So much for a quiet June.

Stefon Diggs’ absence Tuesday from the first day of the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp dominated the NFL news cycle for a full day. In case you somehow missed it, a Cliff’s Notes version: Head coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday that Diggs wasn’t in attendance, and that he was “very concerned”. A short time later, it was revealed that Diggs was, in fact, at the team facility both Monday and Tuesday morning, but left before practice.

By Wednesday, he was back in the building, and McDermott attempted to clear the air following the second practice of minicamp, saying Diggs’ absence Tuesday was excused.

McDermott says Diggs was excused from practice Tuesday, now in a 'great spot' after talks A day after dousing it in gasoline, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott instead poured cold water on the situation surrounding Stefon Diggs on Wednesday, extinguishing it for now.

Not surprisingly, this topic has dominated the mailbag inquiries this week, so let’s start there …

Jeff in Florida asks: The Bills’ Stefon Diggs situation seems to be over for now, but what caused it? Do you think Diggs coming at Josh Allen during the playoff loss, or Allen’s high-profile social life – with PGA golf pros as well as his new trophy girlfriend, reported by the New York Post – is part of the reason?

Jay: Here’s the truth, which you might not like hearing: I have no idea what caused it. The two sides who do know the truth – those being Diggs and whoever he’s spoken to with the Bills (Brandon Beane, McDermott, Allen, etc.) have all chosen not to come clean on the situation. In doing so, they invite speculation. For a fan, that has to be all sorts of frustrating. You just want to know what’s going on with your favorite team. It sure is frustrating as a media member, too. It was particularly galling Wednesday when McDermott came out and said “there are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” and “there are some things that have been said that I don’t think are fair.” The head coach could, at any point, put an end to all of that at any point by simply telling the truth about what’s going on. Even if it’s a deeply personal issue that McDermott is not in a position to share the details of, he could still set the record straight.

If McDermott said Tuesday, “Stefon has an excused absence for a personal issue. It’s up to him when or if he will provide further information on what that issue is,” the story would have been one sentence in a minicamp recap. Instead, it dominated headlines for a full day – and is still going to be an issue when the Bills get to training camp next month. McDermott may have said Wednesday he feels like things are resolved, but we still don’t know if Diggs feels that way. We also still don’t know what the issue is. As for whether it has anything to do with Allen, I don’t know. Not the most satisfying of answers, I understand, but at least it’s the truth.

Sam Ruggiero asks: Even though Stefon Diggs and the Bills have “mended” their differences, as per Sean McDermott, with the new addition of Dalton Kincaid in the slot, new stable of receivers, obvious increase in rushes with our new running backs and James Cook to take the pressure off Josh Allen, do you feel that Diggs is a simmering teapot waiting to boil over if he doesn’t get enough balls thrown his way? I hope his eyes are on the big prize of winning the Super Bowl and not individual glory. Thoughts?

Jay: “Winning solves all problems.” That’s a quote from Allen on Tuesday that I mostly agree with. If that ugly loss to Cincinnati was flipped, and it was the Bills dominating the Bengals, I don’t think we see Diggs’ frustration on the sideline boil over the way that it did, even if he wasn’t targeted much in the game. I’ve been pretty critical of Diggs for his actions in that game and immediately afterward. I don’t think explaining away his outbursts by saying “he’s just competitive” is right, or fair to the other 45 players who were on the field that night. Every one of them is competitive, too, yet none of them bolted from the locker room even before the head coach spoke and had to be coaxed back in by a practice squad running back. With that said, I don’t think Diggs is a “bad” teammate. He’s a team captain. Everyone around the team – teammates, coaches, front office members – praise him for his work ethic.

Like all No. 1 receivers, Diggs is going to want the football. There is nothing wrong with that. Yes, the events of the last week naturally cause some concern that this disagreement – whatever it’s about – could potentially drag into the season. Until we hear from Diggs that he’s all good, that concern will be there.

Brian asks: For now, let’s assume this is about Diggs wanting the ball more, one way or another. Why didn’t Sean McDermott just say as much on Tuesday? At that time, why didn’t he say that he excused Diggs instead of trying to cover his tracks at Wednesday’s presser? Very poorly managed it would appear. I can see why he was blasted by Colin Cowherd and Mike Florio. As Florio said, it’s situations where teams are less than fully honest that fuels the speculation that teams hate!

