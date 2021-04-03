Bills Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future?

Rick McGuire asks: It appears that Mitchell Trubisky's one-year contract is intended to be just that … for one year. If he hits free agency again next year and is signed elsewhere, do you think the Bills are expecting Jake Fromm to be ready to be the No. 2 QB behind Josh Allen or will they sign someone else?

Jay: Trubisky’s signing does indicate the Bills feel like Fromm is not ready to be the No. 2 quarterback, but that is not a real shock after he spent his rookie season without participating in a real practice with the team as a Covid-19 precaution. It’s simply too hard to know what they have in Fromm until they can see him in a legitimate setting. With Allen and Trubisky set as the team’s top two quarterbacks, it sets up an interesting question about what to do behind them. In 2019, the team kept just two quarterbacks – Allen and Matt Barkley – on the active roster. If that’s the plan again, Fromm’s job could be in jeopardy. The Bills will keep a quarterback on the practice squad, but the team really likes the job Davis Webb did in that role last year. Fromm could be in a position in which he has to convince the Bills to keep him on the 53-man roster, because carrying two quarterbacks on the practice squad seems unlikely. It’s silly to do a 53-man roster projection until after the draft, but Fromm would not be on mine right now.