Bills Mailbag: What impact will full stadiums have on Josh Allen's performance?

Welcome to another jam-packed edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s get right to your questions …
Buffalo Geo asks: I've loved Josh Allen from Day One. Love his athleticism and his progression over the last three years. My concern is how he will perform in front of a full home field stadium this year. Your thoughts?
Rick McGuire asks: There's one thing I'm still a little nervous about heading into this season. How will Josh Allen perform in road games with full stadiums? He didn't have the crowd noise to deal with this past year and flourished. Can he do it again with a hostile, noisy crowd?
Jay: The concern is legitimate, only because Allen hasn’t really had to deal with a hostile atmosphere since the 2019 season. An important point, though, is that the playing field was level for all quarterbacks last season, and none of them made the jump that Allen did. Until he goes into a truly hostile atmosphere – Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs qualifies in the upcoming season – this question will linger, but it’s not something I would be overly concerned about.
iMD asks: Do you see the Bills making a deal for a tight end before or after June 1? While Zach Ertz has been much talked about as a potential target and who may not cost the Bills much in future assets, wouldn’t a deal for David Njoku (if he would agree to an extension) be a better acquisition?
TNFP69 asks: Do you think the Bills can open up some cap space with these signings of more defensive linemen and release of some of the high-priced, older veterans to go after a tight end that comes available in near future or by trade?
Jay: The Browns would have to trade Njoku and with Cleveland likely looking at the Bills as one of their biggest competitors in the AFC, it’s doubtful they’d be eager to make a deal with Buffalo. A deal for Ertz remains more realistic, because it would involve an NFC team. Ertz reportedly will skip the Eagles’ voluntary spring practices and is eager to be either traded or released. The longer that situation drags on, the more it seems like Philadelphia’s price will go down. There’s a good chance the Bills feel like they’re competing against themselves when it comes to Ertz’s market and are thus comfortable letting the situation drag on so that the price comes down. It’s also conceivable that the Bills don’t want to pay Ertz’s 2021 base salary of $8.5 million, but could be interested in his services if he does hit the open market. The Bills don’t necessarily have to release players to free up cap space. Restructuring contracts would also give them some flexibility, although that does create potential problems down the road.
Ed Helinski asks: How comfortable are you with the Bills’ depth at linebacker? Beside the obvious starters, who else makes the team at linebacker?
Jay: In my 53-man roster projection, I’ve got the Bills keeping six linebackers – Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith and Tyrell Adams. Matakevich and Smith are key members of the special teams, while Adams, a free-agent addition from the Texans, had 114 tackles last season and could step into the lineup if something were to happen to Edmunds or Milano. Klein showed last year he can produce in a specialized role, especially one that uses him as a pass rusher.
Kevin asks: The Bills player I am most intrigued by is wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. I think he could be this year's Gabe Davis. There were suspicions that last year the Bills conveniently stashed him away on injured reserve with a minor injury to keep other teams from poaching him from the practice squad. In effect, he was "redshirted." Do you hear any such buzz about Hodgins coming from camp?
Jay: It’s a bit early for that given the Bills’ organized team activities haven’t even started yet. That comes this week, followed by a mandatory minicamp in June. Teams have been limiting the amount of on-field work they’re doing in the spring, though, so it’s much more likely we’ll get a better idea of what Hodgins can do in training camp and the preseason. It’s a bit of a stretch to say Hodgins was “redshirted,” given that his shoulder injury eventually required surgery, but having him healthy is like getting another draft pick this year. The depth chart at receiver is loaded, but Hodgins’ size is something the Bills don’t have a lot of at the position. He was off to a good start in training camp last year before getting hurt.
Mark Metz asks: Hi Jay, now that the draft is over, I’m still not comfortable with our defense covering Travis Kelce and the Kansas City high-octane offense. I don’t think our pass rush is the answer. What are your thoughts?
Jay: The Bills did what they could to rebuild the pass rush, using both of their first two draft picks on defensive ends. That’s a significant investment, although it remains to be seen if it will pay off. As for covering Kelce, the Bills aren’t alone in not having that answer. Re-signing Milano is a step in that direction, but the AFC Championship Game showed that alone isn’t the answer. The Buccaneers showed the way to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl – with a relentless pass rush.
Thomas Larsen asks: Just signed another defensive lineman, loading us up. If talent and ability is equal – truly equal – do you keep the less-experienced, less-money 27-year-old who has an upside or the more-experienced, more-money 33-year-old, who you know what you got?
Jay: The salary cap is going to require constant management, so I’d keep the 27-year-old with upside. If the 33-year-old you’re referring to is Mario Addison, who will be 34 at the start of the season, the Bills would still have sufficient veteran leadership along the defensive line with Jerry Hughes and Star Lotulelei. Last year, the Bills kept Trent Murphy, a move I supported at the time. However, that proved to be a mistake when Murphy became a consistent healthy inactive over the second half of the season. The team doesn’t want to make that same mistake twice, especially when cap space is going to be at such a premium when Allen’s contract extension kicks in.
