Hi everyone! Jay Skurski is on a well-deserved vacation this week, so I am handling the Bills mailbag. As always, the mailbag is reader-driven, and it’s a delight to connect with you all. Here’s what you were wondering.

Luigi Speranza asks: Based on his age, contract, and latest serious injury, do you think Brandon Beane's now salary-cap hindered signing of Von Miller was a smart move?

Katherine: I still think it was a smart move. I do understand the cap requires a lot of gymnastics, and Miller's contract is part of that, but that’s also just the reality for star-studded rosters.

I feel the drop-off in pass-rush production once Miller’s season ended is a clear reflection of his importance. There are intangibles, too, and I believe those really do matter, but there’s also the very concrete shift in how effective the pass rush was with Miller, and how that group performed without him. Other players are better when he’s on the field.

Beane was asked in December if Miller’s injury had him looking back on the decision any differently. The answer was an adamant no, with his reasoning woven in.

“No, I mean, you can't – ACLs happen all the time,” Beane said. “It's on the turf, you get rolled on wrong, and that can happen with a 23-year-old, a 30-year-old, a 40 – any of us. No. Von has been great for us, not only as a player, but the championship mentality, all the things he's brought to our team. And he's going to continue. He's going to come back. This guy's not hanging it up.”

I think there is a lot of truth to that. The injury was unfortunate, and expecting Miller to come back from another knee surgery is no small feat, but given how ACL injuries don’t discriminate, I don’t think there’s reason to overstate Miller’s injury. He is, of course, going to be another year older, but I think his production, his knowledge and his understanding of what it takes to reach the peak are all benefits to the Buffalo Bills.

Rob asks: Do you see Case Keenum returning, and if not, would you happen to have a short list of veteran QBs the Bills might be interested in as a replacement? (that fit their cap situation of course).

Katherine: I could see him coming back. I think it’s a solid fit on both sides. He meshes well with the group, and the Bills value having someone who can give veteran insight to Josh Allen.

The Bills loved how Mitch Trubisky fit with the room the previous year, but it was always clear that he wanted to use the year as a bridge before trying to carve out a starting role elsewhere. In Keenum’s case, I think he’s realistic about his options as he enters his 11th year.

If Keenum doesn’t work out for whatever reason, the market for veteran backup quarterbacks is a little tricky. There aren’t a ton of options who meet the sweet spot of: 1. Financially attainable; 2. Have desirable experience (but not so much that they’ll land a starting job); and 3. Aren’t even older than Keenum, who turned 35 last week. Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco are both older. While also older, I think Chad Henne would have vibed well with Allen, but he’s retiring on top. Sam Darnold passes the "he is friends with Josh" test, and Taylor Heinicke basically quadrupled his experience the last two seasons.

As an aside, I like that Davis Webb is moving into coaching at age 28. I’ll be fascinated to see how it plays out with Russell Wilson, specifically, but I think Webb’s going to be a really solid coach.

Rob also asks: The Shark Girl sculpture is a symbol of the artists irrational fear as a child of a shark in the swimming pool. If you were to commission an art installation of the Bills’ current most irrational fear, who or what form would it be?

Katherine: Truly an excellent question. I want to center the fact that we’re talking more irrational fears here, though I did always double check for sharks as a child. We’ll start with a fear: the Bills over-commit to the bit of bolstering the pass rush, and Beane uses every single pick this year on edge rushers. He drafts six (6!) edge rushers. No one else. Maybe he even trades down to draft more. Are the hairs on the back of your neck standing up yet? Do you feel a cold chill? Turn around. Beane is behind you, and reflected in his sunglasses, you can see he has a list of pass rushers he likes.

This installation will be a sculpture of many large men holding up a crate of gunpowder and gasoline – think Atlas-style imagery, here. It will be made of bronze, which symbolizes strength, but also symbolizes falling short of first or second place, which is pretty likely if you have 15 defensive linemen and don’t tend to the rest of your roster. We’ll put it in the Outer Harbor, and when the water freezes over, you can walk out to it and leave a toilet-paper offering to the beefy boys. Just make sure the ice isn’t too thin, as you don't want to fall into the water. Could be sharks out there.

John Bowen asks: There is much discussion here in the Phoenix area regarding DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals preparing to trade him. Will the Bills be a part of this potential trade opportunity?

Katherine: I don’t think the Bills are likely to be involved in a Hopkins trade, though I still remember my shock sitting in my Phoenix living room when I learned the Cardinals were getting him, so I’m hesitant to fully rule out anything.

The Bills need to bolster their receiving corps. I know a particular catch of his definitely didn’t endear Hopkins to Buffalo fans, but what he can bring to any team is objectively impressive. Being limited to 19 games over the last two seasons is a bit of a concern – the bulk of those missed from injury – and could lower his trade value, but he’s still going to be a core piece wherever he plays.

The Bills would have to give up a good bit when they have a number of needs. To alleviate some financial strain and space out who they’re spending on, the Bills really need to capitalize on the draft. Giving up picks for Hopkins would cut back on their ability to mine the draft. Realistically, it seems as though it would hamstring the team in too many other ways to be a particularly viable move.

