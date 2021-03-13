Bills Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency?

Silly season is almost here.
Free agency in the NFL officially starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but teams can start negotiating with the agents of unrestricted free agents starting Monday.
The Bills got off to a head start in recent days by re-signing both linebacker Matt Milano and right tackle Daryl Williams. That’s a good place to start this week’s Bills Mailbag …
Off_The_Wall_66 asks: Does (re-signing Matt Milano) most likely mean we lose Jon Feliciano?
Mark Metz asks: Now that Matt Milano is back, what do you think the Bills will do to cover the tight end? Tremaine Edmunds is not the answer. Do you think we will pick up an edge rusher via free agency or save money through the draft?
Tony Pappagallo asks: I like Milano, but I’m concerned this signing will prevent us from signing other need areas (offensive line, tight end and pass rush). Talk me off the ledge here, Jay. Will we be able to add elsewhere?
Jay: First things first. I didn’t think the Bills would be able to re-sign Milano or Williams, so it would be foolish to say they can’t re-sign Feliciano. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely – unless he agrees to a deal at less than his perceived market value. Spotrac pegs him for an average annual value of $8 million. That’s more than I would be willing to spend. Feliciano is a good player and seems to be well-liked in the locker room, but I get the sense he’s being slightly overrated by Bills fans.
As for what to do about covering tight ends, Milano has been one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL. Are you going to put him one-on-one against the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce? No, but there isn’t a linebacker in the NFL who is going to win that matchup. It falls on head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to scheme up ways to better guard opposing tight ends. As for edge rushers, the re-signings of Milano and Williams make it less likely that the Bills can fit a big-money edge rusher under the salary cap in free agency. The draft is unpredictable, but given that Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are both well into their 30s, getting younger at edge rusher should be a priority. The draft is a good way to do that, so that position seems like it should be in heavy consideration as early as the first round.
Lastly, the depressed market because of a reduced salary cap should give the Bills (and every other team) the chance to land a free agent or two who is underpriced. General Manager Brandon Beane cautioned shortly after the season not to expect any “splash” moves in free agency, so the first couple of days might be slow, but that shouldn’t be taken as a sign that the team is done.
Mike A. Meas asks: Do you feel that any of the 13 players on the practice squad, that were recently signed to reserve/future contracts could contribute next season?
Jay: Beane has previously mentioned cornerback Dane Jackson as having an opportunity to start at cornerback, so I’d give him the best chance. There is a clear path to a roster spot for running backs Antonio Williams, too, with T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones as pending unrestricted free agents. Free agency and the draft will change the projected depth chart, both I give those two the best chance right now.
TNFP69 asks: No one in free agency seemed to ever want to come to Buffalo at a discounted price to have a chance at a ring. Do you think that has changed in a year that a lot of good players are looking for work?
Jay: To be fair, when was the last time the Bills had a legitimate chance at a championship? One of the Bills’ biggest selling points when courting a free agent this offseason – perhaps the biggest – is the ability to win a championship. Free agents are always going to prioritize money first and their fit in a particular scheme second (because playing well ultimately will give them a chance to earn more money). The Bills, though, can sell a franchise quarterback, a devoted fan base and a culture that players who come here rave about. All of that very well might influence a veteran free agent to choose Buffalo.
Rick McGuire asks: Correct me if I'm wrong, but I sensed bitterness from John Brown in his SiriusXM interview. Did I misinterpret his comments on Josh Allen or did he sound like Josh had a part in his release?
Jay: I didn’t come away with that impression. During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brown said, “I don’t know if they gave Josh Allen input on it. He should have had input. Or, if he did have input I thought he would want me to stay.” It was a bit curious to hear Brown say he was blindsided by the release. It’s been widely speculated since the end of the season that it was a possibility given the Bills’ tight cap situation and his injury-plagued 2020 season. It’s too bad to see there are hard feelings given that Brown was an important player for the Bills in his two seasons with Buffalo.
Jeff Kamien asks: Sounds as if the new TV deals will dramatically affect the salary cap starting in 2022. Mark Gaughan's article implied a cap of $220M for 2022, and based upon the numbers being thrown around for TV rights, it appears as if the cap could explode in 2023 and beyond. If you extrapolate the QB cap hit as a percentage of the cap, it does not seem unreasonable that we could see elite QB cap hits averaging $50 million plus very soon. Guessing this is more motivation to Bills extend Allen sooner rather than later?
Jay: Absolutely. That’s the No. 1 reason to get a deal done as soon as possible. The Bills have most of the negotiating power, given that Allen is under team control for the next two seasons, assuming the team picks up his fifth-year contract option (which it will). Add in the ability to use the franchise tag for the 2023 season, and the Bills really have Allen under control for the next three seasons at a reasonable price. You might ask why rush into an extension, then, but Jeff gets right to the reason – the cost is only going to go up. My guess is the Bills and Allen will announce a deal right before the start of training camp.
Doug Pagano asks: How much money do the Bills need to save on the salary cap to sign all their 2021 draft picks?
Jay: Contracts website spotrac.com estimates the Bills will need about $6 million to sign their draft picks, although in the offseason only the top 51 contracts on a roster count against the cap, so it’s likely that number won’t be quite that high. The players picked later in the draft might not break into the top 51.
Marty Zablonski asks: Has Dion Dawkins ever played guard or on the right side of the line? I ask because there is a great left tackle in Orlando Brown Jr. who wants out of Baltimore. At 24, I believe he is still under his rookie deal and has had two All-Pro selections. It would create a dynamic offensive line if Dawkins could play guard or right tackle and acquire Brown for the left side.
