Bills Mailbag: What has caused the offensive line's regression?

Chuck Zernentsch asks: How can a defensive lineman be called for holding on a running play? Obviously, the referees seem to be out of sync when it comes to identifying offending players. There certainly was no unnecessary roughness on No. 54 on the punt return. This is perhaps the worst referee work I've seen. Almost seems like the fix is on to keep the game close.

Jay: Not surprisingly, this question came in during the Jacksonville game. I agree – seeing Star Lotulelei get called for a defensive holding penalty on a Jacksonville run play might be the first time I’ve ever seen that flag. I won’t take it to the level of the “fix being in,” though. Why would the NFL want to keep a random Week 9 between Buffalo and Jacksonville close?

Ed Helinski asks: If and when the Bills get a running game going this season, it still looks as if they will continue to live and die by the passing game. What are your vibes about Gabriel Davis and where does he fit into the passing game the rest of the season? And do you think he's being underutilized so far this season?

Brenda Alesii asks: What the heck has happened to Gabriel Davis?