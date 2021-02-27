Bills Mailbag: What are the chances of landing J.J. Watt?

I’d give you three guesses about what topic dominated the questions for this week’s mailbag, but that’s two more than you probably need.
The ongoing free agency of former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has led to plenty of fun on social media, with all sorts of conclusions being drawn from the former defensive end’s cryptic tweets.
That makes for a logical place to start this week’s Bills Mailbag …
Mike Pasquarealla asks: Percentage chance you think Bills land Watt?
Jay: I’ll say 30%, which might not sound great, but isn’t bad when you consider there are 31 possibilities. It’s hard to go a lot higher than that after ESPN reported that Watt has several offers, the highest of which tops out between $15 million and $16 million per season. At that price, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane is going to have to get creative. If the salary cap lands at $180 million, the Bills will be at slightly more than that amount even with their rollover of $3.771 million of unused cap room from 2020. There are plenty of moves that can be made to afford Watt, but he’s not the only player the team needs to be able to afford this offseason. Linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents and they will be due raises – big ones for both Milano and Williams. Because of that, it’s easy to picture Beane prioritizing re-signing as many of his own players as he can over making a splash move for Watt.
Michael Lenhard asks: Jay, it’s been a while. In my opinion, Matt Milano is gone. Does J.J. Watt have some gas left in the tank and at what price do you think it would work with the lower salary cap?
Bill Z. asks: How much is too much for J.J. Watt?
Jay: As mentioned above, if Watt does have offers north of $15 million per season, I’m out if I’m running the Bills. There is a legitimate question to be asked about how much he has left at 32 (next month) and with a lengthy injury history. Watt finished with just five sacks last season in playing all 16 games, so it’s fair to wonder if he’s lost a step. As with all pass rushers, though, raw sacks alone can’t be the only evaluation tool. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Watt ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass rushers in pass-rush win rate in 2020. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 101 career sacks. He knows how to get to the quarterback, which the Bills have put a priority on this offseason when it comes to a four-man pass rush. For that reason, Watt is a good fit … but it goes both ways. The Bills are an attractive option for any free agent. They have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Yes, it’s a small market, but for the right type of player, that’s a selling point, not a deterrent. Watt should want to come to the Bills just as much as they want him. For that reason, Beane shouldn’t break the bank. The Bills’ general manager needs to preserve as much cap space as possible.
Joe asks: Will Harrison Phillips give up No. 99 for J.J. Watt?
Jay: Knowing how charitable both of those guys are, I’m sure there will be a financial arrangement worked out that benefits all parties.
Gary Gruber asks: Hi Jay, with all the hoopla about J.J. Watt and drafting a running back at 30, how about no to both? We have two good backs and it’s too much for Watt. What do you think about different kind of schemes, and more misdirection plays for our backs, so it all doesn't have to rest on Josh Allen’s shoulders?
Jay: I agree – and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll would be the first to tell you – that he needs to do a better job scheming up things in the run game. Additionally, the offensive line needs to execute. While both those things are true, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss need to be better than they were in 2020. I’m undecided right now on the idea of drafting a running back at No. 30. On one hand, I’m all for giving the offense as many playmakers as possible. On the other, drafting a running back in the first three rounds in three consecutive years does not strike me as sound roster building.
Luke Russert asks: Is Matt Milano gone? Is A.J. Klein next man up or draft?
Jay: He’s not a goner just yet, but the signs are pointing in that direction. Beane has used the phrase “earned the right” to test free agency in regards to Milano, which is the same thing he said last year about Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips, both of whom eventually departed. It was also easy to sense at least a bit of frustration from the Bills’ GM about Milano’s availability, making it a point to mention how playing 16 games is something the linebacker wasn’t able to do in 2020. There is no ignoring the Bills’ record with Milano in the lineup. Their only loss when that was the case came in the AFC Championship Game. If, however, the price tag proves to be too much, Klein would be thrust into a starting role, at least temporarily. The Bills don’t usually throw rookies right into the fire – remember, Ed Oliver split time with Phillips as a rookie, even though he was a top-10 pick – so Klein makes sense as either a permanent or temporary solution next to Edmunds if the Bills draft a linebacker. Remember, Milano was a fifth-round pick. Sean McDermott has to be confident in his ability to find a linebacker who fits his scheme should Milano leave. With or without Milano, depth at linebacker is a need, so it would not be a surprise to see the Bills address the position as early as day two of the draft.