Jay: The likelihood of this went way down after the Bills announced Friday that they have re-signed right tackle Daryl Williams to a three-year contract. Truthfully, it was unlikely even before that, because the Bills committed to Dawkins as their franchise left tackle before the 2020 season with a big contract extension. Brown is a tremendous player, no doubt, but the Bills don’t look like likely trade partners, and that’s even before considering the Ravens are probably not all that eager to make a trade with the team that knocked them out of the playoffs.
John Jarzynski asks: Is Ryan Fitzpatrick done?
Jay: No, reports have indicated he wants to continue playing, and why wouldn’t he? Fitzpatrick showed last year he can still play at a high level. He might even be a starter for some teams (Washington and Chicago come to mind). At worst, Fitz can be one of the best backups in the NFL. Why not keep cashing those checks while you still can?
CP Kruszka asks: Do you cringe like I do when you hear people call for a running back to be drafted in the first round to pound the ball? Followup: Am I mistaken that we were the second highest in total offense and the team that was first had almost the same amount of rushing yards?
Michael Lenhard asks: With all the talk about the Bills taking a running back in the first round, do you think they’ll do it and if so, would they trade up if necessary to get Travis Etienne? Or who do you like?
Jay: I agree that “pounding the ball” should not be the focus. The Bills are a pass-first team with Allen, which worked out wonderfully last season. The Chiefs led the NFL in total yardage and finished 16th in rushing. The Bills were third in total offense and No. 20 in rushing. Taking a running back, though, does not necessarily signal a change in offensive philosophy. Think of it as adding another weapon for Allen. That doesn’t sound like a bad idea, does it? After re-signing Williams, offensive line becomes a lot less of a need. Free agency might still change things, but I wouldn’t rule out a running back at No. 30. I wouldn’t be in favor of trading up, though, because the team is going to need depth and the best way to build that is through the draft.
Simple and clueless asks: Name a dark horse, big-name, veteran free agent who takes a lot less than market value suggests to come and get the chance of a championship. Please.
Jay: Richard Sherman. The Bills need a No. 2 cornerback. The team tried a similar move last season with Josh Norman, so we know they’re open to a veteran in that role. The more I think about it, the more I love the fit for both sides.
Joseph Genco asks: Gabriel Davis moves up the depth chart. Where does "Touchdown Jesus" (Jake Kumerow) fit in? Can you ever have too many Isaiahs? (It's like Rasmus in hockey or is that Rasmeece as a plural.) Oh, and what about Andre Roberts?
Jay: Kumerow will have a chance to make the team as a fourth or fifth receiver, but there will be competition for those jobs. The best thing he could do is stand out on special teams, which would give him added value. Roberts is a coin flip for me. He did a very good job as the primary returner the past two seasons, but the Bills might not want to devote a roster spot to a one-dimensional player. Re-signing Isaiah McKenzie, who showed with a touchdown in Week 17 against the Dolphins that he can be a weapon as a punt returner, gives the Bills depth at receiver, too, so that would be my preference if I had to choose one.
Ed Helinski asks: Please gaze into your crystal ball and tell us which other Bills free agents get re-signed. Also, which Bills players could be cut to make cap room for signing free agents?
Jay: Lee Smith is an easy cut for me, which would save $2.25 million. After Mitch Morse, Vernon Butler Jr. and Mario Addison all agreed to pay cuts, it’s hard to find any other obvious places to turn when considering cap-casualty candidates. Tyler Matakevich could be an option. He’s scheduled to count $3.7 million against the cap, which is a bit much for a special teams-only player. As for re-signings, after the two biggest – Milano and Williams – have been taken care of, the ones that make the most sense to me are Dean Marlowe, McKenzie and Matt Barkley.
Eric Esch asks: Given the (in many cases) shortened college season, lack of a combine, and limited contact with prospects due to the pandemic, do you anticipate teams using draft assets differently this year? Or potentially moving 2021 picks in exchange for more 2022 when things may be normal?
Jay: Interesting question. Your point is a good one, but looking at it for the Bills, I’d be more in favor of trading down and adding picks this year. No. 1, the Buffalo front office has been in place for years. It should be confident in its pre-draft process, even if scouting has been dramatically changed by the pandemic. No. 2, the Bills aren’t going to be able to be big spenders in free agency. The draft is the best way to fill out the roster with cost-controlled talent. If you trust your process in the front office, which Beane should, it could be an opportunity.
Arron K. Brown asks: How long is our window open with this core group of players?
Jay: As long as Allen plays at or near the level he did last season, the window should be open for a long time. That’s the great thing about finding a franchise quarterback. The Bills should be in contention for at least the next decade. Of course, it’s about more than just Allen. Beane will have to manage the salary cap and draft in such a way that the franchise continually provides Allen with adequate weapons and protection. The defense and special teams units will need to do their part, too, but the key to sustained success is high-level quarterback play.
Louis Stromberg asks: Jay, big news that Matt Milano is back and with the salary cap now set, please rank the following caps: Leonardo DiCaprio, CAPS LOCK, cappuccino, Capri Suns, Captain America. Thanks Jay and go Bills!
Jay: 5. Captain America. Give me Batman all day. 4. Capri Suns. I always struggled with the straw. 3. CAPS LOCK. It sneaks up on you. 2. Cappuccino. The French vanilla kind from a gas station, please. 1. Leonardo DiCaprio. What a life, man. Thanks for all the questions this week!