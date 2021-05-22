Bills Mailbag: What impact will full stadiums have on Josh Allen's performance?

Jay: The Browns would have to trade Njoku and with Cleveland likely looking at the Bills as one of their biggest competitors in the AFC, it’s doubtful they’d be eager to make a deal with Buffalo. A deal for Ertz remains more realistic, because it would involve an NFC team. Ertz reportedly will skip the Eagles’ voluntary spring practices and is eager to be either traded or released. The longer that situation drags on, the more it seems like Philadelphia’s price will go down. There’s a good chance the Bills feel like they’re competing against themselves when it comes to Ertz’s market and are thus comfortable letting the situation drag on so that the price comes down. It’s also conceivable that the Bills don’t want to pay Ertz’s 2021 base salary of $8.5 million, but could be interested in his services if he does hit the open market. The Bills don’t necessarily have to release players to free up cap space. Restructuring contracts would also give them some flexibility, although that does create potential problems down the road.