Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane aren’t going anywhere.

The Buffalo Bills’ head coach and general manager, respectively, each signed a contract extension Friday that keeps them with the team through the 2027 season.

That’s a good place to start this week’s Bills Mailbag …

Al Runkel asks: Many media sources have been putting coach McDermott on the hot seat for not getting the team(s) to a Super Bowl. I categorize the coach in the Marvin Lewis class – good enough for getting you to the playoffs, but not the trophy. I see him being outcoached in two playoff games (second-half collapse against Houston and the “13 seconds” debacle in Kansas City) and not having his team/coaches ready to play against the Bengals. As a fan since 1961, I am getting tired of hearing “next year.” What are your thoughts on all of this?

Jay: To be fair, Al submitted this question before the extensions for Beane and McDermott were announced, but it’s still pertinent. Let’s think back to what things were like around here before Beane and McDermott arrived. As my colleague, Ryan O’Halloran, pointed out in his recent column, the length of time served (in full seasons) by the head coaches who followed Marv Levy and came before Sean McDermott looks like this: three seasons, three, two, three, three, two, one.

The Bills have found stability in the front office and at head coach – something the organization lacked during the playoff drought. Some anxiety from fans is understandable. The playoff losses mentioned above were frustrating at best, inexcusable at worst. We shouldn’t forget the turmoil the Bills – and our community – went through last year. McDermott and Beane led the team to a 13-3 record through that. Yes, the team came up short against the Bengals, and the coach and GM shouldn’t get a free pass, but we should at least acknowledge that it was a mentally trying season. Sustained success should be the goal of every organization. Along the way, you have to hope for some good luck that results in a championship. That hasn’t come yet for the Bills, but in my mind, Beane and McDermott have done more than enough to keep chasing that goal.

The only slight surprise to me is the timing of the extensions, given that both were previously signed through the 2025 season. There was no hurry from the organization’s standpoint, but clearly Terry Pegula values what his current general manager and head coach have brought to the team and wanted to make sure they were rewarded with extensions that will take them into the opening of the team’s new stadium.

Jeff in Florida asks: As reported last week by NFL Insider Michael Lombardi on the Pat McAfee Show, Sean McDermott called the defense during the Chiefs’ 13 seconds drive after the Bills kicked off. I wonder Lombardi’s source. Will McDermott answer the question if addressed? Also, is the promotion of Eric Washington to assistant head coach this week an attempt to defuse the Leslie Frazier departure?

Jay: McDermott surely will be asked on the first day of training camp – his next scheduled time to speak to the media – although I’m skeptical he’ll shed much new light on the subject. Not to sound flippant, but at this point, does it really matter? Even if he was calling the plays, what difference does it make? He just got a contract extension, so it’s not like Pegula is considering a change. McDermott has chalked 13 seconds up to a lack of “execution,” whatever that means, so I’m doubtful 18 months later he’s suddenly going to change his tune.

As for the promotion of Washington, I’m not sure I would use the word defuse. Washington will inherit some of Frazier’s duties as assistant head coach. Beyond that, we already knew that McDermott plans to call the defensive plays in 2023, so the plan to replace Frazier is complete.

Jeff Rochwarger asks: Two coaching-related questions: With the promotion of Eric Washington, do you think he is being positioned to become defensive coordinator here or somewhere else? Secondly, given the attendees in the meeting during the Stefon Diggs drama were Diggs, Josh Allen, the head coach and the receivers coach, do you have any opinion around the absence of the offensive coordinator?

Jay: It certainly feels as if it’s trending that way for Washington. The question is, if the Bills’ defense takes a step forward under McDermott, is he going to fix something that’s not broken? He could give Washington the title of defensive coordinator, but if the head coach is still calling the plays, that’s all it is … a title. If the defense regresses and/or McDermott determines there is too much on his plate to call the plays, Washington seems to be positioned to be a logical in-house promotion.

As for Diggs, we have to be careful here: It’s possible offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was in the those meetings, but not named. Let’s consider both scenarios: If Dorsey was in the meeting and simply wasn’t mentioned, it’s a nonissue. On the other hand, if it’s true Dorsey wasn’t in the meetings, it’s absolutely a red flag and gives serious credence to the idea Diggs’ frustrations center on his role in the offense.

Ed Helinski ask: Regarding trade speculation, what makes Boogie Basham the logical choice to be traded over A.J. Epenesa at edge rusher? Is this speculation created and driven solely by a Bills source or other NFL source? To your knowledge, how much conversation goes on during the preseason with Brandon Beane and other general managers regarding trades?

Jay: Production. Epenesa had 16 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 2022 – the best season of his three-year career. Basham had 19 tackles, two sacks, one interception and two passes defensed. He also has two cost-controlled years on his contract, which could be more attractive to teams than Epenesa’s deal, which expires after this season. The Bills are chasing a Super Bowl this season, so keeping the better player – if they determine that is Epenesa – is logical. I’m not sure the media is driving this trade speculation. It’s more just looking at the roster and realizing the Bills have more NFL-caliber defensive ends than they can keep.

Instead of simply cutting a player, in this case Basham, it would make sense for Beane to shop him first. We know Beane is very active in the trade market during the summer. In his first few months on the job, he traded Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby. He has frequently made trades near the roster cut to 53 players, attempting to get assets in return for players who were not going to make the team. He’ll undoubtedly look to do that again this offseason, as he should.

Jeff Miller asks: Explain to this novice why, if finding a middle linebacker is such a problem, the team can’t just move Matt Milano – one of the best, if not the best player on defense – over to that spot? If anyone can make the transition, he can. There seems to be plenty of prospects for the outside positions.

Jay: Because then you’re potentially creating two problems if Milano doesn’t take well to playing in the middle and the player who replaces him on the outside also struggles. Milano is a Pro Bowl player where he is. As I said in an earlier answer, don’t fix what’s not broken. We know Milano thrives in his current role. We don’t know if he’ll do that in the middle.

Andrew in Illinois asks: How are you feeling about this Bills team? The division is much stronger and the conference is a beast. Can we compete to a high degree, or should I prepare myself for another disappointment?

Jay: I’ll save all my official predictions for our NFL preview section, but I predicted the Bills will go 11-6 when the schedule was released in May. I was asked after Leonard Floyd signed whether I would revisit that prediction and said I could bump it up to 12-5.

Here’s how I have described it: I think the Bills can be a better team in 2023, with a worse record. I know that sounds confusing, but the schedule is that much harder, starting with road games against the Eagles, Chiefs and Bengals. If I hit on the record, the likelihood of the No. 1 seed is small, but I still believe the Bills are a playoff team.

Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.