Paul Catalano asks: As I sit here in beautiful Siesta Key and my hometown Buffalo is warmer, I ask you this: Ed Oliver needs to do what this year to remain a Bill in the future?
Jay: Oliver is going to be on the team through 2022, at least. The first big decision the Bills will have to make with him comes after this year, when they can exercise his fifth-year option. Oliver will need to produce at a level expected of the No. 9 overall draft pick. Sean McDermott is always quick to point out defensive tackles in his system don’t always produce eye-popping statistics, but Oliver wasn’t drafted to be a run stuffer. The Bills need him to make more game-changing plays.
Dennis Strimple asks: Do we know how Matt Breida will be able to block? Can he really be in the game as a pass blocker, runner, catcher in the passing game? We know he’s fast, but will he really be a player like maybe we hoped if a Bills pick like Travis Etienne would be?
Jay: If Breida handles third-down duties, he’ll need to be able to block. Comparing him to Etienne, though, is a stretch. Breida is on his third team in three years. Etienne was a first-round draft pick. Things could change between now and September, but if I was setting up a game-day lineup right now, Breida would be a healthy inactive.
JDSymon86 asks: Should we be concerned about not adding a really dynamic weapon on offense? Speed kills, and that’s one thing we lack on offense.
Jay: As mentioned above, the Bills did add Breida, who is one of the fastest players in the league, although his path to the game-day roster is a bit cloudy. It’s true that Emmanuel Sanders isn’t a burner at wide receiver, but the Bills finished with the No. 2 offense in the NFL in both yards and points. They didn’t exactly need to be rebuilt, although I can appreciate the offseason goal of always adding weapons for Josh Allen. In the draft, the Bills chose instead to rebuild the defensive line. Watching the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City and seeing the lack of pressure applied to Patrick Mahomes, few would argue against that being a need.
E C Sepci asks: Wide receiver room is deep – who’s your surprise cut?
Jay: Does Isaiah McKenzie qualify as a surprise cut? Probably not, but he’s my pick. The Bills drafted Marquez Stevenson in the sixth round out of Houston and he figures to be McKenzie’s primary competition for the fifth receiver job, with a focus on special teams. If Stevenson can convince special-teams coordinator Heath Farwell that he’s the best option for the primary kick returner job, it’s possible the team moves on from McKenzie.
Randall asks: What’s a name not many people are talking about that could be on the chopping block come September?
Jay: Harrison Phillips. The Bills’ fourth-year defensive tackle could fall victim to the numbers game along the defensive line. If the team keeps six defensive ends, it’s possible there is room for just four defensive tackles. If that’s the case, Phillips could be up against Justin Zimmer for a spot. Zimmer impressed last season after joining the active roster.
Kevin Sorrentino asks: Jay, do you know if the Bills still have Devonta Freeman under contract?
Jay: They do not. Freeman became a free agent after the 2020 season ended and remains unsigned.
Sam Ruggiero asks: I feel the offensive line was overrated last year. Josh Allen extended plays with his scrambling ability and the running game was subpar. Do you think if we can keep the starters together, the running game will improve? Zack Moss looks like a beast this season.
Jay: I tend to agree. Allen’s ability to extend plays absolutely makes the line look better. A big part of the struggles of the running game was the line’s performance. Far too often, there was nowhere for the running backs to go. The projected starting lineup of Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams did not have a lot of snaps together last season because of injuries to Ford and Feliciano, but all of them project to be healthy at the start of the season. Improvements in the running game need to come from all aspects of it – scheme, blocking and execution of the backs themselves.
Michael Watkins asks: Are you looking forward to Josh Allen escaping a sack from Josh Allen?
Jay: I’m not looking forward to writing about it, since it’ll make for word-salad sentences.
Woj asks: Which altcoin should we be investing in?
Jay: If you know the answer, please tell me. I’d have a better chance explaining nuclear physics to you than I would the first thing about Dogecoin.
Louis Stromberg asks: Early mailbag call caught me completely off guard. In honor of such, please rank the following guards: lifeguards, "Guardians of the Galaxy," crossing guards, point guards, bodyguard.
Jay: My pal Mike gave a good effort ranking these, but here’s how it should go: 5. "Guardians of the Galaxy." Haven’t seen it. 4. Crossing guards. Keeping kids safe is commendable, but there are some heavy hitters on this list. 3. "The Bodyguard." A bit ambiguous, so I’m taking the liberty of ranking the movie, which I actually have seen. (Long live Whitney.) 2. Lifeguards. The perfect summer job. You’re at a pool or beach, what could be better? 1. Point guards. Shout out to John Paxson and B.J. Armstrong.
