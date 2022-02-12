Bills Mailbag: What to make of the alleged rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll

Jay: Wallace is also an impending unrestricted free agent. He might be the toughest decision for the Bills in free agency. By going wire to wire as a starter in 2021, Wallace set himself up for a nice raise. The Bills, though, don’t project to have a lot of salary cap space, so they might not be willing to pay up for Wallace’s services. I’ve long thought Wallace was underrated. That’s true at a salary of $1 million, but much less so at $9 million. It’s also really hard for me to shake the end of the game against the Chiefs. I truly have no idea what Wallace was doing on the play in which Travis Kelce made the catch to get Kansas City into field-goal range. Obviously, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane will take into account Wallace’s full body of work and not just that one play, but it’s a tough one to get over. As for Jackson, he seemed to do well after White’s injury. That looms over the entire offseason outlook at cornerback. Will White be 100% by the start of the season? If so, the team might be more confident in letting Wallace go and bringing back Jackson to at least compete for a starting job. If not, the Bills might have to put more resources into the position than they normally would.