re not running before 8 a.m. 3. Guacamole. Fun fact about me: I used to be out on avocados, but my tastes have changed. I’m big into guacamole now. Wegmans, unsurprisingly, has really good guac. 2. Mimosas. I’m probably going for a Bloody Caesar instead, but a mimosa is a fine backup choice. 1. "Mo Money, Mo Problems." We could power rank Notorious B.I.G. songs one week, but we’d need more than a top five. Give me any Biggie, any time, and I’m all in.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter (as long as Twitter exists), @JaySkurski.