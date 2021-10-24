Bills Mailbag: What might Brandon Beane do at the upcoming trade deadline?

Jay: General Manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about making trades if he feels it will improve his roster. With that in mind, it’s certainly possible Beane could be active at the trade deadline, which this year comes Nov. 2. Of course, any move has to fit under the salary cap, which could be an issue. As of Saturday morning, the Bills had just a little more than $4 million in cap space, according to records kept by the NFL Players’ Association. The Bills could free up space by sending a player out in a trade, but given that this team has eyes on making a Super Bowl run, it doesn’t seem likely Beane would be interested in subtracting from the roster. With just one game to play before the deadline because of the bye in Week 7, the Bills have no obvious holes on the roster that need to be filled. Depth at outside cornerback continues to look less than ideal to me, but it’s not a drastic need. If I had to bet one way or the other, I’d wager the Bills stand pat, which is true for most of the league at the deadline, anyway.