Another Year asks: Will Sean McDermott’s loyalty cost him in the long run? I see him heading down the path of Marty Schottenheimer. Good regular-season coach, never gets it done. Leslie Frazier needs to feel more heat for the last three playoff exit performances from his defense.

Katherine: I don’t think McDermott’s loyalty to staff is what would potentially cost him, but to your point, being a good regular-season coach and falling short of the ultimate goal is not a path to long-term job security in the NFL. The team knows that, as does McDermott. And while, eventually, the need to win it all will overshadow any regular-season success, I don’t think McDermott is in peril, at this point.

Some of it, I think, is also the tight rope of consistency versus new ideas. The Bills, as an organization, have emphasized that they care about continuity and stability when it comes to coaches, but still want to evolve. Consistency is not exactly the same as loyalty – at least not in where it stems from – but it yields some of the same results. The former is more tactical, while the latter more emotional. I think the Bills are keeping coaches not because of obligation, but because of the results they feel they see from a larger body of work.

And so, I understand the frustration with the last three playoff exits, but I don’t think totally pinning it on Frazier will fully yield solutions. Make no mistake that McDermott still has his fingerprints all over this defense. That is not to minimize Frazier’s role or his impact. Rather, it is to say that I don’t think switching out Frazier absolves all problems. The real loyalty here that merits questioning is to a scheme that has not found success in the playoffs, when it matters most.

Ed Helinski asks: With all the craziness such as bad weather, travel restrictions, a moved game, the horrendous Damar Hamlin situation or maybe something else, which week or episode during the season affected you the most in keeping it all together in doing your job?

Katherine: This was unlike any season I’ve ever covered. I will acknowledge that while it was a very hard year from all the different events, I was very lucky, particularly in regards to weather, to not be as impacted as others around Western New York.

Damar’s situation was the hardest, for sure. He’s often someone I see right when I go in or out of the locker room, and it was really hard that Monday night not to slip into thinking I had just witnessed the worst.

All of it started with being worried about him, his family and the team. But from there – and, in part, because of that – there felt like a much heightened urgency from a work standpoint to cover it as well as possible. There was an avalanche of news and a ton of misinformation, and it felt like a lot to keep up with everything – all while giving a giant story the gravity it needed, but also never losing sight of the fact that this was a real person, and one who I knew before this moment, and one who deserved each step of his story to be told right.

I was grateful to work somewhere where we were able to have a lot of thoughtful conversations behind the scenes about how to cover everything thoroughly and with care. It was meaningful to see him give a speech in person at the NFLPA press conference in Phoenix, and I am glad to be continuing to cover his journey.

Tom Blodgett asks: Can any of the Bills beat you in skeeball?

Katherine: As some of you may know from my Twitter bio, I am a former skeeball machine co-owner. My friend Rachel and I acquired a skeeball machine online for an over-the-top going-away party for another friend, Lily, and we eventually resold it on Facebook Marketplace. However, despite my business prowess, I am honest: Yes, the Bills can for sure beat me in skeeball. I am OK, and I always have fun, but I shoot for 100 and miss too often. We don’t need to unpack that. I do not think cornhole skills exactly translate to skeeball, but I think I’ve seen enough during my weekly cornhole viewing in the locker room to say there would be some skeeball ringers.

Probably the entire quarterback room could beat me, too, and I want to explicitly clarify that this is not even because they are quarterbacks. It’s because they all seem like people who would walk up to a skeeball machine at a bar, put their hands on their hips and go, “Well, lookie here!” before casually scoring something absurd.

Radman asks: I think Brandon Beane has always strongly hinted at what his offseason priorities would be in his end-of-year press conferences, if you literally take him at his word. This year, my belief is he will focus on his lines: primarily the interior of each line. My guess is he will add at least two interior linemen via the draft and/or free agency (reasonably priced, of course) and add at least one more interior lineman on the DL, in addition to re-signing Jordan Phillips. I also believe he will draft yet another pass-rushing end, with the hope that creating more rush will help ease the loss of Jordan Poyer, who we simply can’t afford to keep. So, if I had to bet on it, I’d say his draft focus is in this order: guard, DT, DE, WR, S, RB (I don’t think they’ll re-sign Devin Singletary, either). Thoughts?

Katherine: A lot of fun analysis here, and happy mock-draft season to us all! I’ll bounce around a bit here. I found Beane’s emphasis on bolstering the lines to also be a notable takeaway at his end-of-year presser. They need to revamp the offensive line, and I think that should be the priority.

I can see Phillips re-signing, as I think it could work for both sides. Beane was clear that he’ll keep adding to the defensive line if they find the right pieces (don’t worry, not sculpture-level adds here), but I don’t know that I’d rank DT and DE as second and third here.

I would put wide receiver higher in draft focus. I know that would buck tradition for Beane, who has yet to take a receiver in the first three rounds, but this feels like a good year to start. Obviously, the draft focus will switch based on free agency, but adding another weapon to the offense who can make an impact quickly should be a priority.

Thanks for reading! The Buffalo News crew is headed to Indianapolis for the combine, where we’ll have plenty of coverage for y’all from there. Jay’s back next week.