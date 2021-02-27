Bills Mailbag: What are the chances of landing J.J. Watt?

Jay: I agree – and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would be the first to tell you – that he needs to do a better job scheming up things in the run game. Additionally, the offensive line needs to execute. While both those things are true, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss need to be better than they were in 2020. I’m undecided right now on the idea of drafting a running back at No. 30. On one hand, I’m all for giving the offense as many playmakers as possible. On the other, drafting a running back in the first three rounds in three consecutive years does not strike me as sound roster building.

Jay: He’s not a goner just yet, but the signs are pointing in that direction. Beane has used the phrase “earned the right” to test free agency in regards to Milano, which is the same thing he said last year about Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, both of whom eventually departed. It was also easy to sense at least a bit of frustration from the Bills’ GM about Milano’s availability, making it a point to mention how playing 16 games is something the linebacker wasn’t able to do in 2020. There is no ignoring the Bills’ record with Milano in the lineup. Their only loss when that was the case came in the AFC Championship Game. If, however, the price tag proves to be too much, Klein would be thrust into a starting role, at least temporarily. The Bills don’t usually throw rookies right into the fire – remember, Ed Oliver split time with Phillips as a rookie, even though he was a top-10 pick – so Klein makes sense as either a permanent or temporary solution next to Edmunds if the Bills draft a linebacker. Remember, Milano was a fifth-round pick. Sean McDermott has to be confident in his ability to find a linebacker who fits his scheme should Milano leave. With or without Milano, depth at linebacker is a need, so it would not be a surprise to see the Bills address the position as early as day two of the draft.