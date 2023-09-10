We have to wait one more day for Bills football, but we made it. The NFL is back and here to stay through February.

Let’s get right to your questions in this week’s Bills Mailbag …

Dale in Williamsville asks: Who would you pick for more targets this year, Dawson Knox or Dalton Kincaid?

Jay: I’ll pick Kincaid for more targets, catches and yards, and Knox for more touchdowns. Combined between the two, the Bills need to get at least 85 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. I’ll say that breakdown looks like this: Kincaid makes 50 catches for 600 yards and four touchdowns, while Knox has 35 catches for 500 yards and six scores. Knox has at least six receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, so I think he’ll see slightly more of the red-zone targets.

Dan De Federicis asks: Starting Monday night, against a Jets defense we had difficulty against twice last year, Ken Dorsey must evolve from the unimaginative play-calling and unacceptable results of last season or find himself out of a job at the end of this season (See Frazier, Leslie). Thoughts?

Jay: Dorsey will undoubtedly be in the spotlight this season. The Bills have given him an intriguing new weapon in Kincaid, made upgrades to the offensive line, rebuilt the running back room and changed things at wide receiver. They also get Gabe Davis back healthy after an ankle injury limited him most of last season. There are no excuses for Dorsey this season. Yes, the offense put up impressive statistics in yards and points scored, but things felt difficult far too often during the second half of the season in 2022. Simply, it didn’t pass the eyeball test. Perhaps Josh Allen’s elbow injury played into that. Allen is healthy, so it will be up to Dorsey to get the most out of him and the offense as a whole.

Rich asks: After all the success the Bills have had recently, can they be flat or complacent heading into the season? Are the teams in their division hungrier than they are? Is the hole in the middle of the defense too big? Did the team do enough with the offensive line? Why do some sportswriters think the Bills Super Bowl window is closing?

Jay: This is what we call getting your mailbag money’s worth. Let’s take these one at a time. 1. No, they can’t be flat or complacent. If anything, they should be eager to show the way last season ended was not reflective of the team that has been built. 2. No, the teams in the AFC East aren’t any hungrier than the Bills. Are they sick of losing to the Bills? Of course. It’s the same as it was here when the Patriots ran the division for two decades. The Patriots, Jets and Dolphins are all hungry to end the Bills’ run of dominance. The Bills, on the other hand, are hungry to get beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. 3. The hole in the middle of the defense shouldn’t be too big. As my colleague, Mark Gaughan, pointed out on our recent podcast, there are All-Pros at every level of the defense. It’s up to Sean McDermott to scheme up a way to “hide” whoever is at middle linebacker if it comes to that. 4. The offensive line is one of my concerns heading into the season. Although the interior looks like it should be a strength, I’m particularly worried about the tackle spots. If Dion Dawkins and/or Spencer Brown get hurt or struggle, the Bills don’t have a lot of options off the bench. 5. Writers feel that way mainly because the team underachieved in the playoffs last season, struggling against the Dolphins despite facing a third-string, rookie quarterback and getting smoked by the Bengals. It’s reasonable to put the Bills behind the Chiefs and Bengals in the AFC, given the way the last two seasons have played out. The Bills have an aging roster that includes several key players who dealt with injuries last season. There is legitimate concern about their ability to stay healthy. I don’t think the window is closed by any means, but it’s fair to say that it’s not quite as open as it might have been the past couple of years.

Jeff in Florida asks: Against the Jets, Dolphins, Chiefs and Bengals, the Bills should take the ball if they win the opening coin toss and not defer. … I think this is a trend that could make or break the Bills’ season and they should take the ball if possible against high-powered offensive teams. Your thoughts?

Jay: Respectfully, I disagree. I think a team should defer in almost every situation when it wins the coin toss. I like getting the ball to start the second half. I also think the Bills have a good defense, so putting it out on the field first gives the team a chance to get a three-and-out by the opposing offense and a quick change of possession. As part of his question, Jeff pointed out that didn’t happen last season against the Bengals, and I understand the reasoning for wanting the ball first to try and set the tone for the game. I think it’s a stretch to say that it could make or break the team’s season. Whether a team starts with the ball in the first quarter or third quarter is only two of 10-plus possessions it gets in every game. The rest of those possessions are just as important.

Ed Helinski asks: How aggressive do you anticipate Sean McDermott to be on defensive calls and schemes this season? What new things might we see?

Jay: I don’t expect any drastic changes. It’s reasonable to think the team will blitz a bit more, especially early in the year while Von Miller is out, but the goal will still be to get sufficient pressure with just four rushers. One new thing I could see is the use of more dime personnel. That could be a way to get Taylor Rapp on the field. The Bills will want to get a good look at him with Micah Hyde in the final year of his contract and Jordan Poyer having a contract the team can easily get out of after the 2023 season.

Louis Stromberg asks: In honor of the Bills starting the season on Monday night, please rank the following nights: “A Night at the Roxbury,” M. Night Shyamalan, knights, “Goodnight Moon,” a fortnight.

Jay: Now, I can finally say football season is back, because Louis has asked me to rank something. 5. Knights. Makes me think of Jack Eichel. 4. A fortnight. I’m assuming, based on this spelling, we’re talking about a two-week period, and not the video game. It’s good if your vacation is a fortnight. 3. “A Night at the Roxbury.” Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan really took opposite career paths, didn’t they? 2. M. Night Shyamalan. Wikipedia says his movies have made more than $3.4 billion globally. 1. “Goodnight Moon.” Great, now I’m emotional thinking about reading this to Elliott as a baby.

