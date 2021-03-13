Bills Mailbag: What does re-signing Matt Milano and Daryl Williams mean for rest of free agency?

As for what to do about covering tight ends, Milano has been one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL. Are you going to put him one-on-one against the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce? No, but there isn’t a linebacker in the NFL who is going to win that matchup. It falls on head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to scheme up ways to better guard opposing tight ends. As for edge rushers, the re-signings of Milano and Williams make it less likely that the Bills can fit a big-money edge rusher under the salary cap in free agency. The draft is unpredictable, but given that Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are both well into their 30s, getting younger at edge rusher should be a priority. The draft is a good way to do that, so that position seems like it should be in heavy consideration as early as the first round.