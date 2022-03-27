Bills Mailbag: What does Miami's trade for Tyreek Hill mean for Buffalo's 2022 season?

John Butler asks: Why don't the Bills realize that Tremaine Edmunds is far better suited to be a defensive end than a linebacker? He has never been a square-up, in-the-hole sort of true middle linebacker. He tends to overpursue and lunge at ball carriers when going side to side. His coverage skills, instincts, and positioning as a pass defender are a liability. He frequently gets lost in space. With his long arms, length, initial burst, and presumed ability to chase down runners from behind, it seems as if his skill set would translate better to defensive end. Yes, you would probably need to put at least 10-12 pounds on him. I just saw one mock draft that had the Bills taking Nakobe Dean, linebacker from Georgia. The analysis referred to Edmunds as a bust at linebacker. It seems to me to be a very logical move. What am I missing?

Jay: John, it comes across in your question that you know a good deal about football, so I wouldn’t say you’re missing anything. Clearly, you’ve given the idea a lot of thought and have valid reasons to support your argument. My only rebuttal, and it’s ultimately all that matters, is the Bills simply disagree with you. There has been no indication they’re ready to try Edmunds anywhere other than middle linebacker. That’s not to say that’s the right decision, just that it’s the conclusion the team has reached. I’d disagree slightly with the mock draft that called Edmunds a bust. The team did pick up his fifth-year option, and they wouldn’t have done that if they truly thought he was a bust. It’s fair in my mind to say he hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him when the team traded up in the first round to draft him at No. 16, but that doesn’t automatically place him in the “bust” category. I’d also say that after adding Von Miller and investing three draft picks in the first two rounds on defensive ends in the past two years, there is no room for Edmunds at defensive end. I’m on board with the idea of drafting a linebacker, maybe even on Day 2 of the draft. That player can provide depth as a rookie, and perhaps take over for Edmunds in the middle after the 2022 season if the Bills decide not to offer him a contract extension.