Jay: That’s the part of this story that is so hard to understand. As I wrote in Thursday’s paper, McDermott could have poured cold water on the whole issue Tuesday by saying it was an excused absence. Instead, he dumped gasoline on it and took out a match, then watched the whole thing burn for a full day. While the Bills were on the practice field Tuesday, it came out that Diggs had actually been there that morning. Why didn’t McDermott set the record straight right after practice? The whole thing was bizarre. To the first part of your question, though, Brian – I don’t want to assume anything about the situation. If it really was about wanting the ball more, that conversation couldn’t take place between late January and the middle of June? The involved parties couldn’t jump on a phone call at any point between then and now? That it took until the first day of mandatory minicamp for things to come to a head seems ridiculous.

In March interview, Bills' Stefon Diggs recounted going to 'dark place' at times last season In talking through his eventual break from the Vikings, Diggs was candid about the effect the end of his time in Minnesota had on his mental health and made a reference to last season with the Bills.

Bill Kelley asks: I am so sick of hearing Sean McDermott speak. I realize that coaches are not going to give real information, but I wish he would stop insulting the intelligence of the fans. The non-explanation of the 13 seconds debacle? The nonsensical explanation of how Leslie Frazier at 64 years old is “taking a year off?” Now, we have the explanation we were given of Stefon Diggs needing “some space?” After not seeing him for five months, Diggs needed another day of space? McDermott seems like someone who wants to give the image of being in control, but some of these events and explanations tell another story. At this point, I would prefer a Bill Belichick press conference (not to mention his playoff record) to the nonsense that McDermott is putting out on a regular basis.

Jay: The difference is, Belichick can get away with his nonsense in press conferences because of that playoff record. McDermott hasn’t come close to that level of success (in fairness, no coach has). While there is no question here, there is value in including Bill’s commentary, because it shows the dangerous game the Bills’ head coach is playing. Being less than forthcoming with the media can be explained away as protecting his team’s competitive interests, but when that team comes up short, support for the head coach can dry up rapidly when he refuses to provide any meaningful explanations for events like the ones Bill referenced.

Mike B. in Florida asks: This is more commentary than question. Not a good look for Stefon Diggs. He is clearly putting his own interests ahead of the interests of his teammates. And he’s a captain. Suppose you were a captain on a high school or college football team and didn’t show up for a mandatory – or optional – practice without a valid reason. How long do you think that “C” would be on your jersey?

Jay: According to the Bills, it was an excused absence, even if took them a full day to get to that conclusion. Once again, without knowing the root cause of the disagreement, it’s dangerous to assign blame to either side. As I mentioned above, Diggs should not be above criticism, but I want to be careful about blaming him for this, since I don’t know what it’s about.

Gerry in Lewiston asks: It was, in my opinion, a really great signing – that of Leonard Floyd. It was mentioned that he left money on the table for a chance to win. I’m guessing he meant the Super Bowl. I’m thinking signing DeAndre Hopkins would all but seal the deal. Hopkins, too, said something very similar. Is that just lip service, or do you think Hopkins would sign for what a true contender has left?

Jay: There have been some reports that Hopkins is seeking to get paid. If so, more power to him. The window for players to earn money is small, and as teams are quick to show, it’s always business, never personal. Given the Bills’ salary cap situation, it’s very likely that if Hopkins is seeking to get paid, he’ll likely find more money somewhere else. It has felt all offseason like “Hopkins to the Bills” has been more fan driven than anything else, but I’ll admit that the drama with Diggs this week did leave me thinking about the possibility of Beane taking another look at Hopkins.

Bill Mahoney asks: With the signing of Leonard Floyd, are you tempted to rethink your win-loss total for the Bills for the upcoming season? It seems the team is better this year with their pass rush, offensive line and receiving corps. Is it possible they end up with the same record as last year, but to borrow a Skurski-ism, also pass the eyeball test?

Jay: I was at 11-6 when the schedule came out, but I do like what Beane has done since then. Floyd is at the top of the list. I could be talked into going up to 12-5. We usually make staff predictions right before the season starts, and I’ll have my final answer then. Generally speaking, though, the depth of this roster is impressive, particularly along the defensive line. Some of the cuts I made on the 53-man projection I did in today’s edition were not easy to make.

Dan H. asks: Did you ever hear of any talk at the league meetings of the unsafe heat conditions (and the competitive advantage the shade gives them) with Miami playing early season afternoon games? If I remember right, they used to not even schedule baseball games for afternoons because of the heat there.

Jay: There was no such talk that I heard, Dan. The good news for the Bills – and me – is that they get a trip to South Florida this season in early January. Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @JaySkurski.