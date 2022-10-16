Bills Mailbag: Weighing pros and cons of a potential trade for Christian McCaffrey

Welcome to this week’s Bills Mailbag. If you’re heading to Kansas City, here’s your barbecue recommendation: Joe’s.

Don’t be alarmed that the original location is in a gas station. Don’t worry about the line. It moves quick – and they serve beer in the line, too. Just trust me on this one.

With that out of the way, let’s tackle your questions …

Dennis asks: All this talk of bringing Christian McCaffrey into the fold has me wondering how the Bills could theoretically bring him onto our active roster given our tight salary cap? Same with Odell Beckham Jr. How could that possibly work?

Jay: Aside from the obvious connections to the Buffalo Bills’ front office, one of the reasons the talk about McCaffrey coming to Buffalo likely won’t die down until after the trade deadline has passed is because his contract is actually ridiculously affordable. Any team that trades for McCaffrey would only be on the hook for the prorated amount of his $1.035 million base salary. That’s relative peanuts. McCaffrey does have three more years on his contract, but none of that money is guaranteed, so the Bills – or any other team – could either redo the contract or release McCaffrey free and clear. That makes the possibility of a trade palatable. The situation with Odell Beckham Jr. is a bit more complicated. Beckham recently went on social media to say that the Rams made him a lowball contract offer. What’s he looking for? Only he knows the answer to that. As of Friday afternoon, the Bills have $2.25 million in cap space, so that’s not a lot of room to bring in a player of Beckham’s caliber – especially if he’s looking for big money.

Dave from Dunkirk asks: I have never seen a running back fall down without being touched more than Zack Moss. He did that against Pittsburgh on what should have been an easy first down. Has Zack Moss contributed anything beyond his one long run this season? Is there any downside to activating Duke Johnson and seeing what he can do? Finally, assume the Bills were to make a trade for a running back before the Nov. 1 deadline – who do you think would be the most likely player?

Jay: It’s true that Moss hasn’t made a ton of plays outside the long run against Miami. There is no downside to elevating Johnson for a game. We have to assume, however, that the coaching staff doesn’t think that would provide any kind of a boost, or else they would have already done it. As mentioned above, there are plenty of dots to connect McCaffrey to the Bills. The team could afford him. The Panthers are best served entering a total rebuild. The Bills’ rushing attack needs some sort of spark. The only potential hang up is compensation. If the Panthers ask for the moon and stars, that could be an issue for Bills general manager Brandon Beane. I’ve written time and time again, though, that every move Beane makes right now has to be with an eye on winning the Super Bowl, so if he feels McCaffrey can help in that regard, the Bills should absolutely be interested if the Panthers let it be known that they would move him.

Ed Helinski asks: With the NFL trading deadline coming up soon on Nov. 1, please assume Brandon Beane’s job and tell us what areas of the Bills need addressing. Do you make any trades?

Jay: The Bills are getting healthier, and with the bye week upcoming after Sunday’s game against Kansas City, that should continue (go ahead and knock on wood now). That leaves just one game – against Green Bay in Week 8 – before the deadline arrives. Once the roster gets back to full strength, there does not seem to be many holes. As mentioned, the running game is one of them, but a deal for McCaffrey is complicated. For starters, Carolina may have no interest in trading him. Even if they did, the Bills may not be interested in a player who is only a rental, which would almost certainly be the case with McCaffrey, given the remainder of money on his current contract. Don’t forget, the Bills used a second-round draft pick on James Cook, which suggests they expect him to be a part of their future, both in the short and long term. There could be other running backs on the move – Chicago’s David Montgomery is one – but perhaps the Bills might try to upgrade the interior of the offensive line instead in an effort to boost the running game. Guards Rodger Saffold and Ryan Bates have been shaky at times this season, and a strong offensive line is the starting point for everything the team wants to accomplish when it has the ball. That would be my focus if I was Beane.

John Gindele asks: What’s your take on the importance of the practice squad to the NFL, in general, and specifically the Bills, now that the rules regarding it have been changed the last few years? Seems to me managing the players on the squad has taken on greater importance and potentially is much more critical to a team’s success on the field.

Jay: You’re spot on, John. The practice squad has gotten more important, for a couple big reasons. No. 1, players from the practice squad can be elevated to the active roster and play meaningful snaps. We’ve seen that this season from the Bills, including in Week 3 when rookie Ja’Marcus Ingram came into the game at cornerback after Christian Benford got hurt against Miami. The other part of the practice squad that has changed is the ability for teams to keep some veterans on it. That improves a team’s organizational depth. For example, in that same Miami game, the Bills called up Greg Mancz from the practice squad and he ended up getting into the game after a run of injuries on the offensive line. Mancz has made 32 career starts. That’s a big difference being able to plug him in as opposed to a rookie making his first NFL appearance. The practice squad has absolutely become a more important part of an organization’s depth.

Tom Graham asks: The Guardian Cap is a padded covering that goes over the shell of a helmet to prevent brain injuries. In all NFL 2022 preseason practices, up until the second preseason game, all offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers are required to wear the Guardian Cap. When worn, the Guardian Cap results in at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact if one player is wearing it, and at least a 20% reduction in impact if two players are wearing them. My proposal: if a player has a concussion in a regular season game, the NFL should require the Guardian Cap for the next game played. If he misses two games, the player must wear the cap for two games when he has cleared concussion protocol, etc. Do you agree with my proposal?

Jay: I don’t see any reason why not. I’m in favor of anything that makes the game safer, so if the league and players’ association determined that was a worthwhile step, I don’t know why anyone would fight it.