Mark Metz asks: Jay, with Matt Milano moving on, will Brandon Beane attempt to go after Tampa Bay’s free-agent linebacker (Lavonte David)? We need a legitimate edge rusher – maybe two. I think the Bills need a better tight end. We also need a better run-blocking line. I think this can be addressed through the draft.
Jay: I’ve been a big fan of David for a long time now. In my mind, he’s been one of the more underrated players in the NFL for the last decade. That’s what happens when a franchise struggles. Of course, with the Buccaneers going on a Super Bowl run, plenty more people are aware of just how good David is, which just might impact his value on the free-agent market. Even though he’s older than Milano (31 to 26), David might get as much, if not more than Milano. With that being the case, he might end up costing more than the Bills have to spend – even if he would be a perfect fit in Leslie Frazier’s defense.
John Jarzynski asks: My brother wants to know if we have enough speed at wide receiver without John Brown.
Jay: Every team can always use more speed. Look at the Chiefs. They spent their first-round draft pick after winning the Super Bowl on Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They drafted Mecole Hardman in the second round when Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill were on the roster. They continually add weapons for Patrick Mahomes, which is what the Bills need to do for Josh Allen. Speed never goes out of style. John, encourage your brother to write in next time, too!
Kyle Pola asks: Assuming Josh Allen’s numbers come down next year, what’s an acceptable stat line that’s not a concerning regression?
Jay: I don’t think we should assume that. One of Allen’s best traits is his willingness to work on deficiencies in his game in the offseason. I have no reason to believe this year will be any different. Allen should be inspired by the progress he made in 2020 and want to continue to push forward, which I expect he will. To answer the question, though, Allen did finish No. 2 in MVP voting, which is setting an awfully high bar. He went 396 of 572 (69.2%) for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. If Allen drops back to being a 65% passer and throws for more than 4,000 yards and is closer to 30 touchdowns, the Bills could still have a successful season – especially if their running game and defense perform better than they did in 2020. Much more of a statistical drop, however, would be somewhat concerning.
Mark Wooster asks: Any way the Bills get Kyle Pitts?
Jay: In my first mock draft of the 2021 season, which is in Sunday’s edition, I have the Florida tight end going No. 8 overall. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who I think does a great job, has Pitts listed as the No. 3 prospect in the entire class. In other words, unless the Bills are willing to trade way up from No. 30, there is basically no chance Pitts will be available. Beane has been aggressive in trading up before if a player he likes is there, but given the cap issues the Bills face and a need for the type of productive – and cheap – labor that can be found in the draft, I would not count on a move up for Pitts given what it would cost.
Miles London-Bey asks: Which is your favorite "Rick and Morty" episode. Need to know, kthanksbye!
Jay: Would it disappoint you, Miles, to tell you that I have no idea what Rick and Morty even is? If so, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but it’s true.
Louis Stromberg asks: As Bills fans remain on J.J. Watt Watch, please rank the following watches: All Along the Watchtower, Watch What Happens Live (with Andy Cohen), Watchmen, Night’s Watch, stopwatch. Thanks Jay!
Jay: 5. Stopwatch. I was never all that fast. 4. Night’s Watch. Sorry, Game of Thrones fans, but I never watched. 3. Watchmen. I’m assuming we’re talking the movie, and not the band. If it was the band, I’d have a higher ranking. “Stereo” is a great song. 2. Watch What Happens Live. I had a drink next to Andy Cohen at the Super Bowl last year in Miami. I doubt he remembers the interaction. 1. All Along the Watchtower. Yes, I still like Dave Matthews Band. Sue me. His cover is great. And, yes, I know most people feel like Jimi Hendrix covered it the best, and that Bob Dylan wrote it. Great, great song. Thanks for all the questions this week – and, programming note, if you didn’t see yours, we will aim for next week!