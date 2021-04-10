Bills Mailbag: What are ramifications of Josh Allen's expected payday?

Unless the Bills' ability to move the ball on the ground greatly improves, the what-might-have-been discussion with Teller will probably linger. But that's football. Even the greatest personnel evaluators in the history of the game have had misses.

Joe Bad: Knowing all the signings by GM Beane and the limited position opening there may be, do you think it is more than likely the Bills trade up to get a player they like or move down. I think moving down and adding picks in next year's draft may be the better way to go. Your thoughts?

VC: Trading up is a clear Beane tendency, and I wouldn't rule it out. I also wouldn't be shocked if they traded out on the basis of there not being a genuine first-round-graded player available at No. 30.

I think it's all about what the board looks like as their pick approaches, because there's a fair chance that a good edge rushers, for instance, could be pushed down as teams above them select players at other positions.

Nicholas Lord: Why isn’t Josh Allen getting vaccinated? Why isn’t the team being required to be vaccinated?