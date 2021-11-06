Bills Mailbag: What can be done to spark the running game?

Jay: The most likely answer to the first two questions is an open-air stadium in Orchard Park. That’s the cheapest option. It’s also the one favored by the team, although since the Pegulas don’t plan to foot the bill, there are other parties with a say in the matter, too. As for the Super Bowl, I looked at the last 10 of them. Interestingly enough, the only team to play in a dome to make it to the big game in that time is the Falcons, who famously choked away a big lead and lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Jay: It’s private medical information that Allen is under no obligation to share if he doesn’t want to. The Bills certainly aren’t going to say, and I’m not sure what more the “media” can do. The question has been asked. For anyone out there ready to yell “that’s a HIPAA violation!" relax. You don’t know what that means, and it’s not. Allen simply chooses not to answer, which is his right. The “media” can’t force him. That doesn’t mean I agree with his stance. He could choose to set an example by answering the question. Heck, given his status in this town, he may even convince some fans who haven’t been vaccinated to take that step if he came out and explained why he did and why he believes that’s the right choice for others. Or, if he’s not vaccinated, he could explain why he made that choice. I can understand why Allen may not want to go down that path, though. For as truly awful as this pandemic has been, perhaps the worst part is how a public-health situation has managed to divide our country even more. The media did its job and asked Allen about his vaccination status – an important question because it potentially impacts his availability for the team, and thus is not strictly an individual choice. He chose not to answer. I get that Aaron Rodgers’ recent positive Covid-19 test has brought up the subject again, but if Allen’s not going to change his mind and provide an answer, it does no good to repeatedly bring up the subject. If he changes his mind and wants to explain his decision one way or the other, I’m all ears.