RWF asks: Wondered if I could get your thoughts on the Bills’ special teams play this year, specifically the kickoff and punt return teams? While Sunday was obviously a blowout, it could’ve been much different if the Steelers would have stopped us on the opening drive down at the 2-yard line and made us punt in a short formation. Later, we also let a punt roll down to our own 2- or 3-yard line. If memory serves me correctly, this isn’t the first time this season where we have put ourselves in bad field position via special teams mistakes. I am afraid that if it continues we are going to get bit in the proverbial rear end by it. Your thoughts on this?

Jay: The two plays mentioned here were ugly, no doubt about it, particularly the botched kick return by Taiwan Jones at the start of the game. Perhaps not surprisingly, he was replaced by rookie Khalil Shakir as the primary kick returner after that. Shakir did let a ball bounce that he might have been able to field, but I’m willing to cut the rookie some slack. The wind inside Highmark Stadium can be tricky, and if Shakir wasn’t totally sure he could cleanly field the ball, getting away from it is the next best thing he could have done. Sure, it took a bad hop and pinned the Bills deep, but that’s better than a turnover. The Bills rank sixth in punt-return average at 11.1 yards, although that’s mostly thanks to Jamison Crowder, who is now on injured reserve. The kickoff returns haven’t been as good, ranking 23rd in the league, with an average of 19.8 yards. I’ve generally thought the special teams have been reasonably sound. For what it’s worth, the Bills rank eighth in Football Outsiders’ weekly special teams grades.

Jeff Miller asks: Thinking back to the Miami game, and Baltimore did it in two tries on their second touchdown, I will never understand why a team, any team, when inside the 5-yard line, with a first down, doesn’t run the ball four times. There isn’t a team, or shouldn’t be, in the NFL that can’t get 4 yards in four tries. There are other places to run beside between the tackles. Yes, they pay Josh Allen for his arm, but if I’m not mistaken, he has pretty good legs, and runs a successful RPO. Just forget the pass part of that. It’s harder to drop a handoff than a pass.

Jay: I’m in general agreement that the Bills’ success rate in short-yardage situations – when running the ball is more generally thought of as the correct play – is a problem area, so far, this season. I don’t think it’s as simple as saying the Bills should run it every time in that spot, though. Defenses obviously know a run is more likely in those situations and react accordingly. As mentioned above, run blocking has been a problem for this team. All of that contributes to the failures in those situations.

Jeff from Fairport asks: It has been over 10 months since "13 seconds,” but still no one has spilled the beans as to who made the call or missed the call on the kickoff into the end zone. A lot of the players have moved on, as well as coaches and front office, yet not one has come clean. Any thoughts or updates?

Jay: No real updates. As you mentioned, Jeff, the talk this week was about how this is a new season and what happened last year is in the past. Mostly, I agree with that. Bills coach Sean McDermott did talk generally about what he learned from that game. As for who was to “blame,” the circumstantial evidence suggests something went wrong on special teams. Former special teams coordinator Heath Farwell left the team, after all. The reactions from the players on the kick-coverage unit would suggest they expected something other than a touchback. Somewhere, that message got crossed.

Brenda Alesii asks: At postgame press conferences, I’ve noticed Von Miller sporting a Jim Kelly T-shirt, and another time, he donned a Brandon Beane T-shirt. Who do you think will be featured on his next shirt? In a larger sense, does it reflect how Miller is paying homage to the stars of the past and how grateful he is to the general manager for bringing him to Buffalo and building a team with impressive depth?

Jay: That’s an astute observation, Brenda. I believe that’s exactly what Miller is doing when he wears those shirts. I’ve been impressed with his knowledge of both NFL history, and his appreciation for the Bills players who came before him. He’s also raved about the team Beane has built, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that Miller “honored” the team’s GM by wearing his likeness on a T-shirt.

Jim Maher asks: Will the Bills ever get to host a home game against the Chiefs? The last time I can remember is the Chiefs in Buffalo in the 1967 AFC championship for the right to play Green Bay in the first Super Bowl.

Matt asks: Is there a reason the Bills/Chiefs game is in Kansas City instead of Buffalo? We played last year in Kansas City for the regular season – shouldn’t this one be home?

Jay: There is some hyperbole at play here, of course, but it has been a strange run of games at Kansas City. This will be the fourth straight time the Bills have visited the Chiefs, and sixth time in their past seven meetings. Two of those matchups, of course, were in the playoffs. The Bills visited Kansas City last year and this year because their schedule called for them to visit the AFC West team that finished in the same spot in their respective division. So, because the Bills and Chiefs each won their division, that’s why Buffalo goes to Kansas City. It seems weird, but that’s how the rotation works. For example, the Bills faced Tennessee at home earlier this year because it was their turn to host a crossover game against the AFC South opponent that had the same division finish. Next season, the Bills once again host the AFC South winner, so the Titans could conceivably visit Orchard Park again.

The one Bills’ home game against the Chiefs in the past seven meetings came during the 2020 Covid-19 season, when no fans were allowed to attend. Looking ahead, the Bills play at Kansas City again next year as part of their trip through the AFC West. The Chiefs could play in Buffalo in 2024 if the two teams finish in the same place in their respective divisions, as the Bills will host an AFC West opponent that year. Of course, Kansas City might also come to Orchard Park in January for a playoff game.

Thank you for all the questions this week. As a reminder, you can submit them via Twitter to @JaySkurski or by email to jskurski@buffnews.com.